Procter & Gamble: Settle This Once And For All

Procter & Gamble (PG) needs to do something different. But will it actually do anything - without the help of Trian Partners? The former P&G CFO - Clay Daley - says the company hasn’t done the right thing over the last eight years or so since he was with the company. He’s advocating for doing something different. The problem is neither he nor Trian Partners’ Nelson Peltz has laid out exactly what will be done differently if Peltz gets on the P&G board. I’ve noted that P&G is just gambling right now that it can fend offer Trian. As more time passes, actually being able to fend off the activist becomes less likely. P&G knows how to build brands, but it needs to focus on its biggest and best brands and let the small stuff go. Until it does, it’ll be considered a too big to grow company.



P&G digs in.



P&G released a shareholder letter today as part of the full fledged marketing effort to keep the activist investor out of its board room. P&G's CEO says that its board is fine as is, citing diversity and experience on the board. Taylor says that Peltz “is not the right director for P&G.” There's no doubt that Taylor is fearful of what Peltz might propose if he gets on the board - i.e. offering a strategy that runs counter to what Taylor wants to do. And is Taylor fearful of his job? Granted Peltz has said he has no interest in replacing the CEO.



Shareholders as of record of August 11 can vote on putting Peltz in the boardroom. For potential shareholders, i.e. those considering P&G, it’ll be best to play wait-and-see. If Peltz gets on the board things could get interesting, as P&G will continue to trade with a decent premium given Peltz's presence. If P&G shareholders reject Peltz, it’ll be left to its own devices, at least for a year.



Taylor cites in his letter that Peltz has a history of cost cutting and breaking up companies. Well, P&G already has outlined cost cuts - perhaps they aren’t aggressive enough, but it’s a start. As for breaking up P&G, I don’t think Peltz will embark on such a massive endeavor. Yet, getting P&G to re-focus is a sound strategy and that may require spinning off or selling a major brand like Gillette. Of note, Peltz isn’t a quick-hitter activist like Taylor proposes. Taylor notes that many activist investors come in with big investments, see fast changes and move on quickly. That’s not Peltz’s typical modus operandi.



The problem.



Right now, the narrative from P&G’s side is that Peltz isn’t a good fit and that its board is great already. That’s a poor defense. From Peltz’s side, he’s noted the underperformance and potential for margin improvement but hasn’t really given us anything actionable. This proxy battle is still up for grabs and I believe it’s Peltz’s to lose. If he keeps up with general statement and rhetoric, P&G may hold him off given the fact that many of P&G’s largest shareholders are passive investors and don’t want to "rock the boat" unless for a good reason. But if Peltz’s can put together some semblance of a plan to grow P&G, I think he’ll get his board seat. But what could happen, even before this, is that P&G realizes it has a weak hand and offers Peltz his board seat to save face and money. P&G is the largest company to ever face a proxy battle and if it losses ... well, it doesn’t want to lose.



So, it’s a catch-22 right now. P&G feels it can’t give Peltz a board seat or it’ll be admitting defeat. The best case is that Peltz puts out some concrete plans on how to grow P&G and then the company settles the proxy battle by offering Peltz his board seat. The annual P&G meeting is Oct. 10, so getting this done sooner rather than later will save both sides a lot of money trying to win this proxy battle.