H&R Block: Uncertainty

H&R Block (HRB) has just reported earnings and the Street is pounding the name. We believe this has less to do with actual performance of the name, which for all intents and purposes, was generally in line with what was expected, and more to do with uncertainty for the future. You see, right now the company is in transition. A new CEO, Jeff Jones, has been appointed and will take the reins October 7th from acting interim CEO Tom Gerke. Management changes always lead to some volatility as there can be fears or excitement over the future direction of the company. In addition, Intuit (INTU) is seen a growing and genuine threat to the company as it continues to take market share, which was evidenced in its recent quarterly performance. In fact, not counting today's selloff, in the last year INTU shares have outperformed HRB shares by nearly 25%. That is noticeable. The question is, can you now buy this 7% dip today which has put the name at about 13.5 times 2018 expected earnings, or should you let it fall? Are better days ahead? Let's check in on the name to see where we are at, independent of uncertainty regarding the future.

The truth is that performance is generally strong for the name, at least over the last few quarters. Of course, a cursory glance at the last few years of earnings show that the company historically has hit or miss results one way or the other. That helps drive the valuation at 14.5 times trailing earnings. The name is priced to see rather dull results. When it delivers, the stock moves higher. Today, the mostly in line report and uncertainty looking ahead is causing the bears to go after the name. While the bears are at work today, let us not forget that as the stock gets hit the dividend yield rises. Coming into today the report the stock yield was 3.28%. With today's selling the name now yields 3.51%. This yield protection could cushion some downside, but in today's market strong yields have been unable to help establish a floor under many names when the bears attack. The name is 4 points off a 52 week high, and so the stock is looking for direction. To continue higher we need to ensure that we have growth. Well, here in Q2, we saw revenues climb. Revenue as a whole came in at $137.8 million, and this beat estimates by $8.7 million. However, this was also up 10.1% year-over-year, continuing a string of winning quarters on the top line. In addition, the pace of rising revenues seems to be picking up steam.

While sales were a stronger than expected, we must understand that the company posts losses in the fiscal first quarter due to the seasonality of the tax business. Frankly, no one is really using tax services in the summer, relatively speaking. The big money months are in the height of tax season, as you can imagine. Revenues this quarter were driven by some increases in services related to assisting with tax preparation, as well as with sales of the extended tax service protection plans offered. operating income really impressed. With the rise in revenues, we have to be on the lookout for rising expenses. That said, total operating expenses increased 13 million, or 4% to $323 million. Before taxes, we see a loss of $205 million, which was a wider loss than last year

In terms of cash flow, H&R Block saw a net loss of $130.5 million from operations in the year, widening from negative $123.6 million last year. The company entered the quarter with $1.117 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Between the losses and dividends paid in the quarter, it ended the quarter with a cash balance of $668 million. This was a hidden positive in the quarter, as cash was up from $428 million a year ago. Factoring everything in, the company saw earnings of a loss of $0.62 per share. This was perfectly in line with consensus expectations.

To try to boost value, the company has been buying back shares and bought $7.5 million worth of stock this quarter, far below last year's pace. In addition, the company paid out its quarterly dividend and that was good for $50 million returned to shareholders. The dividend was of course recently hiked to $0.24 quarterly. Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, we won't get updated guidance on the year until the second quarter conference call when the company will have a better grasp on the upcoming tax season, possible competitive threats, and where the company is heading. With the uncertainty in the name right now and the company transitioning, we think it best if you remain on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.