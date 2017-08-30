Bob Evans Farms' (BOBE) CEO Mike Townsley on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOBE)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 30, 2017 08:30 ET

Executives

Scott Van Winkle - Investor Relations

Mike Townsley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Hood - Chief Administrative and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jon Andersen - William Blair

Stephen Anderson - Maxim Group

Adam Mizrahi - Berenberg Capital

Michael Gallo - C.L. King

Francesco Pellegrino - Sidoti & Company

Walter Morris - Baraboo Growth

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Bob Evans Farms First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, there will be a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Scott Van Winkle of ICR. Sir, you may begin.

Scott Van Winkle

Thank you, Nicole and good morning everyone. Welcome to Bob Evans Farms first quarter fiscal year 2018 conference call. With me this morning are Mike Townsley, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Hood, our Chief Administrative and Chief Financial Officer.

Our call today begins with introductory comments from Mike, a summary of our first quarter performance, and an updated look at guidance from Mark. And then Mike will discuss business developments and provide an update on the company. After that, we will open up the call for questions.

Please note our comments today contain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include projections regarding anticipated future results. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission include a discussion of these risk factors. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this conference call and we undertake no obligation to update these statements. Also, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings release posted on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.bobevansgrocery.com and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K.

Now, let me turn the floor over to Mike Townsley. Mike?

Mike Townsley

Thanks, Scott and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us for today’s update. We are excited to discuss our first quarter results as the new Bob Evans Farms and are proud of the strong start we had to the fiscal 2018 results that we will discuss today. Following the sale of Bob Evans Restaurants in April, we have successfully repositioned our company as a high growth, high margin pure-play packaged food business with strong cash flow. We are focused on growing our refrigerated sides category, where we have the leading national market share in the segment with strong secular demand that remains underpenetrated relative to other product categories. We also maintain a leading position in our core sausage markets and will continue to support this position of strength. On May 1, we enhanced our position in sides and broadened our customer base, with the acquisition of Pineland Farms Potato Company. I am pleased with the pace of our early integration efforts and we are on track to capture the synergies from the strategic acquisition.

Before I turn the call over to Mark to discuss first quarter results, I am going to express how encouraged I am with our business development activities. Over the past several months, we have met with many of our shareholders and discussed the opportunities that the separation of restaurants and the acquisition of Pineland could provide us. I am happy to report these opportunities are materializing. The acquisition of Pineland provides us with the capacity to go after bigger new business opportunities and has broadened our customer base. And as we suspected, the sale of restaurants is providing increased interest from among chain restaurants as competitive conflict of only restaurants of only restaurants has been alleviated. We feel good about where Bob Evans is heading into the fiscal 2018 and beyond.

I will now turn the call over to Mark to discuss first quarter results.

Mark Hood

Thanks, Mike and good morning, everyone. As Mike mentioned, we are pleased with our first quarter results with strong sales performance in both sides and sausage and good profit performance despite higher than forecasted sow costs. Please note that all references I make to the prior year’s results refer to continuing operations as a result of Bob Evans Restaurants in fiscal 2017 have been treated as discontinued operations. Additionally, as you might expect, we have revised the presentation of our income statement to conform to how we view the business following sale of restaurants and for consistency with our industry peers. We have reclassified all production costs, including plant wages, depreciation and other costs as cost of goods sold. In today’s press release, we have included a table reflecting our new income statement presentation for the current quarter in all of fiscal 2017 quarters as well as the last two fiscal years.

With that, let me discuss the first quarter results. In the first quarter, net sales were $109.3 million, an increase of $23.3 million or 27.1% compared to $85.9 million in the corresponding period last year. The increase includes $8.6 million of sales from Pineland as well as $5.2 million of sales to Bob Evans Restaurants, which were eliminated in the prior year. Excluding these contributions, net sales increased 11.1%. Pounds sold increased 14.6%, excluding Pineland and sales to BER restaurants were 53.3% as reported. Average net selling price per pound declined 3.1%, excluding Pineland and Bob Evans Restaurants or 17.1% on a consolidated basis as compared to the corresponding period last year. The mix of foodservice sales has increased as a result of the acquisition of Pineland Farms and the inclusion of sales to Bob Evans Restaurants that were eliminated in the prior year period.

