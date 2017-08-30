Teva: A Complete Overview

Teva down 60% YTD, what happened?

In Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) latest earnings report, the company reported a goodwill impairment charge of $6.1B, as widely reported by financial news outlets. Other financial metrics including sales growth continued their solid trend after the company's integration of its acquired Actavis. Sales of its Copaxone drug were down 10.3%, however, and sales are expected to continue that trend.

Organic Growth: A look into Teva's pipeline

The company's key MS drug Copaxone is under pressure with Momenta's (NASDAQ:MNTA) new drug Glatopa and similar generic competition from the likes of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and others. Other key drugs like Azilect and Nuvigil are losing market exclusivity and expect sales decline going forward.

However, the company expects the majority of its generic product launches to occur in the second half of 2017. The company recently got FDA approval for treating Chorea with Austedo (SD-809) which is expected to aid growth.

Beyond its existing product pipeline, the company has over 330 products awaiting approval in its developed markets and over 600 products awaiting approval in its growth markets not yet fully penetrated, expecting over 1,500 new products to be launched globally in 2017. Global adaptation of Teva's generic solutions is growing and with a constant look for lower pharmaceutical solutions, this trend is expected to continue.

In a measure to enhance earnings growth, the company is pursuing aggressive cost cuts and improved operational efficiency. The company expects to lay off roughly 7,000 employees by year end alongside closing 15 plants around the globe whilst existing markets in over 45 countries. These efforts and more are set to save Teva almost $1.5B annually.

A combination of an explosive product pipeline with hundreds of annual releases and aggressive cost cutting measure put in place this year will help the company back to reporting very good earnings figures and propel price.

Inorganic Growth: Expansion possibilities

In August 2016, Teva completed its acquisition of Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Actavis Generics for which it paid $33.43B in cash and roughly 100M Teva shares. The company expects to save roughly $1.4B annually starting in 2019 from restructuring its combined generics business.

Teva since also completed the $2.3B acquisition of Rimsa Pharma, a Mexican pharmaceutical manufacturer to boost its capabilities in the region and take control of products and intellectual property.

With the company's solid cash flow generation it is expected to continue and look domestically (both in the US and Israel) and globally for companies which products match their core business and will contribute solid growth to the company in the long run, pushing price and prospects higher.

Financials: Are the efforts paying off?

Revenue has been steadily increasing, almost since its founding, on behalf of solid organic pipeline growth and inorganic acquisitions and consolidation. This trend is expected to continue in the years to come on behalf of the company continued efforts with product launching and acquisition synergies.

Looking at net income, however, paints a whole different picture. Expenses have disproportionately risen with sales all while its key drugs face increasing competition, forcing the company to lower prices.

TEVA Net Income (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

However, as mentioned above, the company is working to counter these headwind with cost cutting and operational efficiency to aid bottom line growth and we expect earnings to produce solid growth over the upcoming years.

Other factors affecting its overall income are the increasing interest expense the company pays on its high level of debt, paying $1.33B in 2016 alone. The company's answer to this issue is brought later in the article.

A more fruitful rise in expenses comes from the company's large and increasing Research & Development (R&D) which currently stands at just over $2B annually, which is expected to continue and increase while the company works to launch new specialty drugs and generics throughout the years.

Divestiture: An inevitable course of action

The company stated in its earnings releases that it intends to divest from 3 businesses over the course of 2017 and 2018, its European pain segment, Women's health and Oncology. The company expects to pay down up to $5B of debt with these and other divestiture throughout 2018.

A divestiture of underperforming assets and businesses, alongside the company's overall cost cutting measures, will boost earnings growth and pay down debt at a faster pace than its competitors.

Cash is king

Both divestitures and the aggressive cost cutting the company is undertaking are set to boost cash and free cash flow throughout the year. 2016's FCF of $5.25B was down slightly from 2015's $5.55B and 2017 is expected to take a further hit on behalf of its impairment charges and expiring drugs exclusivity.

TEVA Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Teva announced in its Q2 earnings report that it took another measure to sustain cash flow by cutting its dividend from 34c/share to 8.5c/share, paying out only $86M, saving over $250M for the quarter.

Cash savings alongside divestitures will help the company pay down its massive $35B debt load and thus further lower expenses by shrinking what it pays in interest expense annually and allowing for higher stock valuations.

Risks: Competition

Teva's prime risk factor is the industry's intense competition from both large players such as Allergan, Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPHF) and Mylan N.V (NASDAQ:MYL), among others, and smaller competitors developing generics to Teva's established product portfolio.

With more and more competitors and small upstarts coming out with drugs similar to Teva's it'll come back to its inorganic growth abilities to determine the best way to outperform its peers and keep its sales growth alive.

Risks: Pricing Regulations

Without getting political, the one thing all candidates from any political party in any nation agree on throughout campaigns is drug pricing being too high. As referenced to in the excellent article The Troubles Never End For Teva by Long Term Bio, Teva's average drug, initially priced back in 1996, surged over 1000% without any real structural or component related changes. Regulatory and consumer-protection agencies globally are working on legislation to limit the price increases on life-saving prescription drugs and several nations are beginning to see results.

Beyond federal initiatives, with the rise of social media power, private organizations and consumers are raising awareness to the issue and causing companies to become scrutinized for unjustified drug price increases, like Mylan's Next Target Of Criticism On Drug Price Increases saga.

Valuation: So what's up?

Looking at proper valuations for the remainder of 2017 is irrelevant. Sentiment will continue and affect share price after the massive drop, in both directions. Looking slightly ahead of where earnings are expected to level off, we see a much clearer picture of recovery.

Using average earnings expectation for 2018 to 2020, we believe that valuations are well justified at over $60/share. In the meanwhile, however, caution is warranted for more surprises but going much under current valuation seems unrealistic given the parameters mentioned above.

We believe an investment in TEVA at current levels will easily outperform the general market benchmarks and the majority of its peers as the company works to aid the bottom line with aggressive cost cutting and divestitures alongside its impressive sales growth through multiple new product launches.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.