Selling Gold: Contrarian Or Foolish?

Out of all the ways to make money from the markets, being a contrarian is one of the hardest, and riskiest. There is a fine line between making a brilliant contrarian fade and doing something completely foolish.

Take yesterday's equity sell off following the North Korea missile launch. Those who ignored the threat of nuclear war and bought the dip are now patting themselves on a great contrarian long. But if President Trump had responded with 'fire and fury' rhetoric again those same longs would be kicking themselves.

Or put another way, the only thing separating a 30 point S&P500 (SPY) gain, and a horrific loss was the presence (or not) of a 140 character tweet.

A far safer approach to the contrarian fade is to take profits into large moves and crowded trades. Selling when break-out traders are buying can occasionally cost you some lost profits, but since you are exiting a trade rather than entering, at least it keeps you safe. This is what I just did with my medium term gold (GLD) position.

Reasons to sell

1) Sentiment and positioning

You only have to look at some of the Seeking Alpha headlines in recent days to see the excitement and frothy sentiment.

Alert: Gold Breaks Out To New 2017 High

Gold Breaks Out!

Why Gold Is Breaking Out

Gold Weekly: Bears, Game Over!

I could go on, but you get the point. Everyone is talking about the break-out.

And so far it looks pretty good. A few excited analysts won't necessarily cause a reversal straight away. But it is a warning: if the majority have spotted the break-out and are presumably long because of it, who is now left to buy?

Well, if this graphic is anything to go by, not the hedge funds.

This is taken from Oleh Kombaiev's article Gold: Funds Go All-In, and had the following explanation,

Starting from the second week of July, the funds have made a number of records in the gold market that unambiguously characterize their attitude towards this market. Firstly, during this period, as a result of continuous purchases, the funds' net long position in gold (COMEX) increased by 169,231 lots. At that, the funds bought 86,723 new gold contracts and closed 86,085 earlier sold ones. As a result, their aggregate net long position reached 196,331 lots. This is the absolute maximum net position since October 2016, moreover, the market has not seen such a rapid continuous build-up of long position since April 2016.

These buyers were heavily long before the break-out and are unlikely to have much purchasing power to follow through. It reminds me of oil last October when spec longs were close to record net long and there was a lot of excitement about a technical break-out above $51. I warned at the time it looked likely to fail, and fail it did.

Actually oil took weeks to roll over and made one last attempt (and new high) before the top was in. Try as it might to rally, there were simply no fresh longs to push price higher. When eventually the longs gave up there was a rush for the exits and prices quickly collapsed.

2) Catalysts for the break

The catalyst for the $1300 break is a concern; gold often spikes higher as a safe haven trade, but knee-jerk reactions are often undone as tensions fade.

An example of this comes from gold itself. Politics have caused a break of $1300 before, and in a very similar way.

The spike following Brexit in late June 2016 broke $1300 and even re-tested the break-out level for a move higher before gold topped in early July. Like the current break-out, the move higher was driven by political concerns, and when these fizzled out, so did gold.

Of course you can't compare nuclear war and Brexit, but actually the move on Brexit was much more powerful. Assuming the North Korea situation is solved without war - and let's hope it is - there is not much reason for the move to continue.

3) Related Markets

One other concern is the reversal in related markets. The dollar (UUP) has fallen nearly 12% in 2017 but the last two sessions suggests it has gone low enough for now:

91.93 marks the 2016 low and potential support. The move below and recovery to close above is a decent reversal pattern.

Bonds (TLT) also reversed from resistance just above 128.

Gold is unlikely to move against the dollar and TLT for long.

4) Targets hit

Regular readers of my weekly articles will know I have had a $1330 target for many months now. The path there has been long and winding, but I've been fairly confident of the final destination, as this chart from March shows.

I think gold is making a recovery from the December 2016 low in two stages, and the second stage (from $1204 in July) should be proportionate to the first (from December 2016 to late February 2017). This is now the case.

What next?

All this does not make gold an automatic short, but I would certainly not be a buyer up here at this moment.

If gold continues to $1334 and stalls, I would consider a short, but I will update this idea in my weekly articles. A failure to hold $1300 in coming weeks would be bearish and lead to a lot of trapped longs. If this were the case, a return to $1180 is not out of the question.

Conclusions

Is selling into this gold move a wise contrarian play or a foolish waste of an opportunity? Only time will tell, but there are four reasons why I think selling here is a better decision than buying.

Firstly, sentiment is frothy and positioning is overly long. There are few fresh longs to buy the break-out.

Secondly, the catalyst for the break-out is political, and political concerns (however serious) almost always fade.

Thirdly, related markets reversed on Tuesday.

Lastly, my technical target has been met. In my experience it is better not to be greedy and change a plan, no matter how good the market might look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.