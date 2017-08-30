Buffett Becomes Bank Of America's Largest Shareholder, Makes A Cool $11.5 Billion

By Bob Ciura

On Tuesday, August 29th, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) exercised warrants to acquire 700 million common shares of Bank of America (BAC). In doing so, Berkshire is now Bank of America’s largest shareholder, with a roughly 6.6% stake in the company.

Buffett and Berkshire will make a gigantic sum from the transaction. The warrants allow Berkshire to convert at a price of $7.14 apiece. Bank of America stock closed at $23.58 on Tuesday, meaning Berkshire netted a profit of about $11.5 billion on paper.

This article will discuss Berkshire’s investment, and whether dividend growth investors should consider following the Oracle of Omaha’s footsteps.

Overview

The move by Berkshire to exercise its Bank of America warrants is not a surprise. Warren Buffett said the company would do so back in June, after Bank of America passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests. At that time, Buffett indicated he would exercise if Bank of America raised its quarterly dividend beyond $0.44 per share. It went all the way up to $0.48 per share, which prompted the exercise.

Bank of America came through with a huge 60% dividend increase for 2017, as the company passed the stress test with flying colors. It also authorized a major $12 billion share repurchase. Cash returns have increased significantly over the past several years.

Source: Annual Shareholder Meeting, page 11

Bank of America has come a long way since the financial crisis, and its fundamentals are in much better condition today. It is reporting strong growth across its business.

The company operates four segments:

Consumer Banking (35% of net income)

Global Wealth and Investment Management (14% of net income)

Global Banking (32% of net income)

Global Markets (19% of net income)

Bank of America’s financial performance improved to end 2016. Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 2% in the fourth quarter, to $20 billion. Net interest income rose 6% for the quarter.

Strong results have continued in 2017, and Bank of America still has growth potential going forward.

Growth Prospects

Bank of America’s diluted earnings-per-share increased by 28% over the first half of 2017. The company saw broad-based growth across its four operating segments.

The strongest growth came from the Global Banking and Consumer Banking businesses, which increased earnings by 36% and 14%, respectively. Cost cuts also are helping to drive earnings growth. Bank of America’s total efficiency ratio improved to 60% last quarter. Non-interest expense declined by 7.4% last quarter, from the previous quarter.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 3

Moving forward, Bank of America should benefit from several growth catalysts. These include an improving economy, rising interest rates and cost cuts. First, the U.S. economy continues to grow at a gradual pace, which is a positive for the financial sector more broadly. A growing economy tends to result in higher financial activity. Bank of America’s loans and deposits increased 2% and 4.2% over the first half of 2017, respectively.

In addition, Bank of America should see profitability expand, as interest rates climb. About half of Bank of America’s earnings come from net interest income, which grew by 7% over the first two quarters of 2017. The Federal Reserve has begun raising interest rates, with more rate hikes to follow up ahead. This helps expand Bank of America’s net interest margin, the spread between interest earned on loans versus interest paid on deposits.

Valuation and Expected Returns

Bank of America’s valuation multiple has expanded over the past year, as earnings growth has accelerated. In the past four reported quarters, the company had earnings-per-share of $1.68. Based on this, the stock trades for a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 14.

Bank of America ended last quarter with a tangible book-value-per-share of $17.78, an increase of 3% from the previous quarter, and 6.4% from the same quarter last year. Bank of America stock trades for a price-to-tangible-book ratio of 1.33.

On a valuation basis, Bank of America appears to be fairly valued, and perhaps slightly undervalued. The stock still seems cheap on a price-to-earnings basis, since earnings continue to rise at a high rate. And the S&P 500 Index as a whole trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of over 20. On a price-to-book ratio, Bank of America seems fairly valued. Banks tend to become cheap at a price-to-book ratio of 1.0 or below.

Of course, it is also true that premium companies deserve premium valuations. As book value and earnings continue to grow, Bank of America will continue to generate shareholder returns. A potential breakdown of total returns is below:

6%-8% revenue growth

1% margin expansion

1%-2% share repurchases

2% dividend yield

In this scenario, total returns would reach 10%-13% per year, plus or minus any changes in the valuation multiple.

Bank of America’s 2% dividend yield is about on par with the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. The stock may not appeal highly to income investors looking for high yields. But it is much more appealing to dividend growth investors. If earnings continue to grow, it is not unreasonable to expect 10%+ dividend increases each year.

Final Thoughts

Berkshire’s decision to exercise its warrants and convert its preferred shares to common stock could be an indication that Warren Buffett still sees upside potential for the stock. Bank of America is reporting strong earnings growth, and there seems to be a long runway of growth potential left.

Retirees might not see a lot to like about Bank of America, because of its 2% dividend yield, but the stock is still appealing for dividend growth investors.