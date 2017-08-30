Neos Therapeutics: Focusing On Execution

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) missed the analyst consensus for Q2 revenues. Total Adzenys prescriptions were flat in June and July, which is not surprising, considering the summer school break, where there is typically lower use of ADHD medications. The underlying trends remain positive since Adzenys maintained the level of prescriptions while the overall market declined, and new to brand market share provides evidence of the product gaining additional traction. The company recently closed a secondary offering, and management believes the existing funds will be sufficient to reach cash flow positive status. I believe Neos is well positioned heading into the back to school season with Adzenys, the launch of Cotempla, and the potential approval of NT-0201.

Adzenys underperforms expectations in Q2 but gains market share

Adzenys net sales in Q2 of $4.2 million came in below expectations. Higher gross to net discounts were to blame. Management previously guided for Q2 discounts in the low to mid-60s, and the discount ended up slightly above that range, around 66%. For 2H 2017, it believes it can get the discounts down to the upper-50s or even mid-50s. If it reaches that goal, it would mark an improvement of 20% to 35% for the net price per script.

Looking at prescription growth over the last few months, we can see that the average weekly prescriptions are basically flat since May.

Source: Neos Therapeutics earnings reports and presentations (scripts per day added to smooth out the effect of holidays)

The lack of growth coincides with the summer school holidays, which is the time the ADHD market declines as some kids stop taking their medication. However, the situation under the surface looks better. Adzenys managed to gain market share in a (temporarily) shrinking market. Adzenys' new to brand market share is up from 28% in April to 35% in June, making Adzenys the preferred alternative dosage form ahead of Quillivant, an extended release liquid formulation of methylphenidate. New to brand market share is a leading indicator of future prescription growth and points to solid growth potential in the back to school season.

Speaking of Quillivant, it had approximately 636,000 prescriptions and gross sales of $192 million in 2016 (up from $79.7 million in 2015 and $30.8 million in 2014).

I think Adzenys could achieve this kind of a growth trajectory over the next 2-3 years (keep in mind that those are gross sales, net sales were probably $14-15 million, $35-40 million, and $85-90 million, respectively, for Quillivant in the 2014-2016 period, assuming a gross to net discount of 50-55%).

Actually, if we look at Quillivant's uptake since launch in 2013 (I don't have the sales number for 2013, but they were most likely below $10 million), Adzenys is already outperforming Quillivant. Adzenys' gross and net sales in the first four quarters (not counting Q2 2016) of the launch were $31 million and $10 million, respectively, which means Adzenys did as well in its first year of launch as Quillivant did in its second year of launch ($31 million versus $30 million).

However, Quillivant is a methylphenidate product, and the methylphenidate market accounts for roughly one-third of the total ADHD market, but Neos's execution is solid if we take into consideration that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), a large cap pharma company with significant resources, is selling Quillivant. On the other hand, Quillivant's uptake bodes well for Cotempla, and given Neos's execution with Adzenys so far, Cotempla's uptake could be similar to Quillivant's. And, as I mentioned in my previous articles, I think Cotempla could do as well as Adzenys once it launches or perhaps even better due to Neos's reps having established relationships with many physicians compared to starting from scratch with Adzenys. And, finally, Neos is now the only company with both amphetamine-based and methylphenidate-based ODT dosage forms, which should result in synergies in the market.

Quillivant's uptake is also a good analog of what we should expect from an alternative dosage form product launch in the ADHD market. The first two years are seemingly tough - a company needs to make sure there is appropriate coverage, it takes time to raise awareness and for physicians to get comfortable with the product. Overall, I feel confident that Neos can drive Adzenys prescriptions significantly higher from here, and, of course, Cotempla's too starting in late Q3 or in Q4 2017.

It is also important to note that Neos is financially constrained (especially compared to Pfizer) - it has limited funds and needs to keep expenses in check. Once Adzenys and Cotempla reach scale and the company becomes cash flow positive, it could invest in marketing and expand the sales force, which could help accelerate growth. I think this scenario is possible sometime in 2019, or even in 2H 2018.

NT-0201 PDUFA coming up - a minor catalyst for Neos

The PDUFA date for NT-0201 is September 15, and I believe chances of approval are high. NT-0201 is the least significant product for Neos, merely a line extension for Adzenys (a liquid amphetamine), and I don't expect it to move the needle for the company by much over the long run but do expect it to be a moderately profitable product. Management did note on the Q2 earnings call that the FDA conducted a pre-approval inspection and that investigators indicated that they would provide an approval recommendation for NT-0201 from a manufacturing perspective. However, management also noted that it received a form 483 with one observation related to product compliance records - failing to document the reason and the responsible individual making the decision not to conduct a product complaint investigation. CEO Vipin Garg noted that this matter does not impact the company's ability to manufacture or ship any of its marketed products and that it is a "very simple fix." Even if NT-0201 doesn't get approved, it doesn't change my thesis on Neos as I have very low expectations from this product - the company can prove me wrong by exceeding expectations, I wouldn't mind.

Other considerations

Management talked about capturing additional market share in the adult population. Below are CEO Garg's comments on the subject (emphasis added):

What we see from a lot of large ADHD physicians just as they have they extend the age range as far as their practices. So, that's why we feel like we're able to sufficiently capture a lot of the adult market. One thing that is interesting is over this quarter and in July, we did refocus our sales force a little bit more on the adult market as the pediatric market was declining due to summer months. And we do see some encouraging signs. So definitely one of the things that we will look at in the future is how do we access more of that adult market, but right now, we feel like that we're sufficiently out there capturing the entire markets.

Garg talked about co-promotion opportunities in the adult market earlier this year, but still no news on that front. The company could make further penetration into the adult market on its own once it reaches cash flow positive status.

Financial overview

Neos ended Q2 with $78.6 million in cash and equivalents, and the company believes it has enough cash to reach cash flow positive status based on its current business plan. I think cash burn will probably remain high in the next two quarters and believe it will drop considerably in 2018 and that Neos has enough cash to reach cash flow positive status in 2019 (or 2H 2018 at the earliest). Of course, there is always a possibility for the company to underperform expectations.

Conclusion

The back to school season is about to start, and we should see Adzenys prescriptions pick up in the following months, followed by Cotempla's launch in the fall and the potential approval of NT-0201. The company recently raised capital and should have enough to get to cash flow positive status. With the financing overhang gone, all eyes will turn to the company's execution in the following months.

