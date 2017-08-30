Chipotle Mexican Grill: 5 Catalysts That Could Cement The Bottoming Process

Last week, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) briefly dipped below $300 per share. We have been bearish for a long time, giving the company our lowest rating until last month when in the mid 300s we felt like the valuation was no longer exorbitant and a neutral rating was appropriate. Since then, our focus has been on what factors would cause us to conclude that the risk/reward was finally skewed in favor of long investors.

Such an exercise is a careful tightrope to walk because we continue to believe that the restaurant sector in the U.S. is overbuilt and only getting worse by the day, as chains seem to be reducing their expansion plans slowly year-over-year, but still plan on material new unit openings for the rest of this year and into 2018. Furthermore, we do not think CMG adding something like queso dip to the menu will have a noticeable impact on its own.

All of that said, below are some catalysts that we believe could help CMG put in a bottom. If enough of these seem more likely than not to materialize over the next 12-24 months, it probably makes sense to get bullish on the stock.

1) Steve Ells is replaced as CEO and Chairman



Mr. Ells deserves a ton of credit for creating and growing the Chipotle concept into a 2,000-plus unit chain with over $4 billion of annual revenue. However, as the last couple of years have shown, execution at the managerial level is lacking. Ells simply does not have adequate education and management experience to take CMG to the next level. An undergrad degree in Art History and his years as a successful chef can only take the business so far. The company now needs an experienced restaurant veteran who knows how to scale an enormous operation. There have been rumblings from shareholders that Ells could be on a short leash, and it seems likely that the end could be near. Another misstep would certainly do it. We think CMG shares would jump 5-10% on news of Ells resignation and could re-rate to a higher valuation if a credible successor was hired.

2) The Company Seriously Pursues International Growth



Over the long term, it is not unreasonable to expect that restaurant chains would have more units outside the U.S. than inside its borders. Of CMG's 2,300-plus locations, roughly 99% are located in the United States (see page 3 of their latest 10-K filing). There is a huge opportunity for the company to expand overseas and we would expect that this will ultimately happen, either when a new CEO is named (which would likely accelerate the timeline) or after the company feels confident that it is back to business as usual domestically. There is no reason to think one, if not both, of those events could happen in the next 12 months. It would be a huge growth engine for the company and investors would likely cheer the move.

3) Negative News Headlines Die Down



The E coli outbreak was really bad in terms of media coverage. The East Coast Norovirus was a little less bad. And the rat sightings in Texas made news for a few days and died down. Luck and mean reversion alone should help the company get out of the negative news cycle. That would allow investors to focus on the positives - namely two straight quarters of rising unit volumes and unit-level margins, a strong balance sheet (over $500 million of cash and no debt), and a stock price that now sits at levels seen five years ago when annual revenue was nearly 50% lower than today and total units opened were just 1,400 (vs 2,300 now).

4) Profit Margins Bottom Out For Good



Four-wall profit margins reached a low of 13% in 2016 (see above table) and have rebounded to 16% for the trailing 12-months ended June 30th and over 18% calendar year-to-date. Getting back to 20% in 2018 would still be 7% below the all-time highs (2012), but in-line with 2006 levels. That also would get the company back to the top end of its peer group and help investors get comfortable with the idea that the chain could maintain a strong market position over the next 5-10 years.

5) New Products Expand Average Unit Volumes



While we are not enamored with queso dip, there are ways the company could help move back towards the good ol' days in terms of average unit volumes. Opening two hours earlier and adding a couple breakfast items. Adding drive-thru windows to expedite mobile order pickup. Adding dessert items to increase average check. Offering evening promotions that could ramp up high-margin alcohol sales. These moves could rebuild unit volumes, which will not happen on its own because the company continues to open so many new units each year which are cannibalizing the legacy store base.

Valuation

Looking past all of these potential catalysts, it is also important to get comfortable with the current stock valuation (around $300 per share) in case these catalysts do not materialize. The upside would likely be very large if they do, but we also want to know that the downside is relatively smaller in a status quo environment.

We fully expect, even in the absence of any new developments, that unit-level margins will stabilize in the 20% range as we head into 2018. With corporate level expenses hovering around 6% of revenue, EBITDA margins for CMG in the 14% range are very doable. In that scenario, we estimate that the company's existing unit base would generate $475 million of free cash flow annually (excluding capex for new locations). At $300 per share (enterprise value of $8 billion), we believe CMG would be approximately fairly valued.

Now, let's consider the potential upside, as bullish scenarios are within reach without making too many aggressive assumptions. After all, it is not difficult to conclude that if the company can focus on growing unit volumes domestically and opening new locations globally, that the stock's upside would be impressive.

For example, consider what would happen if CMG plateaued at 20% four-wall margins and the company got back to $2.15 billion average unit volumes (the midpoint of 2015 and 2016 actual results). At current growth rates, in 2022 the company would have 3,500 units that would be earning in the neighborhood of $750 million of free cash flow annually. A Wall Street valuation of $15 billion would not be unreasonable in that scenario, which equates to a share price of $520 before any further buybacks and/or cash build up (over those 5 years) were considered.

Simply put, if Chipotle is one of the survivors of the restaurant build-out, it certainly appears that over the long term its shares are skewed toward the wallets of long investors at current prices. Of course, whether the company can stay relevant with customers over the next five years, and execute on revenue-enhancing strategies, is a big question. With more than 2,300 locations booking nearly $2 million of annual sales each, the evidence suggests that this chain is far from dead. For those who agree, we are inclined to like the long-term risk/reward the stock currently offers.