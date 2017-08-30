Why Gilead May Have Finally Bottomed

There’s no denying it, anyone who’s held shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has had a rough ride the last two years. After all, since June 2015, shares of GILD have fallen over 40%, peak to trough. Just have a look for yourself (source):



But recently, it appears that shares of GILD might be starting to carve out a bottom. At the very least, the downtrend appears to have paused now that the stock has put in a higher high and higher low. This weekly chart of GILD below illustrates the potential bottom well:





As you can also see above, the slope in the 50-week moving average has started to flatten out, further signalling the potential end of the prior downtrend. So what fundamental factors underlie this changing price trend?

I believe there are a number of factors that Gilead bulls have in their favour. And while there is still some potential uncertainty to be concerned about, overall, I think GILD shares present an attractive risk-to-reward proposition at this particular case in mind. Below are some of key reasons supporting this thesis.



The Gilead Bull Case Is Underpinned By Valuation:



By all accounts, GILD appears to be a high-quality business selling at a discount. Despite consistent historical operating performance and a strong growth track record, shares of GILD are selling at only 10 times forward earnings (source).



And this hasn’t always been the case. Because as shown in the graph below from Morningstar (source), GILD is currently selling a very steep discount to the S&P 500.



Interestingly, you can see this hasn’t always been the case either. In fact, there were multiple occasions over the past decade when GILD has traded at a premium to the index. So perhaps the current valuation reflects negative sentiment more than a balanced fundamental assessment. Because in today’s low rate, high-valuation environment, GILD almost sticks out like a sore thumb!

Gilead’s Dividend Also Supports The Case For A Bottom:



Another appealing aspect of GILD is the income opportunity. At the time of writing, GILD shares are paying a dividend that yields around 2.65%. And although the company is by no means a dividend aristocrat, they have been growing their returns to shareholders over the last few years. With a payout ratio of just over 20%, it’s also reasonable to conclude GILD could keep growing these payouts.



Plus, shareholders have also seen cash returned in the form of share buybacks. In fact, over the last 10 years, shares outstanding have come down over 30% (source). This contributes meaningfully to the total yield. And it’s hard to imagine income-starved investors won’t step in if shares pull back in a meaningful way. This total shareholder return is another reason I think GILD bulls have an edge.



Cash Flow And Industry Expertise Supports Shareholder Yield:



The world of biotechnology research and drug development is highly complex and requires significant expertise. Luckily, GILD has an experienced management team and a strong long-term track record. After all, even with the recent drawdown, the stock is up almost 11,000% since going public (source). To me, this screams circle of competence.



Of course, past results do not predict future success. But consistent results don’t happen by accident either. And given the way GILD has been able to grow free cash flow per share over the last 10 years, I’m optimistic they can continue to be good stewards of capital. This is especially encouraging given the aforementioned shareholder yield.



Additionally, bearish criticisms of pipeline growth may soon be stunted with Gilead’s recent acquisition of Kite Pharma for $11 billion in cash (source). While KITE doesn't have huge revenues at the moment, GILD may be able to scale their nascent treatments to multibillion-dollar franchises. This purchase should give GILD a further toehold in the fight against cancer. And both shareholders and patients may benefit.



Secular Trends Could Further Fuel Demand For GILD:



One of the other reasons I’m optimistic about the future of Gilead is because of some key secular trends that are influencing our world. In particular, I believe demographics and advances in technology could further tip the playing field in GILD’s favour.



Aging populations, particularly in developed markets worldwide, should drive an increased demand for Gilead’s products. So as long as the company can continue developing new medicines, there’s likely to be a plethora of potential basics, just based on the demographics alone. And the great thing about this trend, is that it’s very unlikely to change.



The other interesting tailwind for Gilead are the incredible advances in technology that can help with complex activities like biotech drug development. For example, robotics can help increase the experimental throughput of research, just the same way cars can be cranked out more quickly on robot-assisted assembly lines.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence and a barrage of cheap conventional computing power can help researchers better interpret and iterate on their results. And once again, the exciting thing about these trends is that they’re only likely to increase in Gilead’s favour over time. Of course, an investment in GILD isn’t completely without risk though.

Uncertainty Around Competition And Healthcare Policy Cast Uncertainty On GILD Bulls:



While I think the balance of bullish factors underpinning GILD are pretty compelling, the coast isn’t completely clear. Unfortunately, I don’t think there’s any such thing as the perfect investment. And GILD, facing steep competition and an uncertain policy environment, is no exception.



Of these risks, I’m most worried about potential changes to drug pricing policy, or other healthcare reforms that could cut into GILD profits. In part, this is because GILD has competed successfully for over two decades now. Whereas changes to healthcare policies could seriously threaten the way GILD monetizes its expensive research and development efforts.



Conclusion? I’m Betting On An Uptrend In GILD:



Based on the valuation, income appeal and strong historical operating track record, I’m comfortably long shares of GILD. While I’m happy to collect the dividend, what I’m really playing for is a new uptrend in the GILD stock price. I might be a bit early, and admit there is some uncertainty, but remain cautiously optimistic on the future of GILD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.