CVS: Should You Ignore Negative Sentiment?

The underwhelming response to a decent quarter and improved guidance suggests very negative investor sentiment. The "retail is dead" and "Amazon is coming" narratives continue to dominate price action. As such, CVS (CVS) should be avoided until it can at least improve on same-store sales.

Previously, I estimated that CVS was likely to produce an earnings beat. I added a caveat stating that the current sentiment would likely dampen the stock price reaction. I concluded that earnings risks were skewed to the downside.

Luckily for bulls, the earnings beat produced a 1% daily gain. By no means a reason to break out the champagne, but better than a drop. It is my opinion that this was solely the result of the updated guidance. The 2017 guidance was increased to $5.83 to $5.93 from a range of $5.77 to $5.93.

My concluding sentence was:

"Even though I am estimating an earnings beat, I consider the prospects lukewarm at best. Sentiment is depressed and is likely to stay depressed considering CVS has been range bound between ~$76 and ~$82 pretty much the whole year."

It's too early to tell if my price target will prove accurate, but a 1% stock price gain on a beat and raise earnings report is considered lukewarm in my book.

Increased guidance not enough

In general, guidance raises or downward revisions produce one of the most volatile stock movements. I sometimes take the liberty to explain why this is so important. The guidance is used by many analysts to create a valuation. Most investors, do in fact, listen to analyst opinion.

Usually, this directly or indirectly influences buying decisions. Typically, you will not see large-cap stocks trading significantly below or above analyst price target consensus. Currently, analyst consensus sits at around $86 per share, which is roughly 10% higher than current consensus.

These price targets are usually derived by applying a multiple to EPS estimates. The multiple will vary based on whether it is in a better or worse position than its peers. Therefore, guidance revisions force, in the most obvious face, a valuation adjustment.

In this light, CVS's stock price response was quite underwhelming. Then again, if we bother to study the revised guidance, we can see that it isn't all that revised. The high end of the range has remained unchanged, while the low end of the range has increased by 6 cents or 1%.

The fact that investors are responding so lackluster to an improved guidance suggests that there is some serious fear baked into the stock. No doubt due to the "retail is dying" narrative. Personally, I believe that retail, specifically CVS, will be around for some time to come. Hannibal - I mean Amazon - might indeed arrive at the gates sometime in the future. As of right now, that fear appears overblown. Rumors of a possible test pilot should not depress a stock like this.

One might venture to argue that the stock's limited upside has little to do with Amazon and the "retail is dying" narrative. If that's the case, it might be the fact that fundamentals are deteriorating. That, or I am missing some other key issue, but I don't think I am.

Fundamentals are taking a back seat

If we just look at the fundamentals, we can see that they are not deteriorating on a consolidated basis. Revenues were up 4.5% and net income was up almost 19%. Some will try to argue that net income is being inflated by the repurchasing of shares, but this is not the case. Share repurchases do not increase the net income in and of itself. They reduce the share count, which reduces the amount of shares across which the net income is spread. In other words, fundamentals are improving.

Not everything is going fine, though. The company's biggest problem is the fact that same-store sales continue to decline. In 2Q17, same-store sales declined by 2.6%, which was better than expected. Overall, the quarter was positive as a whole and there's not much of note to be displeased about. If we look at the valuation, there doesn't seem to be a reason for the underperformance of the stock underperformance. YTD the stock is up 0.25% at the time of this writing, while the broad market is on a very impressive bull run. Also, calling CVS overvalued is a stretch. The PE sits at 16, while the company trades at 12x forward earnings. In this market, that can definitely be considered cheap. Lastly, the company pays a reasonable dividend of 2.5%. The payout ratio also is at a very reasonable level of 25%. Mind you, I have calculated the payout ratio as free cash flow minus dividend. This is a much stricter metric than net income minus dividend.

Conclusion

CVS reported what was, at the very least, a decent earnings report. The fact that the stock barely budged, and has barely budged all year, is indicative of negative investor sentiment. On the surface, nothing seems to justify CVS' stock lagging behind so significantly in terms of share price gains. I continue to believe that the "retail is dead" and "Amazon is coming" narratives are the most significant contributors to this underperformance. If Amazon is indeed working on a test pilot, more rumors will emerge, providing investors with the opportunity to continue to rationalize their fears.

