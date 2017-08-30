Weekly CEF Roundup: Return To Normalcy

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one week ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in CEF sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc."

Weekly performance roundup

This week saw a recovery in most CEF sectors, with 24 out of 37 sectors being positive. The average sector return was +0.11%. For the third week in a row, energy and energy-MLPs trailed the rear, with -2.15% and -2.56% returns respectively. The energy-related natural resources sector was third-worst, at -1.86%. Three out of the top 5 gainers were international equity sectors, namely Latin America (+2.52%), emerging markets (+2.0%) and Europe (+0.96%).

The top 5 yielding CEF sectors this week were again energy MLPs (10.43%), convertible securities (8.55%), equity-enhanced (i.e. covered call) (8.53%), asset allocation (8.49%), and real estate (8.36%). The discounts* for the 5 top-yielding sectors range from -10.06% (real estate) to -0.72% (energy MLPs). The average sector yield is 6.15%.

The top 5 sector discounts* are: equity-Latin America (-13.61%), equity-China (-13.10%), debt-specialty (-11.85%), equity-Asia Pacific (-11.43) and equity-emerging markets (-10.79%). The top 5 sector premia are debt-mortgage (+2.15%), debt-corp/mortgage (-0.23%), preferreds (-0.34%), energy-MLPs (-0.72%) and CA munis (-1.04%). The average sector discount is -5.79%, up from -6.08% last week.

*Note about discounts: I'm aware that some funds do not provide daily NAV updates (whereas price is always updated daily), meaning that some of the discount values of the underlying funds will not be accurately computed, and which will necessarily impact the numbers for the entire sector. Therefore sector discount values should be used for indication only and the discounts of each fund should be manually checked should an investment decision be made.

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

"July 19, 2017 | The First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) announced the final results of the tender offer. The fund has accepted 15% (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration factor was 41.42%, suggesting that only about 36% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. FSD, a high-yield fund that hedges against rising rates with short exposure to U.S. treasuries, yields 8.79% and has a discount of -6.24%."

Upcoming corporate actions

"August 8, 2017 | MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) commenced a cash tender offer for the Fund's common shares. The Fund is offering to purchase up to 15 percent of the Fund's outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) at a price per Share equal to 98 percent of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per Share. The tender offer will expire at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Standard Time on September 6, 2017 , unless extended. CXH is a investment grade muni fund that has a discount of -4.87% and yields 4.67% (as of 8/18).

(CXH) commenced a cash tender offer for the Fund's common shares. The Fund is offering to purchase up to 15 percent of the Fund's outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) at a price per Share equal to 98 percent of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per Share. The tender offer will expire at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Standard Time on , unless extended. CXH is a investment grade muni fund that has a discount of -4.87% and yields 4.67% (as of 8/18). August 9, 2017 | Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK) and Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II (AGC) announced today that each Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash up to 15% of such Fund’s outstanding common shares of beneficial interest (the “Shares”) at a price per Share equal to 98% of such Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per Share, as of the business day immediately following the expiration of the Tender Offer, will commence on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 and expire, unless otherwise extended, at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on Thursday, September 7, 2017 . AVK and AGC are convertible/high-yield bond funds that trade with discounts of about -7% and yield about 9%.

(AVK) and (AGC) announced today that each Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash up to 15% of such Fund’s outstanding common shares of beneficial interest (the “Shares”) at a price per Share equal to 98% of such Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per Share, as of the business day immediately following the expiration of the Tender Offer, will commence on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 and expire, unless otherwise extended, at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on Thursday, . AVK and AGC are convertible/high-yield bond funds that trade with discounts of about -7% and yield about 9%. August 10, 2017 [not new but missed in last week's edition] | Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) announced on Aug. 10 the terms of the fund’s rights offering. As the release explained, UTG is issuing transferable subscription rights to its common shareholders of record as of Aug. 30, 2017, who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the fund. Record date shareholders will receive one Right for each common share held. For every three Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new common share of the fund. Record Date Shareholders who exercise their Rights will not be entitled to dividends payable during September 2017 on shares issued in connection with the Rights Offering. Record Date Shareholders who fully exercise all Rights issued to them in the Primary Subscription will be entitled to buy those common shares not purchased by other Record Date Shareholders. In addition, the fund, in its sole discretion, may elect to issue additional common shares in an amount of up to 25% of the common shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to 95% of the reported NAV or market price per common share, whichever is lower on the Expiration Date. The market price per common share will be determined based on the average of the last reported sales price of a common share on the NYSE MKT for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date. The fund anticipates that the offering will expire, on or about, October 4, 2017."

