CHW: Ring It!

Please Note: This article was first published for Income Idea subscribers complete with more detailed analysis, including distribution quality and actionable investment ideas.

Just about 14 months ago, I started writing about a number of funds which would potentially benefit from the European Central Bank's quantitative easing attempt and highlighted four closed-end funds that may be in a position to take advantage of that bond buying program.

One of the funds which we identified is the Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH). I recently did an update on the fund in the article "JGH: Great Fund, But Time To Ring The Register?" In that article, we saw that the fund had performed as expected and realized its massive discount to NAV.

One of the other funds which I identified was the Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) which we initiated discussed in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund: "Oh Lord, Please Don't Let Me Be Understood."

How did this fund work out? Did it also capitalize on the investment theme like JGH? Is it time to ring the register? Let's find out!

Fund Updates

Let's start with a look at the current allocation. As the title of my previous article suggested, I had an issue with the fund as the name was potentially deceiving. With the name of the fund, you suspect a diversified high-yield bond fund. In reality, we have an asset allocation we would ordinarily find in an open ended "balanced" mutual fund.

As of the last month, the fund was made up with a bit more than 48% global equities. The other half of the fund is split between convertibles and high yield bonds.

Source: Calamos Website

Overall, the allocations look largely the same as in our last article.

Looking next at the top holdings, we can see names such as Apple (AAPL), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), General Electric (GE) and Google/Alphabet (GOOG).

Source: CEF Connect

The top 10 holdings make up only 13.65% of the fund. This makes the fund fairly well diversified especially with over 430 holdings. One thing to consider is that even though the fund has names such as Apple and Google, the fund resembles an equal weight fund more than it does a traditional market cap weight fund.

Breaking the fund by sectors shows that it is tilted toward IT and consumer discretionary. All early market cycle sectors, something that would be a concern for me personally.

Source: Calamos Website

Looking at the debt side of the fund, an important metric for me is the credit quality of those securities.

Source: Calamos Website

As we can see on the debt side, the portfolio is solidly in the "junk" department, although more than 40% of those debt securities are unrated.

Once again, as I mentioned in previous funds, unrated does not necessarily mean junk. Just that they may be too small to be worth getting rated.

Lastly, I am looking at the bond maturity and duration figures.

Source: Calamos Website

Calamos states on the website that the average maturity is 4.9 years. The average duration is 3.9 years. This means that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the underlying NAV should fall 3.9%. What we do not know however is that if that figure is adjusted for leverage or not.

Finally, as I have had a number of questions from readers, please note, the average duration, even though it is stated in "years" has nothing to do with the average maturity of the fund and its bond holdings, even though the term "duration" may suggest it.

Performance Update

At the time of our last article, JTA yielded a managed distribution of 11.93% and was trading at a discount of 13.66% to its Net Asset Value. Today, the fund pays a distribution of 9.62% and is trading at a discount of 1.58% to its NAV.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the above chart there is only 1 logical thing to do... go ahead... I'll wait.

Sell the fund yet and ring the register?

No? OK, let's keep going.

Clearly, unlike the last two closed end funds which I discussed (JTA) and (JQC), the Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund GOT the memo.

Since the last article, the massive 14% discount to NAV was completely realized over the last few months, at one point causing the fund to trade at a slight premium.

Taking a look at the discount/premium over the life's fund, we can see that the current "discount" is completely abnormal from the fund's experience. The only time the fund traded at these levels was during the IPO when the 5% or so underwriting costs were still embedded in the price.

Turning next to the performance, let's examine the price, NAV and total return.

Year to date, the fund has achieved a mind boggling 32.92% total return, 25.25% of which was the underlying change in the price per share.

The Net Asset Value did rise but at the "normal" 9.64%. The difference in the price per share change and NAV is the evaporation of the discount.

CHW data by YCharts Looking further out over the last year we can still see the fund has performed exceptionally well achieving a 29.30% total return. The fund's price per share increased 16.09% while the NAV increased a mere 5.09%. CHW data by YCharts What was quite interesting to see during the research over the last few days was how similar the underlying NAV was for both this fund and JTA which I covered yesterday. Both funds are "balanced" type funds which combine global equities with various fixed income asset classes, yet, while the NAV performance over the last year looked similar, JTA seems to have missed the memo about discounts coming down. Below is a YTD chart for JTA and CHW, showing both the price per share change and the change in the underlying NAV. CHW data by YCharts

As is clearly evident, while yes, CHW outperformed JTA by a little more than 2% on the NAV basis, the price per share increased 10% higher. Goodbye discount!

