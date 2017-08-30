GDP Acceleration Will Drive Stock Market Boom

Blockbuster news was reported today on the state of the economy. Second quarter GDP was revised higher and the drivers of the revision were the best possible. This is confirmation of the economic robustness I've been foretelling of. It should lead the stock market (NYSE: SPY) through a boom time period beginning in late 2017 and running through 2018.

Q2 GDP marked 3.0% growth, four-tenths of a percent better than the 2.6% rate that was initially reported. Economists were looking for an improvement, but only to a 2.8% pace. It was relieving news for investors who had grown cautious after the first quarter economy only managed 1.2% growth.

The factors behind the second quarter growth could not have been more constructive. Improving consumer spending and business investment are good signs and long awaited. The latest upgrade to growth came on further favorable adjustment to consumer spending and on greater private inventory investment, along with federal government spending. And growth did not benefit from residential fixed investment in the quarter, though it is an important area I expect growth will come from moving forward.

Real consumer spending was revised higher to a growth pace of 3.3% for Q2, up five-tenths of a percent from the initially estimated 2.8% growth. As I have been stating in the column here at Seeking Alpha, your patience will be rewarded. The fully employed U.S. economy will increasingly fuel healthier consumer spending, driving a faster pace of GDP growth.

As GDP grows at a more robust pace, and as the outlook for GDP improves, the stock market will reflect that improvement. Corporate earnings growth, though revised to a lower pace via this same report, must benefit. And stocks will benefit even more if the final draft of the Trump Administration's tax reform plan gives corporations a tax break. Stocks are benefiting today.

Security 08-30-17 02:15 PM EDT SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) +0.5% SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) +0.2% PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) +1.3% iShares Russell 2000 (NYSE: IWM) +0.4% Vanguard Total Stock Market (NYSE: VTI) +0.6% iPath S&P 500 VIX (NYSE: VXX) -0.6% PowerShares DB US Dollar Bull (NYSE: UUP) +0.6% PIMCO Active Bond (NYSE: BOND) -0.0% United States Oil (NYSE: USO) -0.5% SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) -0.1%

Thus, I reiterate my expectation for economic gains and robustness to drive a stock market boom time period into the close of 2017 that will run through 2018. However, I qualify my forecast with caution to investors, as I continue to see risk of a market correction through September. For more of my regular work on the economy and markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.