Altria: More Money, More Problems

Introduction

Altria (MO) is a long cherished dividend stock and it is obvious why. The dividend yield stands at 3.8% while the company boasts a healthy and even impressive balance sheet. One glance at the cash flow statement and it is clear that this company does not have the slightest problem making dividend payments.

The recent slump comes on the back of an FDA press release. Many considered it to be a rare buying opportunity. As I wrote in my last – rather lengthy - article, I consider it as a fundamental change in the MO thesis. The MO thesis was quite simple “More MO, MO money.” It is a tongue-in-cheek saying that MO investors so amusingly use. One I agreed with before the FDA press release.

Before I get to the heart of the topic of this article, I’d like to provide a quick summary. I considered MO an outstanding dividend stock. MO was countering the “tobacco is bad” regulatory trend with iQOS a heat and not burn cigarette substitute. I considered the product's chances of success to be high. In other words, while a negative trend is affecting conventional tobacco sales, MO should be fine.

Investors should acknowledge the gravity of the FDA press release

The FDA press release changed that. Judging by the comments I received, my opinion was not what one would call popular. In fact, my opinion was ridiculed. For those that are new, my opinion can be summarized as follows:

“However, now that the FDA is targeting the addictive component of cigarettes instead of the toxic components, it might just be a matter of time before iQOS becomes non-addictive as well. This endangers my earlier narrative that Altria is positioned exceptionally well. Before, we could argue that iQOS is healthier and therefore not under siege. Now that the addictive component is being targeted and not the toxic components, this narrative does not hold up. Why would the FDA, not to mention many other anti-smoking organizations, be fine with addictive levels in heat-not-burn cigarettes? It seems as if reasonable that addictive levels of nicotine will be banned in every product eventually.”

The latest FDA press release made clear that the FDA is not just targeting the unhealthy component. It is now targeting the addictive component and I reasoned that it might just be a matter of time before iQOS is prohibited from containing addictive levels of nicotine.

Any investor in big tobacco must acknowledge that the business model is reliant on the addictive component of its products. I’m not going to regurgitate just how critical addictive levels of nicotine are to the business model as I’ve presented a study in my previous article.

New York City bans the sale of cigarettes

I’d like to touch upon a new development regarding conventional tobacco. Recently, New York City banned tobacco sales in pharmacies. Of course, in the grand scheme of things, this could be easily ignored. New York City is but a city and not critical to sales.

But again, it indicates an acceleration of the negative trend to me. I am sure that many will disagree with me. Personally, I find it hard to create a credible argument that states that other cities and states will not adopt regulation that is similar to this.

The legislation did not simply ban tobacco sales in pharmacies. It also raised the minimum price from $10.50 to $13, an increase of 24%. These previous points are not the key takeaway. The key takeaway is that the bill calls for reducing the number of retail stores licensed to sell cigarettes by half within the next 10 years.

Again, if you view this in isolation, this isn’t a big deal. If you also still believe in the iQOS story, it’s not a big deal. Since I believe that iQOS is an endangered product, I am not allowed to simply ignore this recent decision.

It’s true that New York City can be considered progressive, but reducing smoking is a bipartisan standpoint. It is not very politically colored. Republicans and Democrats might differ about how to reduce smoking, but there’s nobody fighting against the efforts to reduce smoking. Of course, nobody but the tobacco industry.

The point here is that I believe that more states will adopt similar regulations and perhaps at an accelerated pace. I can see a society where smoking is almost non-existent. If we couple that with the fact that I believe that addictive levels of nicotine will be banned, the investment case for Altria disappears.

Final words

Let me be perfectly clear. I was a very strong proponent of MO. In fact, I stated that MO was positioning itself exceptionally well with iQOS. But things change and we’d be doing ourselves a disfavor if we ignore new information. MO’s business model is under fire. Judging by the fact that the stock price hasn’t recovered from the FDA press release, I’d say that most of the “big money” agrees with me that MO isn’t a buy right now. It also would appear that the anti-smoking push is accelerating. The company's business model is becoming increasingly risky.