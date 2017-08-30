Taylor Rule: What Does It Say About Fed's Future Hiking Pace?

The Fed funds futures imply the Fed fund rate of 1.2% at the end of this year. The latter is the upper bound of the current Fed's target range (1.00%-1.25%) and suggests that the market is skeptical about another rate hike this year. Futures for the end of 2018 suggest Fed fund rate of 1.5%, implying just one rate hike in 2018. The same thing is in 2019 where futures imply Fed fund rate of 1.65%. At the same time, monetary policy rules indicate that additional monetary tightening will be needed in spite of still subdued inflation.

Although the Fed doesn't have a practice of following any policy rule in particular, the FOMC regularly discusses and consults their prescriptions from 2004. In general, the monetary policy rules are formulas that are trying to quantify the appropriate level of the Fed funds rate based on how close is the Fed to achieving price stability and full employment goal. Each rule takes into account two gaps-the difference between inflation and its objective, as well as the difference between the rate of unemployment in the longer run and the current unemployment rate. The small number of variables involved in policy rules makes them easy to use.

In addition, policy rules incorporate key principles of running monetary policy. The first principle is that monetary policy should respond in a predictable way to changes in economic conditions. The second key principle is that monetary policy should be accommodative when inflation is below the desired level and employment is below its maximum sustainable level. On the other hand, monetary policy should be restrictive when the opposite holds. A third key principle it that to stabilize inflation, the policy rate should be adjusted by more than one-for-one in response to persistent increases or decreases in inflation.

The most famous and most commonly used monetary policy rule is Taylor rule that was introduced in 1993 by economist John Taylor. The original form of the Taylor rule suggests setting the Fed fund rate (I) so that:

i = r* + pi + 0.5 (pi-pi*) + 0.5 (y-y*)

Where: i = nominal fed funds rate, r* = real federal funds rate (currently 1%), pi = rate of inflation, p* = target inflation rate, Y = logarithm of real output, y* = logarithm of potential output.

Chart 1: Federal fund interest rate (red) and Taylor's rule implied interest rate movements (blue)

Source: Federal reserve bank of St. Louis

Chart 1 shows the movements of the Federal funds interest rate versus the ones implied by the Taylor rule using the output gap version of the rule. The output gap is measured as the difference between potential output (published by the Congressional Budget Office) and real GDP. Inflation is measured by changes in CPI. The real neutral rate is set to 1%. The latter is simply calculated as a difference between the Fed's 3% estimate for the medium term nominal neutral interest rate and 2% medium term inflation target.

There is significant gap between the current Fed funds rate and the rate calculated using Taylor's rule. This implies that the Fed should continue to raise interest rates at the current or even stronger pace in the period ahead. Furthermore, current Fed's projections for 2018 are quite conservative. The Fed assumes real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2018 (versus 2017 estimate of 2.2%) and unemployment level of 4.2% (versus current 4.3%). If Congress passes a fiscal stimulus early next year, the GDP growth will be much higher and the unemployment rate will fall further. In return, the Fed will have to deliver more rate hikes to prevent the overheating of the economy. All this goes in favor of stronger dollar in 2018.

