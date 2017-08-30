VTI Vs. VIG: A Dividend Growth Comparison

Late last month, I looked into the idea of using index funds to generate income for those who are interested in building a dividend growth portfolio. I feel that these funds are worth looking at even though most DGI investors tend toward purchasing individual stocks. I noted that I'd begun a position in the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (VTI). I'm perfectly fine with this purchase, even though it's down slightly over the past month since I've bought it.

VTI As A Source Of Dividend Growth

In the above-referenced article, it became evident that the dividend provided by VTI had more than quadrupled from $0.14 in the June 2001 quarter to $0.575 in the same quarter this year. For the first year of its existence (June 2001-March 2002), this fund produced $0.645 per share in dividend income. This compares with $2.277 per share in the June 2016-March 2017 period, which is still more than triple the dividend income over a 16 year period.



This is no doubt that this has been robust growth. It's a CAGR in the dividend of approximately 8.2 percent since the fund's inception. This is definitely more of an annual raise than most people get from their jobs each year, and it even includes a pretty sizable drop during the Great Recession. The dividend income dropped from $1.255 in 2008 to $1.104 in 2009.

In addition to the growth in the dividend, the price of the ETF has appreciated over time. On June 15, 2001, the fund closed at $55.67 ($41.25 on a split-adjusted basis). On August 29, 2017, VTI closed at $125.46. Vanguard claims a 6.78 percent annual return since the fund's inception.

My reasoning for starting an investment in VTI was the dividend income and growth, which I'm very interested in as a dividend income investor. I also liked the fact that this Vanguard fund allows me to own small slivers of companies like Amazon (AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and Alphabet (GOOGL) that do not pay dividends. Even Apple (AAPL) would have been left off of dividend ETF lists before the last few years after it reinstituted a dividend payment. Was this the best choice?

Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

When comparing my investment in VTI with a hypothetical investment in VIG, one thing that's immediately obvious is the fact that the Dividend Appreciation fund has a shorter history. VTI dates back to May 2001, while VIG had its inception in April 2006. Therefore, a 10-year comparison of the two funds would be more appropriate.

VIG paid dividends that totaled $0.803 per share between September 2006 and June 2007. In the most recent 12-month period, the same fund paid $1.913. This is a compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 9 percent, which compares to a growth rate of about 6.6 percent over the same 10-year period for VTI. This corresponds well with the goal of VIG as a dividend growth fund.

If we look at the two funds in terms of their returns over the past 10 years, the Vanguard website provides this information as of 7/31/2017. The 10-year annual average return for the Total Stock Market Index fund is a healthy 7.95 percent, just short of 8 percent. When this is compared with the Dividend Appreciation fund, VIG comes in at a 10-year annual average return of 7.76 percent, which is 19 basis points below that of VTI, but still not much lower when considering that VTI includes companies that do not pay any dividends and keep a much larger percentage of profits for growth.

It's also worthwhile to look at the current yield that these two funds offer investors. VTI comes in with a dividend yield of 1.85 percent according to the Vanguard site referenced above, whereas VIG has a slightly higher current yield of 1.92 percent.

Conclusions

Both VTI and VIG have provided solid returns for investors from their inceptions and, more recently, over the past ten years. When a dividend growth investor goes to decide on which fund to purchase, the current dividend yield and the dividend growth rate should play a part in the decision.

When it comes to recent dividend growth and the current yield, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has performed better over the past decade. When looking at the overall return, the Total Stock Market Index ETF looks like slightly a better option. Another point to take into consideration is the fact that VTI charges fees of 0.04 percent, which is half those charged by VIG, which comes in at 0.08 percent. While dividends compound over time, so do management fees.

Those who are looking to see dividend growth to compound their income via quicker increases in the number of shares that they hold through reinvestment would do well to opt for VIG, as would those who are concerned with current income, as the dividend yield is higher even when accounting for the slightly higher fees.

Those who are concerned with a total return might keep VTI in mind. Personally, I'm keeping my VTI and may add in the future although I wouldn't rule out purchasing VIG should I decide to go for more current income. Both offer a great level of diversification in solid companies, and neither should be ignored by the dividend growth investing community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is only for educational/entertainment purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. As losses up to and including all capital invested can occur, be sure to do due diligence and check with a financial professional before investing in securities.