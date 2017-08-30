Back Near The Lows, Perion Network Is Not Worth Chasing

I threw in the towel on Perion Network (PERI) last year after a brief bullish turn. Ever since Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google unit crushed the paid search model of Perion, Blucora (BCOR), IAC/InterActive (IAC), and AVG (since acquired by Avast), PERI had looked like a value trap. But a late 2015 acquisition of adtech provider Undertone for what looked like a reasonable multiple seemed to offer Perion a lifeline.

Of course, there was a reason that Undertone was willing to sell for such a cheap price - and for cash, no less. That business has disappointed pretty much from the jump, and advertising revenue (which isn't solely Undertone-related, but mostly) fell a whopping 22% before recovering in Q2. A brief bout of post-merger optimism quickly faded, with PERI actually dipping below $1 last year.

But only a few months after I bailed at ~$1.30, PERI again rallied. The stock rose 150% just between November and early February before again coming back to Earth:

Truthfully, I wouldn't be surprised if PERI winds up having one more run left in it. The stock looks absurdly cheap, at 4.25x trailing adjusted EPS and under 4x Adjusted EBITDA on an enterprise basis over the same period. There have been some bottom-fishing takeouts in adtech of late, with MaxPoint Interactive (MXPT) agreeing to sell itself this week and Sizmek and TubeMogul being taken out last year. New CEO Doron Gerstel has only been at the top for about four months, so there's still the potential of some sort of turnaround here, particularly with pretty much the entire management team overhauled over the past few months.

But I certainly won't be chasing Perion again. Plans to invest in the declining search business themselves are troublesome. There's not much reason to project Undertone avoiding the "race to the bottom" that its high-impact ad offering was supposed to negate. This simply isn't a very good business, and it hasn't been for some time. The long drop in PERI stock merely is a reflection of that problem.

Perion Turns South Again

It did look in the second half of 2016 like Perion might have bottomed out. EBITDA was pressured in the first half by comparisons to high-margin 'run-off' search revenue created by customers who had exited paid search and/or who were no longer active Perion clients. The figure fell 60% in Q1; the decline moderated in Q2, and then profit growth turned positive in the back half.

Of course, that was with help from Undertone - which still had a disappointing year. At the time of the acquisition in December 2015, Undertone was expected to generate $143-$145 million in revenue. With ~$16 million in December 2015, that should have led to growth of $140 million-plus in 2016, given original guidance for double-digit top-line growth from the business. Advertising revenue instead, per the 20-F, rose just $108 million, to $140.1 million total.

In other words, it certainly looks like Undertone revenue declined year-over-year in 2016. And that appears to have repeated in the first half of 2017, with advertising revenue down 6.3% (it did increase 9% in Q2 after a rough Q1 the company blamed on a post-election hangover and other issues).

Meanwhile, Search and other revenues, which previous management had guided to stabilize, started coming down in Q3 of last year. They wound up declining 24% Y/Y in Q2, and 8%+ Q/Q.

As cheap as PERI looks at the moment, the current trend is decidedly negative. This has to be a turnaround play at the moment - and there is a case for that turnaround. The CEO, CFO, and CTO have been replaced. There's new management at the top of both units, including a relatively quick change at the top of Undertone after its former CEO stepped down last year. I can see why an investor might see Perion as an opportunity, given that mistrust in management and the board by the end of last year was a big reason I abandoned the stock. (The company even had a proxy fight in which both the board and the activist wanted to change the board structure and wound up with no movement at all.)

But even with new management, I just don't see nearly enough reason to trust the turnaround here, particularly given the strategies announced so far.

Turnaround Skepticism

From a corporate standpoint, new CEO Gerstel argued on the Q2 conference call that Perion's "holding company structure" didn't make much sense. The company is cutting costs at the corporate level, aiming to save $6 million in 2018. Against trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of $36 million-plus, those savings aren't immaterial.

Gerstel also has talked about integrating the businesses remaining, which are basically Search, Undertone, and social media marketer MakeMeReach. (There's also owned & operated properties Smilebox and IncrediMail, which appear low-growth at best and are including in 'search & other' revenue.) But that integration, for now, appears to be focused on better combining Undertone's digital marketing with MakeMeReach's social media marketing, an effort toward which past management made a few steps. Gerstel seemed less interested in combining search and digital media, at least per a discussion in the Q&A of the Q2 call, though that seemed to contradict talk of a "one company approach" in his prepared remarks.

