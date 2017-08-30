NGL Energy Partners: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

Flush with cash and itching to place some of it, I've been stymied by what I consider is the overall irrationally high priced preferred market; with many preferreds currently priced above par value. Yet during this time, I continued looking, although with a sense of foreboding that's invaded my mind for awhile now. Consequently, I've done considerably more looking than buying.

Ironically, and probably stupidly, I looked at a new NGL Energy Partners (NGL) preferred primarily because it is a large company that offered a preferred with an attractive yield. Consequently, I anticipated placing a GTC low-ball bid for NGL-B, at a dollar plus below its current trading level, but not before doing some further research.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of NGL it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would, were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to NGL. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

Although I promised myself never again, I looked at a potential preferred investment in the energy sector. However, I lost most on the E&P's not the vertically integrated pipelines, storage and retail part of the sector, therefore I allowed myself the license to cheat.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that NGL offers a single preferred (NGL-B), initially offered at 9%. This tells me that the cost of its borrowing is moderately expensive, which indicates the company does not have the greatest credit rating. I compare this to the homeowner in search of a mortgage. The better his credit rating the lower will be his cost of borrowing.

Now let's click on NGL-B itself.

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable on 7/1/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a dividend of $2.25 per share per year, or 0.5625 per quarter, to be paid 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, & 10/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 6/6/17, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

Above is a screenshot of NGL's 5-year chart, which, as far as I'm concerned is not the picture of a solid company, anything but. The price of its shares since early 2015, has been on a downhill run. In fact, from its high on January 25, 2017, when it traded at $25.75 it is currently priced at a sickening $1.52. Yet for some unknown reason maintained its common quarterly dividend of $0.39/share. That's a loss of $24.23 for the common shareholder. As a result I decided not to waste mine or your time with a look at what Finviz financial highlights has to offer

My bottom line decision is to look at charts of the past few years performance of the company's common shares, coupled with whether or not the company is, over time, prospering or losing market value. Ultimately, I have to decide how safe this company is performing from an existential standpoint rather than how well its share price will perform over the next quarter or the following year. Ultimately I must decide whether or not I believe in the long-term viability of NGL, which I remain skeptical of to put it lightly. I believe it will soon follow several similar oil patch operations into bankruptcy.

