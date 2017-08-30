Vertex Combo Treatments Continue To Advance

Recently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) announced that the FDA and EMA have accepted review of the company's cystic fibrosis combination Tezacaftor/ivacaftor. The reason for the acceptance of the reviews is because of two phase 3 studies that had met the primary endpoints. Vertex has been continuing to improve treatments for cystic fibrosis patients by creating combination therapies. In my opinion, Vertex has and will continue to hold the lead in the cystic fibrosis space for a long time to come. The acceptance of the marketing application in both the U.S. and Europe proves that point.

Two Is Better Than One

The basis for the submission of the applications were based on positive results from two phase 3 trials. These two phase 3 trials are known as the EVOLVE and EXPAND studies. Both studies showed a significant improvement in lung function (ppFEV1). That was the primary endpoint in both studies and the treatment combination of Tezacaftor/ivacaftor improved lung function over placebo. The phase 3 EVOLVE study recruited cystic fibrosis patients with two copies of the F508del mutations. The combination treatment was able to improve lung function by 4 percentage points from baseline compared to placebo. The second phase 3 study known as EXPAND recruited cystic fibrosis patients with only one mutation of CFTR function, and another F508del mutation. This study was also successful because it met the primary endpoint of the study. The change in lung function from baseline to week 4 and week 8 average was 6.8% compared to placebo. This change observed was the Tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment group. Ivacaftor by itself obtained an improvement in lung function by 4.7% compared to placebo. In my opinion, these results solidify just how much combo treatments improve clinical outcome in cystic fibrosis patients.

Market Opportunity

Vertex has been doing well with sales of its current cystic fibrosis drugs. Both Orkambi and Kalydeco produced up to $1.7 billion in revenue in 2016. Analysts predict that they could possibly reach at least $2 billion in sales this year. More importantly, the cystic fibrosis market is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2025. That means that Vertex has yet to reach the max sales potential for the cystic fibrosis market.

Risks

The biggest risk would be if the FDA does not approve the combination treatment because it wants to see more data. While that is a high possibility, the improved efficacy observed in both the EXPAND AND EVOLVE trials should allow for regulatory approval. The only other risk I see would be if successful results are achieved in competing drugs. That is because Abbvie (ABBV) and its partner Galapagos are establishing their own drug combinations for cystic fibrosis patients. More information about Abbvie and Galapagos cystic fibrosis drug can be read in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote named "Vertex Pharmaceuticals Looks To Push The Envelope". In this article I discuss the triple regimen from both of these companies that could prove to be a major risk for Vertex at least a year from now.

Conclusion

The acceptance of review by the FDA and EMA was made highly possible because of data from two phase 3 trials. Such efficacy should be enough to allow approval of the drug combination from both regulatory bodies. The market opportunity for cystic fibrosis is expected to continue to grow to billions of dollars in the coming years. That means that there shouldn't be a slowdown in sales for the company. Of course, that highly depends upon when its competitors Abbvie and Galapagos receive approval for their drug combos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.