Retail side dish pounds sold, excluding Pineland increased 18.1% while sausage pounds sold increased 13%. We expanded our leading national market share in refrigerated dinner sides by 250 basis points to 53.2% from 50.7% at the same point last year. In our core sausage markets where we spend the bulk of our trade dollars to maintain and selectively grow our number one sausage share, our share increased 140 basis points to 28.7%. Gross profit increased 17.2% to $33.4 million over the first quarter last year, while the gross profit margin rate decreased 260 basis points to 30.6%. The decrease in gross profit margin rate was primarily driven by a higher mix of foodservice sales as a result of the acquisition of Pineland and a $7.17 per hundredweight or 14.8% increase in average sow prices when compared to the prior year as well as higher trade spending as a result of higher volume.

A few comments on sow costs, which I know many of you, have been watching closely. Seasonally, sow costs typically rise during the summer as a result of stronger demand with the summer growing season. This summer, prices followed the typical seasonal pattern that rose higher than most anticipated as a result of both strong domestic and export demand for pork products. Additionally, higher pork belly prices, increased bacon prices leading to higher demand for breakfast sausage at a time when dinner sausage demand is seasonally strong. Sow prices have begun to moderate and seasonally declined through the fall. Additionally, the supply situation looks favorable as incremental hog processing capacity is coming on that should increase the supply of sows.

Given the higher prices during the first quarter and thus far during the second quarter, we have revised our forecast for fiscal 2018 sow prices that is embedded in our guidance to $48 to $52 per hundredweight from $43 to $46 per hundredweight previously. Note that we are forecasting higher sow prices impacting sausage margins more during the second quarter than the balance of the year. We anticipate that Q2 sow costs will be $18 to $20 per hundredweight higher than last year. For the second half, we continue to expect sow costs to be higher than last year, but within our previously planned levels. Operating income was $11.1 million compared to $8.3 million last year. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes $700,000 of special items was $11.8 million compared to $8.3 million in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 42.5%. As a percent of sales, operating margin increased 120 basis points to 10.8% from 9.6%.

For the first quarter, EBITDA increased 38.3% to $19.5 million, an increase of 140 basis points as a percent of net sales to 17.8% compared to the prior year period. Net interest expense was $0.5 million in the quarter, a $1 million decrease compared to the prior year as a result of lower average borrowings. During the quarter, the tax rate was 33.6% compared to 32.5% in the prior year period. The change was primarily driven by the yearly variances in forecasted annual rate related to the domestic productions activities deduction. Net income increased 54% to $7 million or $0.35 per diluted share compared with net income of $4.6 million or $0.23 per diluted share in the first quarter of last year. Adjusted net income for the quarter increased 62.5% to $7.4 million or $0.37 per diluted share compared to $4.6 million or $0.23 per diluted share in the prior year.

Turning to the balance sheet, our cash balance and outstanding debt at the end of the quarter were $15.3 million and $92.6 million respectively compared to $210.9 million and $2.7 million at the end of the last fiscal year. The increase in borrowings and decrease in cash balance during the first quarter were the result of the approximately $115 million of cash used to purchase Pineland Farms and approximately $150 million of cash used to pay the special dividend of $7.50 per share. We continue to expect in the year with $90 million to $100 million of debt outstanding. Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $3.9 million primarily related to plant improvements as well as IT infrastructure projects. During 2018, we continue to anticipate capital expenditures of approximately $25 million to $30 million.

Turning to guidance, we are increasing our fiscal year 2018 guidance ranges from the guidance provided on the fourth quarter call. We now anticipate non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.10 to $2.30 per share, which is up from $2.06 to $2.24 previously. Revenue guidance is increased by approximately $10 million at the midpoint to a range of $474 million to $486 million and EBITDA guidance is increased by about $2 million at the midpoint to a range of $104 million to $110 million.

Additionally, we are assuming the following in our fiscal year ‘18 guidance. Sow costs range of $48 to $52 per hundredweight, up from $43 to $46 previously, capital expenditures of $25 million to $30 million is unchanged, net interest expense of $3.7 million to $4.2 million, down approximately $100,000 from previous guidance, tax rate of 34.5% to 35.5% is unchanged and we expect the diluted weighted average share count of approximately 20.3 million shares. We continue to have $100 million share repurchase authorization in place through calendar year 2017. And as I noted, we expect our target leverage ratio will be approximately 1x since the end of the year, with borrowings ranging between $90 million and $100 million. As we announced last week, the Board declared a $0.34 per share dividend quarterly and we expect our quarterly dividend to continue. We remain confident with our long-term annual sales growth expectation in the mid to high single-digit range with the EBITDA percentage growth of high single to low double-digits annually.

