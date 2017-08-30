This REIT's Common Dividend Is Garbage, Preferred At Risk

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and receive real-time text message alerts.

The common dividend is garbage. Even at $.05 per share, it is not remotely sustainable. The two most likely scenarios for RAIT Financial (RAS) are extreme dilution or eventual bankruptcy. The company can avoid entering into those scenarios for quite a while by suspending the preferred dividend. I believe this should have already been done.

So, what else do you need to know?

Here is where I would start:

Common book value per share already is negative. This assumes valuing preferred shares at a negative $25.

The baby bonds might be interesting, but the information in the prospectus is dated. The terms of the bond were changed after issuance.

RAS is planning to change the focus of their business and is in the middle of a transition, which will be more heavily addressed toward the end of the article.

Let’s get into the analysis.

This article will heavily rely on information gathered from the 10-Q.

RAS has four series of preferred shares and two baby bonds. One of the series of preferred shares isn’t trading, that is RAS-D, and it is the one where management spent a substantial amount of money buying it back at full value over the last year.

Regardless of what management expected for share prices, it was time to be conserving capital, not buying back preferred shares at par value. That capital would be very useful now, when they could retire preferred shares at around 60 cents on the dollar.

Examining a Recent Bullish Article

Sam Lin, CFA, another analyst, wrote a very bullish article on RAS. The article is dramatically superior to the average public pieces I come across. This is a young analyst who is on the right path, but I didn’t agree with his thesis. He comes at this problem from both the balance sheet and the income statement. He determines that RAS is bringing in enough capital to maintain the preferred dividend and the common dividend based on forward estimates. I disagree entirely, and I only need the income statement to demonstrate why:

It is my opinion that Mr. Lin is a talented analyst and has a bright future. However, I believe his projections didn’t fully account for the way the VIEs (variable interest entities) are consolidated into the income statement. His projections for gross revenue only make sense when including the VIEs, but the forward run-rate operating expenses projected at $25 million per year only cover the SG&A and compensation expenses. It doesn’t include the roughly $50 million in combined “real estate operating expenses” and “property management expenses.” Simply adjusting for an extra $50 million in costs rips the thesis apart.

I don’t even need to make adjustments for the interest expense. He brilliantly compiled outstanding recourse debts and ran the projected interest expense on them. Unfortunately, the total revenue projections required that the VIEs continue to function. The company can’t take the revenue and refuse to pay the expenses. If an investor were to pull it another $18 to $19 million for that, the income statement would get absolutely shattered.

Just as a quick note, if the company could legally take the revenue and refuse to pay the expenses, that would be quite an interesting business structure.

My Estimates

I’ve been working on RAS because I want to determine if the baby bonds still have enough cushion to protect them.

By my estimates for the income statement, excluding extraordinary items…

I’ll even assume zero provisions for loan losses, though I think that is a terrible joke…

6 Months Ending Q2 2017 First half 2017 Annualized Total Revenue $52,416 $104,832 Interest Expense ($19,026) ($38,052) Revenue Net Of Interest $33,390 $66,780 Real Estate OP Expense ($20,143) ($40,286) Property Management ($4,864) ($9,728) Compensation ($7,016) ($14,032) Other G&A ($5,394) ($10,788) This is already a net loss. ($4,027) ($8,054)

I just used the actual income statement and I adjusted the order of lines for revenues and expenses to give a simpler picture. This table uses “total revenue” as the same line RAS defines as “total revenue.” It is the line I’m highlighting with a red arrow on the income statement. This is already net of some interest expense, specifically the expense defined as “Investment Interest Expense.”

The simple case is this:

All consolidated revenues cannot cover interest expense, property management costs, real estate operating expenses, compensation, and other G&A. With no extraordinary items, such as the provision for loan losses, the IRT internalization, or shareholder activism expenses, the income statement would be at a net loss before accounting for a single cent going to a preferred shareholder.

The problem with RAS isn’t simply the balance sheet showing negative common equity - it is recurring losses that are built into the operating structure. This isn’t a simple fix, because the problem is at the very heart of the REIT.

Investors are hoping RAS can turn it all around by moving to invest their capital into commercial real estate lending.

From their Q2 earnings release:

“… RAIT continued making progress transforming into a pure play commercial real estate lender.”

Changing Strategy

RAS is expected to move toward emphasizing their lending platform and closing out some of their existing positions. This would allow them to remove the consolidated expenses. The problem here is that it would also remove the consolidated revenues. If RAS closes these positions, expenses go down but revenues decline at the same time. I do not believe it is reasonable to project a new scenario where RAS is able to ditch these costs but maintains $100 million in annual recurring revenue.

Investors basing their investment on the change in strategy need to consider the impact to total revenues, rather than only considering the decline in consolidated expenses.

White Knights

I don’t want to harp on Mr. Lin, but he argued that investors had a “white knight” due to Highland Capital. Highland Capital wanted to insert an external manager and argued it would be better for the shareholders. That isn’t how things work. Adjust for some bonuses on being fired (or “terminated without cause”) and equity would be even lower. On top of that, there would be a new huge penalty attached to terminating the new external management contract.

Outlook for RAS

I began looking into RAS because a subscriber inquired about it. Within the first couple hours, it became clear to me that the common was most likely going to end up in the garbage heap. Common equity already is negative, and we haven’t even started giving out bonuses for demolishing shareholder wealth (payments due on termination without “cause”). A look at the income statement indicated that even preferred dividends were unsustainable. If the preferred dividends were cut, the company could survive much longer. Instead, they are still paying them and declared a common dividend. The covenants on the baby bonds were designed to prevent this, but those covenants were later changed.

RAS appears headed for bankruptcy fast. They can forestall it for quite a while if they slash their cash outflows, such as common and preferred dividends. Another analyst believed RAS might have much better income statements in the future, but his analysis kept the consolidated revenues while ditching the associated expenses. I do not believe that is remotely probable. I do not believe the company can monetize existing positions for enough capital to leverage into recreating the same level of revenues through the new platform.

Conclusion

Based on my analysis, the operating results don’t cover their expenses even before any preferred dividends are paid. Even if a change in the strategy improves results, I don’t believe it would improve them enough to cover the preferred dividends, let alone leave any capital for the common shareholders. This is the case even in a scenario with no non-recurring costs and zero provisions for loan losses for the rest of time. If they cut the preferred and common to zero, they might live on for a few years. Each payment made on those securities, in my view, is severely damaging the prospects of the baby bonds.

Returns since publication to an investor who ignored my warning and bought shares:

8/30/2017 8/20/2017 Now Then Ex-Div Returns to Long % Returns RAS $0.80 $1.06 $0.05 ($0.21) -19.81% RAS-A $13.74 $14.69 $0.48 ($0.47) -3.20% RAS-B $14.61 $15.50 $0.52 ($0.37) -2.39% RAS-C $15.73 $16.69 $0.55 ($0.41) -2.46% RFT $19.08 $19.68 ($0.60) -3.05% RFTA $20.90 $21.75 ($0.85) -3.91%

