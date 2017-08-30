Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Key FDA Dates In September

All the notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a look at some key trial and FDA dates in September are below.

The biotech sector has had a nice rebound over the past five trading sessions after successfully touching and bouncing off lower resistance levels twice in mid-August. Gilead Sciences' (GILD) purchase of Kite Pharma (KITE) for some $12 billion on Monday, has helped sentiment throughout the oncology space. This is especially true in the CAR-T part of the market Kite operated within. Brethren CAR-T concern Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) is up some 40% since late last week as one good example of the empathy bounce.

The Medicines Group (MDCO) received FDA approval of Vabomere after the bell on Tuesday. This compound is the combination of vaborbactam, a new beta-lactamase inhibitor, and meropenem, the leading carbapenem. This should help the company which looks like it is trying to try to sell this part of its business to focus on the development of inclisiran, its LDL-lowering RNA drug from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) targeting the large cholesterol market. A large Phase 3 trial should commence by the end of this year with data due in 2019 on that effort.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) dropped some 25% in trading on Tuesday. The company received a Refusal to File letter due to manufacturing issues from the FDA regarding its NDA seeking approval for INBRIJA which was formerly CVT-301 for the treatment of OFF periods in patients with Parkinson's disease taking a carbidopa/levodopa regimen. The company will seek meeting with FDA to try address what issues need to be put to bed before the company can refile the NDA.

Going in the other direction in trading Tuesday was Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) which was up nearly 20% on the day. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare inherited disorder characterized by large painful blisters on the skin.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) has been reiterated as a Buy by Stifel Nicolaus, Wells Fargo and Cantor Fitzgerald over the past 24 hours. The company announced yesterday that it had entered into a collaboration and option agreement with Immunogen (IMGN) for two early-stage hematology-related antibody-drug conjugate programs and a third undesignated ADC program.

Two five-star ranked (TipRanks) at Jefferies and Piper Jaffray reissued Buy ratings on Abiomed (ABMD) Tuesday with price targets of $175 and $160 respectfully. Monday, it was announced that the company's CFO had resigned after two years on the job.

Pharmaceutical contract manufacturer Catalent (CTLT) saw Buy reiterations over at JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Piper Jaffray after reporting better than expected quarterly numbers on Monday. Price targets proffered ranged from $39 to $45. The shares surged almost 15% on Tuesday to just over $40.00 a share, right in that range.

One thing nice about investing in biotech, there is rarely a dull day throughout the sector during the trading week. One of the main triggers for volatility in small and mid-caps is key trial milestone dates and of course, FDA action dates. We saw this again last Friday when FDA approval of ADS-5102 caused the stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) to soar 40% in trading to close the week.

It is critical as an investor in this type of high beta equities to be aware of these key dates. There are several good free calendars out there that tracks these events. I personally like this calendar, as it seems to be the most up to date.

What are some of the key dates on the FDA calendar in September? Here is a quick rundown on some trial milestones and PDUFA dates I have on my 'watch list' for our Spotlight feature today.

Array Biopharma (ARRY) filed a NDA for its compound Binimetinib to treat BRAF mutant melanoma cancer in June. The stock has not done that much since then. The company will be presenting full trial data on that compound at the ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) on September 9th which could easily move the shares one way or another.

Immunomedics (IMMU) will also be presenting Phase 2 interim data for its compound SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN for the treatment of urothelial cancer at the same conference that will run September 8th through September 12th.

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) has its compound NT-201 with a PDUFA date of September 15th. As I articulated the other day, I expect this compound to be the company's third approved drug targeting ADHD, which is a large and growing market. The shares have had a nice little run of late, but I still see longer term upside for this 'off the radar' name in biopharma.

Innoviva (OTC:INVA) has a PDUFA date of around September 21st for its new treatment for COPD.

One of the most watched trial results on the horizon is for Intepirdine targeting Alzheimers'. Phase 3 data is out from Axovant Sciences (AXON) by the end of September. Positive results would trigger a massive rally in the stock. I am not sanguine simply because this disease area has the highest failure rate in the industry. For society's sake, I hope they are successful.

Finally, Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) which has soared in 2017 after the FDA said it would consider a NDA for galafold for Fabry Disease in the United States without further trials; has two important trial milestones in September. Top line Phase 3 data from SD-101 for the treatment of rare disease Epidermolysis Bullosa is due out by the end of the month. Full Phase I/II trial results are also due out on ATB200 for Pompe Disease at around the same time.

