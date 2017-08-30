Gilead Sciences: Inflection Point Achieved?

The stock was already starting to act better before this announcement. Has an inflection point finally been reached on these beaten down shares?

After almost two years of being prodded by analysts and shareholders alike to pursue acquisitions to develop a new business aside from their core market leading HIV and HCV, management of Gilead Sciences (GILD) finally took the plunge Monday.

The biotech stalwart acquired midcap CAR-T concern Kite Pharma (KITE) for $180 a share. This amounts to a cash and debt ~$12 billion purchase at an approximate 30% premium to Friday's closing price. Ironically this is almost the same amount Gilead laid out for Pharmasset in 2011. That turned out to be one of the most accretive acquisitions in the history of the industry as it brought Gilead its blockbuster hepatitis C franchise.

While larger than the $1 billion to $5 billion purchase range that management has guided to consistently in recent years, it did expand Gilead into one of its key focus areas; oncology.

Kite has a solid pipeline of promising candidates. The most advance of which is KTE-C19 (axicabtagene ciloleucel) which is the company's lead candidate and is being evaluated in a series of clinical trials (ZUMA) in the treatment of different types of lymphoma. This compound has a November 29th PDUFA date to hopefully to be approved for Refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) - cancer. I would say that based on trial data, Gilead must be mighty confident of getting the green light from the FDA to enter into this purchase prior to this decision. Reading through management's conference call transcript on the purchase, that is more than evident as well.

The reaction by the market to this purchase is positive. Gilead's shares are trading up just less than 10% since the announcement. While the purchase price appears large, it amounts to approximately three quarters of the company's operational cash flow. This points to what a cash flow machine Gilead is, and I doubt this will be the last purchase to expand the company's footprint into oncology; something I think investors and analysts will continue to applaud.

Credit Suisse, while surprised Kite Pharma was the target, reiterated its Outperform rating Monday and has now raised its price target from $79 to $85. It believes Gilead is done making large acquisitions, but thinks it could make bolt-on purchases to expand its presence in the emerging CAR-T. Berenberg Bank initiated the shares as a Buy with a $86 price target this morning.

The numbers I have seen for KTE-C19 for Kite in FY2018 if approved as expected have been around the $200 million level. EvaluatePharma currently has the compound hitting $1.7 billion in sales by FY 2022. Based on comments by Gilead's management, they are very enthusiastic about the potential of this compound as well as some earlier stage candidates targeting solid tumors that are years away.

That does not mean there will not be challenges to rolling out KTE-219. It is a complex compound to manufacture and its likely very high price tag are two items the companies will have to tackle. This kind of therapy can also only be administered in several dozen facilities across the country. This means roll-out should happen relatively quickly. Management at Kite had expected it would have 90% penetration levels at end of first year of roll-out prior to this buyout. I remember the naysayers on CNBC saying Gilead overpaid for Pharmasset at the time, which should temper over reacting to those pundits that are complaining about Kite's price tag.

Even before this acquisition news hit the wires, the stock was starting to show some strength recently despite continued competition in the hepatitis C market. Perhaps recent wins in its HIV franchise and advancement in the other parts of its pipeline are finally becoming bigger focus areas for investors, as they should. Monday's acquisition news should further boost sentiment on the shares. My recent prediction that GILD would broached the ~$85 level by the end of 2017 looks better after this acquisition and the changing narrative on this biotech stalwart.

