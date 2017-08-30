4.9% Yielder With Double-Digit Growth

The company's investments, and recent acquisition of Spectra Energy Partners, will increase its revenues and income in the following years.

The dividend has grown at double-digit rates for the last two decades, and management plans the same until 2024.

Enbridge Inc.'s (NYSE: ENB) (TSE: ENB) dividend yield of 4.9%, highly diversified holdings and income streams, and future expected performance and dividend increases make the company an attractive choice for a dividend investor.

Business Overview

Enbridge Inc. is North America's largest energy infrastructure company. The company has five business lines in total: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Energy Services. Most of their assets, revenue and income come from their pipelines.

Enbridge has a rather simple plan for delivering great returns:



(Source: Enbridge Inc. 2016 Annual Report)

Let's see how their plan has worked so far!

Reliable Business Model

Enbridge's revenue and income are relatively diversified and extremely stable for the energy industry. The company's largest source of revenue, its liquids pipelines, is a source of consistent and reliable cash flows in the medium term.

Segment information:

(Source: Enbridge's 2Q2017 Report)

In this business segment, the company enters into multi-year contracts with other producers/distributors/refiners of oil/energy and charges them a fee to use their pipelines. As the fees are independent of oil/energy prices, the company is insulated from most of the volatility inherent in the industry.

The long duration of the contracts ensures Enbridge's revenues are stable in the short to medium term, and allows the company to accurately forecast its future expected performance. Around 95% of the company's revenue comes from these long-term, flat fee contracts, which guarantees extremely stable cash and revenue generation for the company.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Besides the above, Enbridge aggressively hedges most of their price, currency and interest rate risk through the use of derivatives, insulating the company from most possible financial risks.

Enbridge's investments in renewable energy ensure their revenue sources are reasonably diversified, and not wholly dependent on fossil fuels. The company has invested around $5 billion CAD in this sector, mainly in offshore wind power, and currently generates 1,900 megawatts of energy.

In general terms, Enbridge's business model is extremely well suited for generating reliable revenues and income.

Industry-Leading Growth

Enbridge's recent revenue and income growth have surpassed the competition, and the company has had great growth in most key financial metrics in the short and medium term.

The company has seen its income increase at an annual rate of 38% for the last five years, 32% on a YoY basis for 2017 so far. Most of the increases have been due to greater volume in the company's liquids pipelines, although all business lines have experienced double digit growth rates.

Future growth is expected remain high for two reasons. First, the company has $31 billion worth of projects being completed in the next few years, across all business lines (Read more: Enbridge Inc. expands oil and gas pipeline capacity as production surges).

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Second, Enbridge recently acquired Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE: SEP). The acquisition has only affected the company's second quarter performance, but will obviously increase its YoY revenue and income for the next two quarters. Besides the above, the company expects cost and tax synergies from the transaction, which will be fully realized by 2019.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Enbridge has consistently delivered high-income growth, and the company seems poised to continue doing so due to its recent acquisition and numerous investments.

Significant Dividend Income

Enbridge's dividend has grown at a remarkable pace during the last few years, and the company has promised double digit annual increases until 2024.

The company's dividend has had a CAGR of 11.2% during the last twenty years, and it has had uninterrupted yearly dividend increases for the last twenty-two. The company has a dividend payout ratio of 108% of earnings, although only 65% of ACFFO. These results are, however, higher than the company's 50-60% dividend payout ratio target.

Soon after announcing the acquisition of Spectra Energy Partners, Enbridge announced an ambitious dividend growth outlook, targeting a CAGR of 10-12% for the next eight years:

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Superior Shareholder Returns

Enbridge's stock has outperformed its peers, the overall market, and has had significant dividend increases throughout the years.

(Source: Enbridge's 2016 Annual Report)

This great performance was due to the company's stable cash-flow, investment led growth, and dividend policy, all which have contributed to its success so far.

Balance Sheet

On a more negative note, Enbridge's balance sheet is quite leveraged, and debt maturities plus interests are sometimes greater than its ACFFO. Nevertheless, the company's credit rating and available lines of credit ensure it can easily service its debt. The company expects its debt ratios to improve in the next years.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation and 2Q2017 Report)

Conclusion

Enbridge Inc. has managed to outperform its peers and the overall market due its ability to generate consistent, stable, reliable and increasing revenues, incomes and dividends. The company is targeting double-digit yearly dividend increases until at least 2024, on the back of increased income due to past investments and its recent acquisition of Spectra Energy Partners.

Enbridge has consistently delivered great results, and I expect the same moving forward. Investors looking for a high dividend stock should definitely consider making Enbridge part of their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.