Immunogen Inks Jazz Deal: Moves To Push Tech To Limits

On Tuesday, Immunogen (IMGN) announced that it had inked a partnership deal with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). This partnership will allow Jazz to help develop Immunogen's anti-body drug conjugates. The first target in question will be patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). That would mean a total of two blood cancer targets, and one other program which has yet to be revealed. In my opinion, this is the type of boost that Immunogen needed. That's because it has a pipeline full of drugs, many of which are already partnered out. I feel that this new partnership validates the company's technology.

The Deal

According to the agreement Immunogen will receive an upfront payment from Jazz totaling $75 million. That involves two blood cancer targets, and one product that will be determined later on. The two blood cancer drugs are IMGN779, and IMGN632. Jazz is also expected to fork over $100 million over a seven year period to help fund these three products. The next catalysts would come when Jazz chooses to opt-in on one of the products. It can choose to opt-in before a BLA filing, or it can wait until the candidates are up for FDA approval. In either case, once Jazz opts-in Immunogen can eventually start to earn royalties. Depending upon the opt-in time, the royalty tops out at 20% of the marketed products.

Prior Validation

Why I believe that Immunogen is a good buy is because it has already proven itself with validation by a currently marketed product. To be clear, it is not its own marketed product. It is a drug by the name of Kadcyla from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), which was approved to treat patients with solid tumor cancers. The key point is that FDA approval for Kadcyla was made possible thanks to Immunogen's payload technology platform. Immunogen's targeted Antibody Payload (TAP) technology was the first antibody-drug conjugate approved for a solid tumor indication. Due to approval for Kadcyla, Immunogen received an upfront milestone payment for $10 million. In addition, it has been receiving royalties on commercial sales for the product. In my opinion, the approval of Kadcyla validates Immunogen's technological approach. That is because Kadcyla was able to bind to tumors thanks to TAP from Immunogen. With the technology proven to work, it greatly reduces investor risk. Even when you account for the fact that Immunogen has a massive pipeline, which can be seen on the company's website.

Financials

According to the 10-Q Sec filing, Immunogen has cash and cash equivalents of $150.3 million as of June 30, 2017. The company expects that its cash will last until the third quarter of 2018. How long the cash lasts depends upon whether or not the company receives collaboration revenue from the many pharmaceutical companies that it has partnered with. It states in the SEC filing that if the collaboration revenue is not received in a timely manner, it could be forced to raise cash by other means.

Risks

The biggest risk would be the partnered drugs IMGN779, and IMGN632 failing to achieve statistical significance in their respective trials. In that case, Jazz Pharmaceuticals could terminate its partnership with Immunogen. That could cause Immunogen a loss of potential milestone payments, and investors could face further dilution.

Conclusion

The partnership with Jazz Pharmaceuticals seems to validate Immunogen's TAP technology program. The added collaboration revenue should be a nice boost to the company's cash on hand. Prior validation from Roche's Kadcyla, receiving FDA approval, proves that Immunogen's antibody payload technology works well against cancers. The pipeline full of drug candidates reduces investor risk. That's why in my opinion Immunogen is still a buy even after this partnership with Jazz.