With that, I will turn the call back to Mike to add some color to the first quarter performance and our business development activities.

Mike Townsley

Thank you, Mark. As is evident in the results, we had a strong first quarter sales performance on both refrigerated sides and sausage. As Mark mentioned, we increased share by 250 basis points year-over-year per IRI data for 12 weeks ahead of July 9, we increased pounds sold by 14% compared to the category growth of 8% and expanded category household penetration to 22.1% during the first quarter and we are on pace to expand Bob Evans household penetration by 150 to 200 basis points this year. We picked up 1 point of ATV and increased our velocity during the quarter for IRI data.

I am pleased to announce our first win in the club channel. We begin shipping this national club account this week with our first SKU. Additionally, we are in test with new accounts and existing accounts with new merchandising and promotions. One test I would like to highlight is with a national retailer where we have added our 2 pound of family packs of mashed and mac. While this is still in test with a couple of 100 stores, we are very encouraged with the results. The family packs have proven to be incremental to our sales volume per store and is attracting a different shopper as there has been little if any measurable cannibalization of our 24-ounce package size at this retailer.

We are also pleased with a recent promotion we completed with a major retailer whereby they offered a package price for a rotisserie chicken and to Bob Evans refrigerated sides. The promo drove significant incremental volume, but even more important, it introduced our refrigerated side dishes to a significant number of new households which were completely incremental. I feel we have a good line of sight with our expectations for incremental volume this year. We are also encouraged about both our recent and planned marketing initiatives. We have had a good response and favorable PR around Our Farm Salute program supporting military veterans, including our recent Heroes to CEOs contest. We will be accelerating our marketing spend by $2.6 million versus prior year in the second quarter and feel good about the holiday programs we have in place with key customers.

We are extremely encouraged with our newest food program that has significantly increased our overall reach. Stay tuned for announcement in early September for additional details on our influencer efforts. Beyond retail, we are encouraged by the enhanced foodservice opportunity following the acquisition of Pineland and the separation from Bob Evans Restaurants. We continue to get good inbound interest from restaurants looking to reduce labor in the back of the house with our refrigerated sides. We have progressed from a state of idea formulation with chain restaurants to the point of in-store testing and early tests have gone very well. Pilot is now in the late innings of finalizing a new relationship with a major foodservice distributor. This business combination puts us in a strong position to expand foodservice sales.

For a quick update on sausage, we are pleased with the strong demand we saw during the first quarter. Per IR data, our sausage brand grew volume in our core markets by 7% during the 12 weeks ended July 9. We added 1.5 points of ACV and increased our volume share to 28.7%. We would expect to see moderately higher promotional breakfast sausage pricing this fall with the higher year-over-year sow prices.

Finally, I want to close by taking a moment to thank our employees. I am so very proud and appreciative of the efforts each one of them who have put so much energy into making this company, the success it is today, especially during a period of so much change. It is our people to drive the growth and maintain the focus of producing superior products for our customers, while continuing to drive value for our shareholders. Together, we will continue to do great things.

Mark and I thank you for your interest in Bob Evans Farms and look forward to continued dialogue with you. We welcome your questions on this call. I will now turn the call back to the operator for Q&A. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jon Andersen of William Blair. Your line is now open.

Jon Andersen

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for the question.

Mike Townsley

You are welcome, Jon.

Mark Hood

Good morning, Jon.

Jon Andersen

Starting with the refrigerated side dish business like I am wondering thank you for the disclosure on some of the opportunities and some of the wins frankly that you have had or it sounds like seemed to have. Can you talk a little bit about your focus within that business on retail versus foodservice where your kind of priorities lie? Is this do both and do them as rapidly as you can or is there a relative emphasis towards one versus the other in the near-term and just talk a little bit about the magnitude of each of those opportunities as well? Thanks.

Mike Townsley

Sure. I will be glad to. As we have met with many of our shareholders and analysts over the past few months, we continue to generate that driving the brand in our retail is our main focus and our market niches all support that and that’s where our emphasis is. That being said, I think the two are complementary to each other. With the acquisition of Pineland Farms, we gained relationships with some large chain restaurants that are interesting in looking at driving costs out of back in the house and our products provide an opportunity to do that. So again we want to support that initiative as well. As long as we have available capacity in our plant so we can drive our overall costs down by supporting both that’s the way we are going to go. But we are always going to focus priority on the brand and driving our retail brand.

