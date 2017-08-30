Freeport-McMoRan's Agreement With The Indonesian Government Is Not A Killer Outcome For The Company

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has reached an agreement with the Indonesian government about its Grasberg mine, and I have to say, the results are not according to my expectations. On the surface, it looks like the government has come out as the winner. Freeport-McMoRan had to make concessions in order to have an agreement. The government wanted local interest to be around 51% and they have won on this point. In addition to giving 51% stake to the Indonesian government, Freeport-McMoRan will also build a smelter in the next five years.

Despite these conditions, this agreement is not the worst outcome for Freeport-McMoRan. The company has been able to extend its license to 2041. This was the most important agenda item for the management before the dispute with the Indonesian government started. By giving away more than 51% of the share, the company is certainly limiting its future upside. However, Freeport-McMoRan has been operating this mine for a long time and the management would not have agreed to new terms if they did not believe that it can be run at low-costs. While government's revenues will rise, Freeport-McMoRan will still make a healthy profit, especially if the production goes up and a larger number of ore is exported.

There was nothing in the agreement about the exports of copper. However, I believe this would have been a priority point in negotiations and Freeport-McMoRan might have secured approval for copper exports. As the parties were acknowledging during the last two months, FCX has also been able to secure its desired fiscal and legal terms in the new agreement.

The issue of divestment will pose a headache for Freeport-McMoRan, in my opinion. The agreement says that the share will be divested at fair market value. The question here is that who will determine this fair value. It is unlikely that the government will accept FCX's fair value estimates for the mine. As a result, I believe this issue will linger on and it is not as simple as it sounds. According to some estimates, Grasberg mine is worth around $10-11 billion. Based on these valuations, FCX should get around $5 billion from this deal. This cash can be used for a number of purposes. De-levering has been quite high on the to-do list for the company. These funds can be used for reducing debt and cleaning the balance sheet. As a result, credit metrics will improve and FCX will certainly get a ratings upgrade. Favorable movement in copper prices has already lifted the EBITDA estimates for the company. If the debt goes down and EBITDA rises due to the favorable commodities price environment, credit profile will show considerable improvement.

I am not revising my full year EBITDA estimates of $4-4.5 billion (Link to my previous articles is added at the bottom of the article) because the divestment procedure will take time. Even after the divestment, we will have to see what type of consolidation Freeport-McMoRan follows. If the company continues to completely consolidate the results, then we will not see a decrease in EBITDA. However, if only the share of the subsidiary is consolidated then EBITDA will fall from 2018 onwards. Another use for the proceeds from divestment can be the purchase of Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) share in the joint venture. According to this joint venture agreement between the two companies, Rio Tinto is eligible to have 40% of the production if it crosses a certain threshold till 2021. However, after 2021, Rio Tinto will be eligible to have 40% of mine's total earnings. Freeport-McMoRan will need to get Rio's approval for this agreement as it is also a key player in the Grasberg mine.

Rio Tinto hinted at walking away from their share in the mine when the Indonesian government halted the exports of the metal. However, as the agreement has been reached and the terms will become visible, Rio Tinto might want to change its stance again. Rio's share now becomes valuable, in my opinion. As Freeport-McMoRan will have a smaller share of the earnings and it will also have to invest considerably to develop the smelter; the company might be tempted to increase production. Buying Rio's share will enhance FCX's overall position in the mine. Realizing this, Rio might not want to let go of its share. An interesting situation can also develop between Rio and FCX.

We also need to keep in mind that the politics has heavily impacted the talks between the parties. Even at the announcement of the agreement, Indonesian officials were keen to highlight President Joko Widodo's nationalistic agenda. This agreement will be used as a key win for the next election campaign. The political influence also gives an incentive to the government officials to only highlight the points that are favorable for them. For example, there was no talk about the royalties. Increase in royalties was one of the key demands when the government banned the exports. I believe FCX might have secured some concession on royalties as well. This win for the government will also send a negative signal to the prospective investors. A restrictive regulatory environment is likely to scare potential investors.

Freeport-McMoRan certainly has had to make some sacrifices but I believe the agreement is not too damaging in the long-term. The company has secured a license according to its desired fiscal and legal sureties. FCX's willingness to accept these terms shows that the mine has the capacity to run on low-cost. The cash generated from this sale can be used for de-levering and buying Rio Tinto's share in the mine. Overall, the agreement is not what the management or the investors desired. However, it gives Freeport-McMoRan certainty and operating rights till 2041. There were fears among investors that the company might lose the asset. It is a costly agreement but it is a lot better than losing the asset altogether. Freeport-McMoRan is still a solid long-term investment.

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.