From an operations standpoint, I'm not sure there's a major strategic change from a corporate sense, cost savings aside. And at the unit level, it certainly sounds like Perion is planning for more of the same. Gerstel called out the company's role as "one of the last remaining players of meaningful size in the space", which creates "new opportunities for growth where we can leverage our position" to jumpstart revenue.

That seems like a hugely, hugely concerning decision. Perion's best-case scenario - and indeed its post-Undertone bull case - is treating search like a 'melting ice cube', maximizing cash flow, and trying to establish Undertone as a growing, successful company in the tough adtech space. And while Perion is talking about ramping up investment in search, the quarter itself was full of evidence as to why that's a bad idea.

For one, the search revenue decline was attributed in large part to what Gerstel called a "one-time network cleanup" by Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing, essentially Perion's only partner. Gerstel said the impact was about $25 million on a full-year basis. (Search and other revenue is down about $18 million YTD, which suggests that ~two-thirds of the decline is from the so-called cleanup.) In the Q&A, Gerstel admitted that the effort was based on Microsoft's request, and that "we need to follow their compliance in a rigid way".

This is not a one-time issue. This is Microsoft telling Perion to get more of the shady actors out of its ecosystem. Those shady actors (and shady actions by Perion itself) are why Google changed its policies and hammered the paid search business in the first place. They're why Perion went to Bing - and why it has no leverage. And it would seem to be a pretty good example as to why Perion should not be ramping up investment in a space that players are fleeing left and right. Blucora sold its InfoSpace search business for $45 million, and it took quite a while. Past commentary from Perion suggests relatively similar market share to InfoSpace, and thus a market valuation not enough to support more than a portion of a current $142 million enterprise value. Investing behind search looks like a classic case of throwing good after bad.

On the advertising side, there's the integration of MMR into Undertone and a new "revenue-first" strategy from engineering spend. But there's also what appears to be a further acceptance in moving to programmatic markets - which drive precisely the margin concerns that Undertone's 'high-impact' ads were supposed to avoid. Programmatic revenue grew sharply off a small base last year, reaching $1 million a month toward the end of the year per the Q3 conference call. It was cited as the driver behind Q2 revenue growth. But it's a space where rates traditionally are lower, and it's a space that on the Q4 call former CFO and interim CEO Yacov Kaufman admitted had lower margins as well.

Undertone was supposed to be a premium product with premium pricing. Programmatic undercuts that, and leaves Undertone much less differentiated, to use management's preferred term. Fundamentally, unless those lower-margin revenues are incremental, as Kaufman argued last year, they impact overall segment margin and provide a decent headwind to growth. Here, too, I'm skeptical of the strategy going forward, and highly skeptical Perion can grow the Undertone business. And without that growth, it's pretty tough to make a bull case for PERI, even near $1.

Valuation

At 4x EBITDA, I can understand the argument that the risks here are priced in. Normalized free cash flow is probably in the $20 million range, even before the 2018 cost cuts, implying a sub-5x multiple. There's still a deleveraging case here. Perion has a maximum net leverage covenant of 2.5x; at a current 1.4x (including deferred Undertone compensation which will come off the books this year), there's plenty of cushion. Israeli rules prohibit the company from buying back stock until retained earnings are positive; that could occur next year.

But PERI has looked like its risks were priced in for pretty much all of this decade. The last time it ramped up its search business was in 2011-2013, and it did so right into the Google buzzsaw. It's just as dependent on Bing now - and may be making the same mistake. Undertone has disappointed from the jump, and it's increasingly clear why the founders took what appeared to be such a reasonable price and took $22 million upfront for $36 million in deferred acquisition comp. There have been some bottom-fishing acquisitions in adtech, as noted, but they occurred at substantial discounts to past values; the space remains almost as difficult as ever.

It's simply a matter of confidence, and the strategic decisions of new management, in my opinion, don't engender much of it. Perion sounds an awful lot like it's doubling down on the strategy that got it to this point. Given its history, it's hard to see how that makes a whole lot of sense.