Jon Andersen

Great. Thanks. And then on the club win, is this a piece of business that begins to ship in your fiscal second quarter. And then on the other accounts, the national retailers you are testing with, you mentioned one specifically where the test is going well, what’s your expectation there regarding a broader rollout when that – if and when that could happen?

Mike Townsley

Well, I think what we will see – first to answer your question on the club is yes that starts to ship actually this week, so it is in Q2. On the other one on the test on those two pounders, I think what you will see is we normally see an up-tick in two pound activity with special displays and some holiday programs. So we will see that during that period of time. But my expectation, we would see – start to see these on a more full-time basis on the two pounders once we get through the holiday period. So you will see a lot of two pounders during the holiday period because you naturally do anyway. But what will be different this year versus last year is I think you will continue to see those offerings once we move past the holiday.

Jon Andersen

Great. And then on Pineland, you touched on the integration, it sounds like it’s on track, where are you with respect to the integration work and in the synergies, I think there were maybe $4 million, $5 million with the synergies here that were ultimately associated with that, is that kind of accurate and what’s the timing associated with that?

Mark Hood

Yes. We talked about the $4 million in synergies, but we didn’t bake that all into this year. I would say at this point we are tracking where we want to be on that. I couldn’t be more pleased with the integration that we have had with the work we have done between the two organizations. Operationally they are doing outstanding, sales wise are coordinating well together, so we are very pleased with that integration.

Jon Andersen

Okay. A guy asked [ph] you about sow costs, obviously it’s been a huge focus, you have taken your assumptions around sow costs up, it looks like $7, $8 or something at the midpoint hundredweight, which I think it’s not an insignificant number on a full year basis and yet you have been able to kind of take your full year guidance up as well, can you talk about the offsets there, I mean what else are you doing to obviously the demand for refrigerated side dishes helped demand for sausage, but what else are you doing or able to do to help kind of absorb that in the current year and then could you comment a little bit about sow costs longer term, are we kind of at a new normal in terms of sow costs or is this kind of a temporary blip where we have seen prices run ahead of expectations?

Mike Townsley

Well, first I will talk about the overall sow market. As Mark said in our comments, we had a seasonal spike build in, it just went higher than anticipated, I think there are some things going on in the market right now. I think you have got some fluctuation. We are getting more overall sows in North American sow herd right now. Profitability has been good in the pork industry, so people are putting more sows down, you have got more butcher hog plant capacity coming online that Mark referenced. So overall, I don’t think we are in a new normal. I think we are probably normally a little low last year, but I think you will come back up to more normalized levels in and around what we would expect to see say over the last 5 years absent PED. What we are doing obviously on the cost side, we are able to pass along our pricing as I have said I would expect to see moderately higher promotional pricing as we move into the fall to do some offset there, but also we will continue to figure out ways that we can drive costs, be more efficient in our operations to offset some of those costs as well.

Jon Andersen

Great. Last one for me is just on I think that the net debt as of the end of the quarter was $78 million if I am doing my math right and yet I think you are talking about maybe ending the year with $90 million to $100 million of debt, is there something else going on there because you are a cash generative business, I would think maybe that your net debt levels should be coming down as you move through the year. And do you have any discussion around priorities for use of cash going forward would be helpful? Thanks.

Mark Hood

Good, Jon. It’s Mark. Again, I think, you are right in terms of level of net debt at the end of Q1 – at the end of Q1, we have not yet made our tax payment, final tax estimated payment on fiscal 2017 which includes a gain on the sale of the restaurant. We have made that payment in the month of August and so debt goes up post Q1 and then comes back down by the end of the year, because you are right we are a cash generative business.

Jon Andersen

Thank you. Congrats.

Mike Townsley

Thanks, Jon.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Anderson of Maxim Group. Your line is now open.

Stephen Anderson

Yes, good morning. Lot of questions I had were answered, but I do have one follow-up question on the club channel. Can you disclose the retailer and which SKUs and in particular, which sizes you plan on shipping?

Mike Townsley

I can’t disclose – on the call, I don’t want to disclose the name of the retailer just for confidentiality purposes, Stephen, but I can tell you if a larger pack size, were there packing larger packages together as you might expect to see in the club format.

Stephen Anderson

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Adam Mizrahi of Berenberg Capital. Your line is now open.

Adam Mizrahi

Good morning, guys. On the upgrades of top line guidance, can you talk about what the drivers of this are and how much of this is driven by natural organic performance versus perhaps better pilot integration and also how much that you are factoring at new contract wins into this increased guidance?

