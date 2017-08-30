Long On Vantiv-Worldpay

One of the great things about investing in payment infrastructure is that above all else markets need to ensure a secure, reliable, and easy means of transaction. While money makes the world go round, how the money goes around is a lucrative business. The global payments ecosystem is a vast network of gateways, acquirers, card networks, processors, and more, and includes companies from Visa (V), to Bank of America (BAC), and Barclays (BCS). Here, in this article, we run the rule over the Cincinnati based payment processing and technology company Vantiv (VNTV), which is soon likely to become somewhat of an international giant, following its agreement to purchase Worldpay (WPG:LN), and ask whether it is another stock you might consider taking a long position in.

Vantiv, Visa, the SPX - Five Year Share Price. Source: Bloomberg

Indeed, while long on Visa has been a solid position for some time, over the past five years, a similar long position on Vantiv would have brought in almost equally solid returns. Furthermore, over the past year, Vantiv has in fact outperformed payments giant Visa. Vantiv's share price has risen 33.72% in the last twelve months, whilst Visa's has risen by 28.33%. These are, granted, both positive figures, but they do leave the Cincinnati company looking good.

Vantiv, Visa, the SPX - One Year Share Price. Source: Bloomberg.

Vantiv, with a nearly $14bn market capitalization, is the United States' largest merchant acquirer in terms of general purpose transaction volume, which means that they act as a link between merchants, issuers, and payment networks, authorizing them and providing clearing, settlement, and information services to merchants. The company processed over 25bn transactions in 2016, valued at $930bn, and posted yearly revenues of $1.9bn. Working with merchants (81% of Vantiv's net revenue), financial institutions (19%), and developing technological solutions, Vantiv serve over 800,000 merchant locations and are ranked the number one merchant acquirer in terms of total transactions, and in PIN debit transactions, according to the Nilson Report.

Vantiv Price Targets. Source: FT

In terms of the company's future, 46-year-old Vantiv has been active in terms of M&A over the past few years, having acquired, amongst others, Element Payment Services, and Mercury Payment Systems. Most interesting, however, is that in July Vantiv agreed to purchase Worldpay for $10.4bn. This deal that will turn the domestic company Vantiv into an international player. Whilst Vantiv is a “big dog” in the U.S. market, its Worldpay purchase will mean that the new organization, to go under the name of Worldpay, will operate in over 140 countries, inclusive of the U.K., where Worldpay processes 41% of all credit card transactions. This is excellent news for shareholders, not least given the improving European financial situation, and the EU intention to expand the European payments system. Furthermore, both companies are likely to benefit each other in the long run, given that Worldpay will help Vantiv to diversify, and to increase its e-commerce offering, whilst Vantiv will help Worldpay's business solidify its U.S. portfolio.

Vantiv Earnings History & Estimates. Source: FT

In terms of Vantiv's own financials, the key take-out is that they are strong. EPS for Q2, compared to the previous year is up 18.57%, whilst yearly EPS figures for 2016 of $2.73 a share were up almost 22%. Quarterly revenues for Q2 beat expectations by $5m, and the prior year's figures by 10.31%. Similarly, figures for the year 2016 were up 13.26% when compared with those of 2015. Vantiv's cash flow margin stands at a healthy 18.68%, and the company's 2016 debt to total capital ratio (66.49%), whilst high, and likely to climb as a result of the Worldpay merger, is manageable. There are plenty more positives for the Cincinnati based company. Over the past four quarters earnings have either exceeded or met expectations, with an average earnings surprise of 3%, and although its P/E Ratio stands at a relatively high level of 55.66, with the Worldpay transaction likely to generate future returns, and growth strong and stable, Vantiv's currently high P/E ratio may suggest that there is plenty of growth to come.

Vantiv Revenue History & Estimates. Source: FT

Considering Vantiv's financial and market performance further, the company's EPS growth, importantly, has remained consistent over the years. EPS growth over the past ten years stands at 55.5%, whilst over the past five years, EPS has climbed by an average of $0.21. The figure for ROE comes in at 16.7%, sales have grown at a rate of 12% in the past year, profit margins are consistent over the last three years (5.96%, 4.68%, and 4.86%), and the company's net profit margin over the same period averages out at 5.17%.

Vantiv - Intrinsic Value based on Future Cash Flows. Source: Simply Wall Street.

Vantiv's most recent earnings call, combined with Worldpay's since the merger was announced, was also highly positive, both in financial terms, and in forward looking terms, particularly regarding the creation of the new Vantiv-Worldpay organization, which is expected to be valued at $28.8bn. As Stephanie Ferris of Vantiv notes, the new organization, if 2016's figures are adapted, would have posted $1.5tn in sales volumes, and would have handled over 40bn transactions. Net revenues would have been $3.2bn, and FCF $1.2bn, meaning that the new Vantiv-Worldpay entity, once consolidated, is likely to have significant scope for aggressive growth, especially in emerging markets. That said, independent of such impressive figures, as the earnings call in question indicates, both Vantiv and Worldpay's individual figures have also been strong over the year 2017. Indeed, excluding the merger, Vantiv's Q3 guidance suggests revenue growth of up to 13%, whilst Worldpay's business has the potential to build on 11% transaction growth, and 11% net revenue growth. Furthermore, with synergies from the merger expected to reach up to $200m, Vantiv-Worldpay seem set for a bright future.

Put simply, if you're considering a long position in the payment processing market, this may well be one to take.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.