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

"July 25, 2017 | The Central Europe, Russia and Turkey Fund, Inc. (CEE) announced a change to the fund’s investment objective from seeking “long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey” to seeking “long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe;” a change to the fund’s corresponding fundamental investment policy to provide that, “[u]nder normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings used for investment purposes) in securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe;” and a change to the fund’s fundamental investment policies to require the fund to invest more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of issuers in the energy sector. Effective the close of business on July 31, 2017, the fund’s benchmark will be changed to the MSCI Emerging Markets Eastern Europe Index and the fund’s name will be changed to “ The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. ” The fund’s ticker symbol and CUSIP will remain unchanged.

(CEE) announced a change to the fund’s investment objective from seeking “long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey” to seeking “long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe;” a change to the fund’s corresponding fundamental investment policy to provide that, “[u]nder normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings used for investment purposes) in securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe;” and a change to the fund’s fundamental investment policies to require the fund to invest more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of issuers in the energy sector. Effective the close of business on July 31, 2017, the fund’s benchmark will be changed to the MSCI Emerging Markets Eastern Europe Index and the fund’s name will be changed to “ ” The fund’s ticker symbol and CUSIP will remain unchanged. July 27, 2017 | The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) started trading on the NYSE on July 27 after an initial public offering that raised $210 million in gross proceeds (21 million shares at $10.00 per share), excluding any potential exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option (of up to approximately 3.15 million additional shares). The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.85 per common share less offering costs (original NAV) to holders of common shares on, or about, October 31, 2022. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its managed assets in senior floating-rate loans. Eaton Vance Management is the Trust’s investment adviser.

(EFL) started trading on the NYSE on July 27 after an initial public offering that raised $210 million in gross proceeds (21 million shares at $10.00 per share), excluding any potential exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option (of up to approximately 3.15 million additional shares). The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.85 per common share less offering costs (original NAV) to holders of common shares on, or about, October 31, 2022. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its managed assets in senior floating-rate loans. Eaton Vance Management is the Trust’s investment adviser. August 7, 2017 | Bulldog Investors , LLC disclosed in a 13D/A filing that it held 377,856 shares (5.09%) of the Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. (SGF). Item 4 of the filing declared: “The filing persons believe that the board of directors should consider a self-tender offer for its shares at or close to NAV and may communicate with management.” SGF trades with a discount of -11.37% and yields 0.19%.

, LLC disclosed in a 13D/A filing that it held 377,856 shares (5.09%) of the (SGF). Item 4 of the filing declared: “The filing persons believe that the board of directors should consider a self-tender offer for its shares at or close to NAV and may communicate with management.” SGF trades with a discount of -11.37% and yields 0.19%. August 10, 2017 | City of London Investment Group PLC (City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.) filed a 13D/A disclosing that it held 3,919,903 shares (24.9%) of The China Fund, Inc. (CHN), and sent a letter to the fund dated Aug. 10. CHN trades with a discount of -9.81% and yields 2.39%.

(City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.) filed a 13D/A disclosing that it held 3,919,903 shares (24.9%) of (CHN), and sent a letter to the fund dated Aug. 10. CHN trades with a discount of -9.81% and yields 2.39%. August 14, 2017 | Bulldog Investors, LLC disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 1,264,571 shares (13.51%) of the Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (CH) following a series of purchases from 7/5-8/11 (+460,829 shares). Item 4 of the filing indicated that the filing persons may communicate with management regarding measures to enhance shareholder value."

Distribution changes this month and next

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. In this week's edition I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield and discount information for newly added funds. However, note the yield and discount information will not be updated every week.

-19.4% : Deutsche Global High Income (LBF) cuts from $0.031 to $0.025 (ex-date Aug. 16, announced Aug. 8)

: Deutsche Global High Income (LBF) cuts from $0.031 to $0.025 (ex-date Aug. 16, announced Aug. 8) - 11.3%: Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) cuts from $0.0265 to $0.0235 (ex-date Aug. 7; announced Jul. 26)

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) cuts from $0.0265 to $0.0235 (ex-date Aug. 7; announced Jul. 26) -8.7% : Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) cuts from $0.0575 to $0.0525 (ex-date Aug. 16; announced Aug. 8).

: Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) cuts from $0.0575 to $0.0525 (ex-date Aug. 16; announced Aug. 8). -7.0%: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) cuts from $0.128 to $0.119 (ex-date Aug. 22, announced Jul. 20)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) cuts from $0.128 to $0.119 (ex-date Aug. 22, announced Jul. 20) -6.8% : Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) cuts from $0.088 to $0.082 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20)

: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) cuts from $0.088 to $0.082 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20) -5.7% : Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) cuts from $0.05893 to $0.05641 (ex-ate Sep. 11; announced Aug. 16 ). Yields 7.84%, discount -6.50% (as of 18/8).

: Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) cuts from $0.05893 to $0.05641 (ex-ate Sep. 11; ). Yields 7.84%, discount -6.50% (as of 18/8). -5.5% : Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) cuts from $0.073 to $0.069 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20)

: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) cuts from $0.073 to $0.069 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20) -5.3% : Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) cuts from $0.133 to $0.126 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20)

: Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) cuts from $0.133 to $0.126 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20) -5.0% : Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) cuts from $0.022 to $0.0209 (ex-date Aug. 11; announced Aug. 1).

: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) cuts from $0.022 to $0.0209 (ex-date Aug. 11; announced Aug. 1). +5.0% : Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (KST) boosts from $0.040 to $0.042 (ex-date Aug. 16; announced Aug. 8)

: Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (KST) boosts from $0.040 to $0.042 (ex-date Aug. 16; announced Aug. 8) +13.7% : Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) boosts from $0.0860 to $0.0978 monthly (ex-date Aug. 18; announced Aug. 11 ). Yields 10.75%, discount -5.85% (as of 8/18).

: Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) boosts from $0.0860 to $0.0978 monthly (ex-date ). Yields 10.75%, discount -5.85% (as of 8/18). +17.5% : Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) boosts from $0.0989 to $0.1162 monthly (ex-date Aug. 18; announced Aug. 11 ). Yields 10.53%, discount -5.56% (as of 8/18).

: Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) boosts from $0.0989 to $0.1162 monthly (ex-date ). Yields 10.53%, discount -5.56% (as of 8/18). +17.7%: Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) boosts from $0.1032 to $0.1215 monthly (ex-date Aug. 18; announced Aug. 11). Yields 10.59%, discount -5.15%.

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha

ADS Analytics discusses recent weakness in MLP CEFs in Weekly Fund Wrap: Shaken, Not Stirred (Aug. 20)

Alpha Gen Capital highlights the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred and Income (FPF) in this article (Aug. 15)



Darren McCammon launches Seeking Alpha Marketplace service Cash Flow Kingdom, check it out! (Aug. 10)

Left Banker looks at two PIMCO funds: PCI: Coverage Slides. What To Do? (Aug. 16) and PCM Has PIMCO's Strongest CEF Distribution Coverage. Is It A Buy? (Aug. 18)



Maks. F.S. looks at three option income funds: BXMX (Aug. 14), SPXX (Aug. 17) and QQQX (Aug. 18)

Brief commentary



After last week's drama in CEFs, this week was relatively quiet with an average sector return of +0.10%. However, energy and energy MLPs continued to slide for the third week in a row. This stimulated me to look at MLP CEFs for my Fund Spotlight this week ("Weekly Fund Spotlight: MLP CEFs").

The Clough funds (GLO, GLQ, GLV) boosted their distribution rates by between +13.7% to +17.7%, in order to maintain at least 10% NAV distribution yield per their agreement with Saba Capital (as described in "Weekly CEF Roundup: Saba Secures Tender Offers At Clough Funds"). Love it or hate it? Would be interested to hear opinions from those owning the fund.

The only activist news this week is Bulldog Investors targeting the Aberdeen Chile Fund (CH), which has a discount of -10.51%, 1-year z-score of +2.40 and a currently suspended distribution (the last was paid in Sep. 2016). Will they be successful?

In the members section, more detailed and actionable recommendations on specific funds are given.