Mike Townsley

Adam, good morning. Well, the bulk of our top line guidance is basically driven on our side dish business. As you can see, we over-performed expectations in Q1 and maybe not at the same level, but we would expect to continue to see our top line performance in our side dishes and our volume growth there drive the bulk of that increase.

Adam Mizrahi

Great, thank you. And can I also ask on the adjusted EBITDA margin progression, how that’s been relative to your expectations in Q1, your margin was bit below 18%, you haven’t changed the full year midpoint margin guidance. So what is it like you see in the business in spite of the growing foodservice contribution that gives you confidence that you can really accelerate the margin performance over the balance of the year? Thank you.

Mark Hood

Sure, Adam. It’s Mark. Obviously, Q1 is our smallest quarter of the year. So, we get less leverage on throughput in the plants during Q1 than we do particularly in the second half of the year, where we have the bulk of our sales volume and production volume. So, it’s that greater plant utilization in the peak periods that drive the margin up into that 21% to 24% range. And particularly as we talked about in discussion of our Q2 guidance, we also be increasing our marketing spend by $2.6 million versus the prior year in the first – in the second quarter, so we are essentially prime in the pump for sales in the back half of the year with the brand building initiatives that are part of that marketing spend not just similar to last year, but our overall marketing spend is up significantly year-over-year. So, the front half of the year lower in volume and more investment spend and back half of the year, harvest the throughput to generate that even at margin rate for the entire year.

Adam Mizrahi

Great, thanks very much. And one last question from me, can you talk about your general and administrative costs, is it fallen more than 350 bps as percent of sales in Q1? So, what’s driving that reduction? Do you see this as a more normalized rate for the balance of the year? Thank you.

Mike Townsley

It’s a good question. Again, I think as we have talked with many of you the efforts we made on separation of the business from restaurants resulted in us taking cost actions in the January timeframe that lowered our base run-rate of operations the Q1 rate, because there is variability in the recording of incentive compensation books ratably through the year on earnings. The absolute dollar amount is a little lower in the Q1 than it will be in subsequent quarters when we accrue the incentive to the earnings as it goes, but we have had significant reductions that were put in place back in January versus the prior year on the structural spend.

Adam Mizrahi

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Gallo with C.L. King. Your line is now open.

Michael Gallo

Hi, good morning. Two questions.

Mike Townsley

Good morning, Mike.

Michael Gallo

Good morning. Two questions, Mike, obviously very strong sausage pound sold demand, I know some of that reflects a shift from bacon given bacon pricing, but how much of that would you kind of view as sustainable versus kind of a one-time benefit from bacon pricing shifting consumer trends? And secondly, on the follow-up on the SG&A question, how much is there in costs that are being reimbursed or stranded costs that are being reimbursed under the transition services agreement and how much of those you think you will ultimately be able to do to get rid of before that agreement expires? Thanks.

Mike Townsley

Michael, on the sausage growth, I think the driver of – you had overall demand on approach and beef price is high you had bacon go extremely high. So I think that significant demand on breakfast sausage. I would not expect that to continue, I would expect it to get back to more normalized as we talk about kind of low single-digit growth.

Michael Gallo

I agree.

Mark Hood

Sure. On the transaction services agreement, again, the services we are providing to the restaurants agreement last 18 months working hard to accomplish and then a faster timeline that core services we are providing are in the IT infrastructure area where we continue to support their running of this Oracle platform, while they transitioned to a new IT platform. So we are basically reimbursed at costs for what services we provide there. We have made or will be making some structural changes in our Oracle relationship and in our service providers that will – I’ll call it balance that cost out as we transitioned to no longer providing the services.

Michael Gallo

Do you expect you will be able to sort of mitigate 100% eventually or do you expect ultimately that there will be some stranded costs?

Mark Hood

I don’t think there will be any significant stranded costs.

Michael Gallo

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Francesco Pellegrino with Sidoti & Company. Your line is now open.

Francesco Pellegrino

Good morning, guys.

Mike Townsley

Good morning, Francesco.

Francesco Pellegrino

So, I just want to touch upon some of the increase in revised guidance that you had provided with us this morning. So, it looks as if you are increasing your revenue guidance by 2%. Sow costs, you are looking forward to increase by 11% to 13%. I guess just trying to think about what is going into the revised revenue guidance and I think in earlier question you had touched on it, but I just want to dig a little bit deeper. How much of this is like attributable to maybe internal revisions, the pound sales and then attributable to pricing? And I know when we start talking about changes in internal expectations on pricing we are also talking product mix. So, just a little bit of commentary amongst those three items would be helpful?

