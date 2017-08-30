JPMorgan Firing on all cylinders

Nearly one year ago, in A Tale of 2 Banks, I looked at JPMorgan (JPM) in a comparison with Goldman Sachs (GS). In that article, I found JPM to be the better investment, despite the fact that both companies were overpriced. Since then, JPM has outperformed GS with stock returns of about 37% and 34%, respectively. This article will provide an update on JPM to examine what has changed in the past 12 months and what the prospects are for continued returns in the future.

The company finished 2016 with total net revenues of $95.7 billion, 2.3% higher than 2015. This growth was driven by net interest income, which posted a 5.9% gain over 2015. Interest income was driven by very strong loan growth and continued favorable interest rates. Even though interest expense increased 32% from 2015, the company continues to manage its exposure very well. On the other hand, non-interest revenues were about 1%, driven by declines in investment banking and asset management revenues.

These trends have continued through the first half of 2017. First half total net revenues were 5.3% higher than the first half of 2016, driven primarily by continued growth in net interest income, as well as higher asset management and transaction revenues. Furthermore, the last four quarters revenues are the highest since the third quarter of 2011. In addition, net income and earnings per share also are at record highs. Earnings per share for the first six months are up 20% over the first six months of 2016.

It is quite clear that the company's financial operating performance is firing on all cylinders. The company produced decent top line growth, kept its expenses under control and generated significant earnings growth. There is not much else investors could ask for at this point in the cycle.

The company increased its total assets in 2016 by about 6% to a record $2.5 trillion. Loan growth remains very strong as net loans increased 7% year over year. That growth continued in the first half of 2017, as net loans increased about 1.5% from the end of 2016. Total assets increased another 2.9% to $2.6 trillion. Return on assets in 2016 was 102 basis points, compared to 99 basis points in 2015. While the ROA is at a recent high, it is still quite lower than pre-crisis levels.

The company continues to rake in the deposits. Deposits increased 7.5% in 2016 to $1.4 trillion. In 2016, total liabilities increased 6.3% to $2.2 trillion. Total liabilities increased another 3% over the first six months of 2017.

Shareholders' equity finished 2016 at a record $254 billion, which was 2.7% higher than in 2015. Common equity and tangible common equity both ended 2016 at record levels. Return on equity and return on common equity were 9.86% and 10.05%, respectively in 2016, compared to 10.20% and 10.35%, respectively, in 2015. While these metrics declined in 2016, they are still trending upward since the lows in 2013. Common book value per share at the end of 2016 was $64.06, 6% higher than the value of $60.46 at the end of 2015. Common book value was $66.04 at the end of the second quarter in 2017, 5.4% higher than the end of the second quarter in 2016.

The balance sheet remains in excellent shape. Unlike some of its peers, there does not appear to be any mandate by management to shrink the balance sheet in any way. Deposit growth remains strong, driving further growth in loans and investable assets.

While the operating performance was extremely favorable last year and remains so half way through 2017, the really big news for investors was the results of the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) at the end of June. For JPM, the Federal Reserve Board did not object to the company's capital plan. As a result, the company's Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend to $0.56 per share and authorized up to $19.4 billion of common equity repurchases over the next 12 months. This represents a total return to shareholders of approximately $27 billion.

News of this development sent the company's stock up about 6.5% in the weeks after the announcement. If this capital plan is implemented, it would represent a return to shareholders of approximately 86% of net income in 2017, compared to about 62% in 2016. Investors are obviously very excited about the prospect of receiving such a high percentage of net income in the form of dividends and repurchases. However, is it realistic to believe that this will continue forever? At some point, there will be an economic downturn or another financial crisis, during which the dividend will be reduced or repurchases will be suspended. To keep it in perspective, following the financial crisis, in 2010 the company paid out just 26% of net income in dividends and repurchases.

At a recent price of $91.10, the stock is up 37% over the past 12 months, compared to a 12% return for the S&P 500.

The stock clearly had trouble pushing higher past the $93 range, and is now trading at its 50 day moving average. For the technical analysts out there, that is not a strong bullish indicator.

Comparing JPM to its primary peers, Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) is up about 49%, Citigroup (NYSE:C) is up 43% and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is up just 4%. Despite the company's strong financial performance and favorable capital plan, JPM ranks third in performance over the past year among its peers.

The stock is currently trading at 13.6x LTM earnings and 1.39x book value. These multiples are relatively high for JPM:

Last 5 years High Avg Low P/E LTM 15.9 11.6 8.3 P/B 1.45 1.06 0.74

The prospects for the company have not been better, which could justify the relative premium placed on the stock today. However, as mentioned earlier, book value has increased just 5.4% in the past year, while the stock is up about 37% over that same period. This results in margin expansion, which we have seen on the stock. A year ago, the stock was trading at a P/E and P/B of 11.3x and 1.04x, respectively, in line with its five year average.

Compared to its peers, the company is fairly priced based on P/E, but definitely priced at a premium based on P/B:

Company P/E P/B WFC 13.5x 1.52x BAC 14.9x 0.99x C 13.4x 0.91x Average 13.9x 1.14x

As readers of my other articles have seen, I typically do not like to buy stocks at a premium. While I do have a long term investing perspective, I believe that the best chance for above average performance is to wait for opportune times to make a purchase decision. The company is performing nearly to perfection, and the stock is priced with very little margin of error. Investors who are looking to make a purchase decision would be wise to wait for the next sell-off. It is quite possible that the multiple continues to expand. An investing strategy that relies on multiple expansion, however, is not based on sound fundamentals. I would like to see the stock trading closer to book value, or $66 - $70 per share, before I become an interested buyer. I think at those levels, investors would have a much greater margin of error, and would be set up nicely for solid long-term returns.