Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For August 30th, 2017

During the second quarter the mortgage REITs holding agency ARMs (adjustable rate mortgages) have seen the worst price performance.

The premium on NLY is exceptionally large relative to any point in the last several years.

NLY’s book value is lower than it was 20 months ago, but the share price is dramatically higher.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CYS) CYS Investments (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (MFA) MFA Financial (MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (OAKS) Five Oaks (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the “economic book value” provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM’s economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Bearish Ratings

The biggest stand out lately is Annaly Capital Management where the mortgage REIT saw a substantial increase in the price to book value ratio over the last few quarters. It’s interesting to note that in summer of 2016 NLY was trading at 96% of their book value at the time. It fell back down into the 80s, but now we are up to nearly 110% of the Q2 2017 book value. Yes, positive duration and positive performance for credit risk may have enhanced book value and the shares are carrying net interest income in preparation for the next dividend date, but the increase is still amazing.

To put this in perspective, at the end of 2015, NLY had a book value of $11.73 per share. Shares traded at $9.38. The dividend was $.30. Today, the dividend is $.30, NLY’s last reported book value is $11.19, and shares trade at $12.28.

So how efficient are the markets?

The very high ratio for NLY suggests other mortgage REITs may move higher, but outside of the last few months we haven’t seen a price to book ratio like this for Annaly Capital Management in years. I don’t see this continuing indefinitely, so I think NLY is overvalued.

Bullish Ratings

Reiterating Bullish GPMT - I have a strong buy rating on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT). I’m reiterating this rating today.

Notice that the single worst two performers since the start of this quarter were Capstead Mortgage and Five Oaks. CMO is running a portfolio of agency ARMs (adjustable rate mortgages) and Five Oaks is transitioning into more ARMs. I like the shift in the strategy as a way to simplify the business, but the market is punishing mortgage REITs with ARMs because the flattening yield curve is pressing on net interest margins. This will affect the other mortgage REITs as well (at least those using fixed-rate agency RMBS), but the impact is most notable for those holding ARMs.

Sell NLY

Buy GPMT

