Merck: Keytruda As A Growth Driver

Because of the increasing influence on the overall revenue, along with its strong growth rates, Keytruda should be able to offset declining revenue in other areas of the business.

It will not take long before Keytruda becomes the number one product.

Luckily, Merck has one product that is very promising and is currently seeing tremendous growth.

Merck (MRK) has been struggling to drive top-line growth for years, resulting in a lack of growth of its share price as well. But now, its oncology business has gotten a huge boost from a drug with a lot of potential. Growth is already picking up massively, and it is just a matter of time before it will have a significant impact on the company’s top-line as well.

In need of a growth driver

The industry Merck operates in is a competitive one, which can be seen when we look at the company’s historical top-line performance. There is a clear lack of revenue growth.

Source: Morningstar

But it is also true that company’s in this industry can see a sudden boost in financial performance with the addition of just one successful drug. Looking at the chart of its revenue, Merck is in need of such a drug. And luckily, it already has it.

Keytruda

The drug I am talking about is Keytruda, which is part of the company’s oncology segment. It is basically an immunotherapy that works with your immune system to battle cancer cells. Here is how the treatment basically works in simple terms:

When you have cancer, you immune system sends T-cells to battle the cancer cells. Cancer cells often use PD-1 pathway to hide from T cells, resulting in the ability for cancer cells to grow. Keytruda works by blocking the PD-1 pathway, effectively stopping cancer cells from hiding from the T cells. Thus far, the treatment has been a major success in the treatment of multiple types of cancer.

Growth picking up

Merck has had Keytruda for years, but it has only started to pick up considerable steam quite recently due to the therapy being made available for the treatment of a growing number of cancers.

The revenue growth that has been seen this past year has been nothing short of tremendous.

Source: Quarterly results press releases

During the most recent quarter, Merck saw the Keytruda revenue increase by a whopping 180.6% yoy, up from 134.5% the quarter before that. Above, you can see the acceleration of the sequential growth. Growth rates of above 50% do not necessarily have to be a great thing for the company if the total revenue is still quite low. But in Keytruda’s case, the revenue that was reported this last quarter was already $881 mln, up from $584 mln the quarter before.

Growth offset by other drugs

Despite Keytruda revenue picking up steam, there has not been a clear impact on the company’s overall top-line. This is due to certain other large revenue generators losing steam due to increasing competition because loss of exclusivities (LOEs) for example. During the most recent quarter for example, $800 mln less revenue was recorded due to these LOEs, a significant amount considering the total revenue of $9.9 bln.

The franchise JANUVIA is one of those that is seeing revenues come down. Last quarter, the company reported $1.5 bln of revenue derived from the franchise, a 7% decline. And this decline is expected to continue:

So if you look at JANUVIA, the IMS-2X (22:37) volume growth in the U.S. was strong. It was about 3%. However, it's not as strong growth as what we experienced last year, where it was about 4.5%. I've been saying for a couple years now that each year, the pricing pressure gets a little bit harder than the year before. And this year is harder than last year. And I expect next year will be harder than this year. It's not discontinuous. It's just continuous pressure that builds in the channel, particularly in the United States.

So the pressure on results will continue going forward, making it even more important that Keytruda’s success keeps increasing at the same pace.

Percentage of total revenue

Keytruda’s path of growth has thus far been able to offset this decline along with some other drugs, but it has not been able to cause additional significant revenue growth on top of that. This is merely a matter of time now that the drug is responsible for a growing percentage of the total revenue.

Source: Quarterly results press releases

A 6.2% increase in the Keytruda revenue as a percentage of the total revenue is huge. Especially since the growth of the drug is only picking up steam instead of slowing down. Keytruda is quickly becoming the company’s most popular drug. It is currently only second to Januvia. But with the current growth rates of Keytruda, this could change by the end of the current fiscal year.

And the possibilities for the drug still seem to be endless. The pipeline is still rich with multiple trials ongoing at the moment covering different phases.

Source: Company website.

So there are still plenty of ways that Keytruda can boost revenue.

Astrazeneca oncology collaboration

What is expected to boost Keytruda sales even more, is the collaboration between Merck and AstraZeneca (AZN). The two companies entered a strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop AstraZeneca’s drug Lynparza for a number of cancer types. Lynparza will be developed as monotherapy and in combination trials with other medicines. The drug will also be developed and commercialized in combination with Merck’s Keytruda and AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi. Merck’s management had this to say about the collaboration:

In addition, we are very much looking forward to collaborating with AstraZeneca in oncology as announced yesterday. We believe LYNPARZA can be a very important product in different indications over time. And the combination of our proven commercial success in oncology launching KEYTRUDA, with AstraZeneca's strong experience, will enable us together to make this product a tremendous success.

The collaboration gives Merck access to more patients, thus enabling Keytruda to generate more revenue.

Risk

The main risk associated with Merck at the moment is also the possibility of something happening that gets in the way of Keytruda’s prospects. Merck has to offset a lot of LOEs. The reason that this is not necessarily a bad thing is that Keytruda is growing so fast that it is able to offset any losses associated with LOEs and drive future revenue growth. If anything were to happen that lowers Keytruda’s growth prospects, its revenue growth might not be enough anymore to offset any loss of revenue resulting from LOEs. When that happens, Merck’s overall revenue could decline rapidly with the result that is share price could decline significantly.

While this situation is quite unlikely, it is not unthinkable. This industry is a very competitive one and Keytruda is bound to have an increasing amount of competing treatments such as Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo, although Keytruda’s growth prospects look more promising at the moment.

Conclusion

The time of Merck’s lack of revenue growth seems to be behind us. Now, the company finally has the right drugs to drive revenue growth. The increasing percentage of total sales, as well as the fact that there are still plenty of areas where the drug can be used, will make sure that the growth seen by the drug will have a strong impact on the overall financial results, effectively bringing the whole revenue to higher growth numbers.

