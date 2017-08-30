Draper Oakwood Files For $50 Million Blank Check IPO

The $50 million IPO amount is relatively small and suggests the group intends to acquire a small, early stage startup, increasing risk for investors.

The SPAC intends to acquire or merge with a promising technology startup in order to remove the costs and disruption of the IPO process from the startup's business operations.

Special purpose acquisition vehicle [SPAC] firm Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition (DOTAU) has filed for a $50 million ‘blank check’ IPO.

The vehicle is associated with successful technology venture capitalist Timothy Draper and intends to use the proceeds to acquire or merge with a late stage, revenue generating technology company that does not otherwise wish to go through the arduous public offering process.

It’s an interesting twist on blank check firms, but at only $50 million, it likely won’t be buying an industry-leading startup for that money, so definitely would be a high risk bet for public investors.

Company and Technology

San Mateo, California-based Draper Oakwood was founded in 2017 as a vehicle that must consummate at least one ‘initial business combination’ within 12 months of the IPO.

Management is headed by CEO Aamer Sarfraz, who has previously worked with Mr. Draper by co-founding Draper Oakwood Royalty Capital in 2015.

The company’s main investment thesis can be summarized as follows,

It is our belief that very few venture-backed companies choose to go public, or are able to go public, for a number of reasons, including: the financial costs of going public, the ongoing regulatory requirements for public companies, and a perception that a company needs to be very large before getting sufficient interest from investment banks and analysts. As a result, staying private for as long as possible has become part of Silicon Valley’s startup culture. We believe that there are certain types of venture-backed businesses that can benefit greatly from earlier access to public markets. It is our belief that our combined team has the experience and relationships to identify such venture-backed companies that would benefit from going public through a business combination with our company.

(Source:Draper Oakwood S-1)

The firm’s sponsor is Draper Oakwood Investments LLC, which intends to purchase 250,000 Units in a private concurrent transaction at $10.00 per unit. Additionally, EarlyBirdCapital intends to purchase 50,000 of those 250,000 units.

Market and Competition

The market for SPACs that acquire venture capital-backed technology companies is nascent since the rise of late stage startups that are capable of going public at some price but choose not to has been a recent phenomenon.

Another similar technology SPAC IPO registration was filed recently by Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings (IPOA), which seeks a much larger $500 million from the public to acquire a stake in a late stage technology company.

Given these two similar filings by knowledgeable venture capital investors in the technology space, I would not be surprised to see filings by additional blank check sponsors who seek to tap the public market for capital to acquire disruptive technology companies and more efficiently bring them into the public market.

Financials and IPO Details

Since Draper Oakwood is a blank check company organized solely to use the proceeds from the IPO to acquire a technology company, it has negligible financial operating history and its balance sheet as of May 16, 2017, is below:

(Source:Draper Oakwood S-1)

As of May 16, 2017, the company had $25,000 in cash and $79,635 in total liabilities.

Draper Oakwood intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 5.75 million units of Class A common stock, rights and warrants at a proposed price of $10.00 per unit.

The firm expects to have gross proceeds of $52.5 million, expenses of $2 million and net proceeds of $50.5 million as detailed below,

(Source:Draper Oakwood S-1)

The sole listed manager of the IPO is EarlyBirdCapital.

Commentary

This filing represents a new twist on the use of a special purpose acquisition company [SPAC].

The concept here is to essentially remove the burden and cost of going public from a startup’s calculation of its next financing event, but going public at the SPAC level and then buying the startup that will become the main operating entity of the public company.

The potential benefit to investors in this SPAC is a function of the relationship with successful technology VC Tim Draper.

Draper has been in the VC business for decades, has created the Draper Venture Network which is a network of venture capital firms that share deal flow and back end processes.

So, the SPAC has full access to a well-known quantity and a network of deal flow sources for a potential acquisition.

One concern that I have is with the relatively small size of the SPAC. At only $50 million, it wouldn’t be acquiring a major industry participant; rather it would be acquiring an ‘up and coming’ startup that has potential but is not yet a world class firm or that likely has seasoned senior management and a strong position in the marketplace.

By ‘bringing the IPO’ to the startup, SPACs like Draper Oakwood promise to create efficiencies in moving promising technology startups into the public domain and providing them with a generous shot of financing, but investors should look closely at the assumptions and major players underlying a SPAC before investing.

I’ll provide an update as the IPO progresses.