On a one-year basis, the same holds true, a 1% difference in the underlying NAV performance and a 10% difference in the price per share performance.

While we are looking at comparisons, let's take a look at how CHW has performed against some of its individual components as represented by ETFs.

As the fund is a global fund, just like in yesterday's article on JTA, let's take a look at the iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) along with the iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) and the iShares High Yield Bond ETF (HYG). Since we mentioned JTA, we will continue to look at it too.

Even though JTA and CHW share similar equity goals, CHW is far more flexible and both funds have different fixed income asset classes. While CHW has high yield bonds and convertibles, JTA has senior loans and preferreds.

Looking over the same one-year time period, CHW is the clear winner. Again, simply due to the realization of the discount to NAV.

Looking next over the last three years, we can see CHW ended up in nearly the same place, up a little over 29% on a total return basis. JTA performed as expected coming in just behind the fully invested iShares Global 100 ETF.

While looking at the five-year data, we had to remove the iShares Convertible ETF as it was not yet launched.

What is quite interesting here is that the Nuveen CEF comes up on top, achieving a total return of over 81%, having led over the entire time period.

Important to note however is that CHW, even though it ended up coming in 10% behind JTA would be far lower, trailing the iShares Global 100 ETF had it not been for the extraordinary last 12 months.

The most surprising chart, however, would be the 10-year chart.

Out of the blue, the best performer was the iShares High Yield Bond ETF for the sole reason being that during the 2008 financial crisis it dug the shallowest hole for itself and was able to dig itself out.

The two closed-end funds ended up hurting themselves with the leverage of course.

Does this long-term chart mean to disregard closed end funds? Absolutely not. It just means that had you been afraid to open your statements during the GFC and left your investments as they were, CEFs were not the best investment.

Closed-end funds and levered closed end funds, in particular, cannot be a buy and hold investment. They must be watched and floors set with trailing stops.

What it also means is that you have to examine the difference between possible and probable as it comes to discounts to NAV.

Over the last few articles, we discovered two otherwise OK CEFs that were trading at extraordinarily small discounts, or in a few cases premiums. In both cases, there were similar funds available that were still trading at hefty discounts.

Is it possible for funds like BUI and CHW to continue eliminating their discounts and to continue trading at premiums?

Yes.

Is it probable, however?

I don't think so.

Bottom Line

As we have discovered in my initial article on the fund, this is a real flexible portfolio with the ability to employ numerous investment strategies and to invest anywhere in the world.

In the performance department, it has done OK, nothing to really frighten me... but it IS a closed-end fund and the "CEF economy" has as much influence on the fund's price per share as does the underlying NAV performance.

In that article, I wrote,

As a short-term trade, I would gladly consider this fund for a number of reasons. First, it is a growth and income play to capitalize on the ECB's bond buying program. Secondly, it is currently trading at a decent discount of nearly 14% to NAV. Lastly, it is currently distributing a nearly 12% annualized yield paid monthly. Long term? I am not so sure. With a recent departure of a key manager at Calamos and mediocre long-term performance, there are better funds out there that deserve a permanent position in your portfolio.

Source: here

Fourteen months later we know the trade worked out perfectly. Global assets and bonds went up thanks to the ECB and with a little help from the "CEF economy", the fund's 14% discount to NAV is no longer.

Time to ring the register! Come back when it is on meaningful sale again.

If you must be invested in global equities and want a fund to rotate into, JTA which I described in "JTA: Nifty Little Fund" would fill the void quite well. It also fills the fixed income bucket with fixed income classes which I feel slightly better about, preferreds and senior loans over convertibles and junk bonds.

Please note, I also had some reservations about the quality of the distributions and their sustainability. I discuss this deeper in the Income Idea version of this article.

For more information about the fund, please take a look at the fund's website here.

Income Idea

Want further analysis and my take beyond the numbers? Please consider subscribing to my premium marketplace service, Income Idea.

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis of the fund along with discussion of the fund beyond the research numbers. More importantly, a more detailed discussion of whom the fund works best for, whether it is the right time to invest it in or not, and actionable strategies for implementation if it belongs in your portfolio.

I believe in active management that works, and I am here to help you find those opportunities. Please follow me here on Seeking Alpha as we look for those opportunities and sort out the good managers from the mediocre. Simply click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article or on my profile page.