Mark Hood

Okay. In terms of revenue guidance as Mike said earlier, primarily the revenue guidance growth comes from expanded pound sales of refrigerated side dish. Again, we don’t have any price increases across the basic SKU platform, but obviously as we saw more family pass that has a higher ring than a 24 ounce package. In terms of sausage, we expect to have some modest pricing as Mike talked about. But I’d say the bulk of the revenue growth increase is driven as Mike said off of the side dish pound sales increased expectations in terms of sow cost. Again, I think as we said in the prepared remarks, the second quarter – late first quarter and early second quarter is where the biggest increase versus our prior guidance was driven by and we are seeing those prices retrace on a daily basis now.

Francesco Pellegrino

In the past, you have discussed that the frozen and sausage product platform for you guys is more of a mature industry given some of the short-term industry fundamentals that we are seeing in the sausage category. Do you think this is an opportunity for an ability to slightly grow the sausage industry or is this something that you expect to come in a bit going forward?

Mike Townsley

Francesco, what I would expect from our sausage – our branded sausage business is we will continue to maintain our number one position in our core markets with our share. I didn’t see this as a fundamental shift where there is an opportunity to grow, expand it beyond where we are currently with our current footprint. From a frozen business, you know that is a business that is flat to declining to some degree that we have talked about – as we have talked about with folks individually. We have some key customers here in our core markets that use that product and do well with it, but our emphasis from a marketing spend growth opportunity is going to be focused on our side dishes.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay, perfect. That’s it for me. Thanks again.

Mike Townsley

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Walter Morris of Baraboo Growth. Your line is now open.

Walter Morris

Good morning, gentlemen. Great quarter, Mike and Mark.

Mike Townsley

Thanks, Walter.

Walter Morris

This 18.1% increase in poundage and side dish is certainly an exceptional number, could you give us a little color on where that’s coming from, how strong were you in legacy markets, what kind of progress are you making in the west? And just how were you able to put together such an exceptional quarter on the side dish business? Now I know seasonally the first quarter slows, so volume changes are magnified off a small base, but nonetheless, it’s a very encouraging number? And then secondly, the new guidance is a very pleasant surprise to me, because in light of the much higher sow costs I and I think most of the street expected you to take guidance down. Can you quantify how your expectations for sausage profits have shifted from the year end guidance to the first quarter guidance and how you were able to more than make that up to be able to take guidance up? Thank you.

Mike Townsley

Walter, first I will let Mark talk about our guidance here in a minute, but let me address the volume growth we saw on our side dishes. As we talked about and I think this is reflective not only in our sales of 18%, but even in IRI data that where we grew at a rate of 14%, we not only grew that in our core which is we have talked about this category is obviously probably most mature in the Great Lakes, except for Midwest area, we are still growing that at double-digit rates. And as you expanded outside our core to the west, that exceeded that obviously off the smaller base, but to continue to see that grow. So, it was really not only in the core, but it was – we are expanding in our market share and growth areas outside of our core business. So, I am very encouraged about that.

Mark Hood

Thank you. So, in terms of the impact of higher sow costs, we saw it’s I think about $0.05 to $0.06 pressure on the Q1 results. So, we have already absorbed that in the $0.37 that we reported. We would expect Q2 impact to be slightly higher than that. And again as we said we are going to offset that with higher top line growth of the refrigerated side dish product as well as some efficiency initiatives at the plants and some pricing on the sausage in the back half of the year?

Walter Morris

Thank you, Mark. Congratulations again.

Mike Townsley

Thanks, Walter. Appreciate the support.

Operator

Thank you. We have a follow-up question from the line of Stephen Anderson of Maxim Group. Your line is now open.

Stephen Anderson

Yes, hi. Just I wanted to ask how much you have on your 100 million share buyback authorization as of quarter end?

Mike Townsley

We still have the 100 million.

Stephen Anderson

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions at this time. I would like to hand the call back over to Mr. Mike Townsley for any closing remarks.

Mike Townsley

Thanks, again, everyone for joining us today. If you have additional questions, please give us a call. Additionally, we will be attending the C.L. King Best Ideas Conference in New York on September 14. Thank you and have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. That does conclude today’s program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.