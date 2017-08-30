Celgene Has Led Bluebird Into A Crowded Field

Bi-specific antibodies thus simulate T-cell therapy without the transfusion, and if effective, marginal CAR-T players could be eliminated. What would happen to bluebird then?

Two years ago, when Lenti-D and LentiGlobin were still its lead product candidates, I viewed bluebird bio (BLUE) as industry leader in the development of gene therapy for the hereditary anemias, beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (see here and here). That was when gene therapy expert Philip Gregory left Sangamo (SGMO) to become CSO at bluebird. Bluebird scientific founder Philippe Leboulch had a long track record of publications in scientific journals, and I was hoping that Dr. Gregory would move forward the research on gene replacement therapy, a Herculean task, with comparable success.

Deserting Your First Love To Run With The Crowd

While trials on Lentiglobin have continued, recruitment has been less than robust: 7 patients treated in HGB-205 including 3 with sickle cell anemia as of 6/23/17 compared to 3 reported two years prior at 6/15 EHA meeting; 3 treated in the 1st half-year of enrollment of non-βo/βo thalassemia patients into HGB-207. Here is a snap shot from the 6/23/17 investor presentation for EHA.

The "n=" values are targets, not the number already treated. The HGB-204 panel is faded because of the transition to HGB-205 using an improved manufacturing process (the vector is still BB305). HGB-206 is faded because results after protocol change are not yet available. The HGB-212 panel is faded because of no enrollment yet. HGB-212 will target patients with the most severe form of beta-thalassemia, the βo/βo genotype, who are most desperate for a cure; three with βo/βo were enrolled in the phased out HGB-204 trial, were permitted but not actually enrolled in HGB-205 (as far as I can tell), and were excluded from HGB-207. Reason: variable results. So patients with multiple genotypes are parsed out among multiple trials in part due to protocol changes - this has the potential to create some confusion. But the results for patient #1 in HGB-207 are striking (see slide 19 in the investor presentation). I see the Lentiglobin project as worthy bluebird's entire effort.

Since 2012, the only peer-reviewed publication of results with LentiGlobin (or any other bluebird product candidate) was a single case report in NEJM (Ribeil 2017). There was also a highly technical paper written by a bluebird scientist in France (Negre, 2015). Manuscripts are the measure of success in the academic world, and by that measure, bluebird has lost its momentum in gene therapy. In my opinion, it got distracted.

In 2013, bluebird established:

... a broad, global strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop and commercialize novel disease altering gene therapies in oncology.

This provided revenue but didn't noticeably distract bluebird from its original objective of curing hereditary diseases in children. In 2015, however, bluebird revised its partnership agreement with Celgene (CELG) - or was it the other way around?:

We have successfully achieved the initial goal of our collaboration with Celgene —identifying a promising lead development candidate in the CAR T cell field — and we are excited to focus our Celgene collaboration on the development of anti-BCMA products.

This greatly restricted collaboration led to a sharp decline in collaboration revenue to $6.155 million for FY2016 and $14.079 for 2015 from $25.031 in 2014 when the collaboration was still "broad, global [and] strategic."

What Celgene really wanted was an addition to its myeloma franchise - bluebird cooperated, and bb2121 targeting BCMA (B-cell Maturation Antigen) became bluebird’s lead product candidate (source: 10-K for 2016). That was a big shift in priorities. Bluebird was seduced by Celgene's money, and deserted its first love to run with the crowd after BCMA in myeloma.

And a crowd is indeed gathering around the BCMA target. A search of trials registered at clinicaltrials.gov yielded the results in the table below.

Besides the one with bb2121 sponsored by bluebird, there are 9 trials of anti-BCMA CAR-engineered T cells, all phase 1 or 1/2. Three are at institutions in China, one is at MSKCC co-sponsored by Juno Therapeutics (JUNO), one at U Penn which is affiliated with Novartis (NVS) (Dr. Carl June), and one at NCI (Dr. Kochenderfer), affiliated with Kite (KITE), just acquired by Gilead (GILD). That constitutes some big-time competition.

An Alternative to CAR-T

Amgen (AMGN) is collaborating with Boehringer Ingelheim and several academic labs on a novel BCMA/CD3 bispecific T-cell engager for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Preclinical work was published here. It is code-named AMG 420 and was designed on same platform as the highly effective BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab), sales of which increased 43% on volume in 2017Q2. This antibody brings together a CD3-bearing T cell and a CD19-bearing lymphoblastic leukemia cell to create an immunological synapse like the one photographed by Dr. Gillian Griffiths and posted below (see "Immune Synapse: Beautiful Under The Microscope, Kiss Of Death For A Cancer Cell").

In the same way that BLINCYTO® exploits the presence of CD19 on B-lymphocytes to get T cells to destroy them, AMG140 exploits the presence of BCMA on malignant myeloma cells (and normal plasma cells) to get T cells to kill them. Conceptually this is like having a CAR-T target tumor cells, but without the need for the transfusion of engineered T cells. CAR-T cells are designed to persist indefinitely in the circulation, remaining on guard against the cancer, a property that BiTE's, as they are called, lack. Probably the greatest advantage of the BiTE platform over CAR-T is the latter's expensive manufacturing and complex logistics - CAR-T therapy is expected to cost over half million $ per treatment.

There are two other trials listed in the table above that use two different antibody platforms targeting BCMA: one is GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) antibody-drug conjugate, the other is JNJ-64007957, a humanized BCMA CD3 DuoBody®, a platform similar to Amgen's BiTE.

Everyone is eager to see in action the recently approved anti-CD19 CAR-T of Novartis, and the one likely to be approved for Kite (separate indication) in November. However, it very much remains to be seen how well this aggressive cancer therapy will be embraced by the community of providers and payers who know all too well that healthcare costs and the ability of the country to pay are on a collision course. If bi-specific antibodies are proven to be nearly as effective - a big if - and safer which is probable, and cheaper which is almost certain, they may reduce or even eliminate the need for the much more complex CAR-T option. Marginal CAR-T players would be eliminated in such a scenario, and where would that leave bluebird?

In my opinion, bluebird should have remained focused on LentiGlobin and Lenti-D, and found another partner for support rather than taking the bait from Celgene. Sangamo got discovered by Pfizer (PFE), and SGMO stock is now soaring. Bluebird could have married up with a big pharma who loved bluebird for what it was - a gene therapy company par excellence. Now, despite its lead over other US-based trialists (18 treated with bb2121 as of ASCO 2017), bluebird finds itself in a very crowded BCMA field.

