Petrofac's (POFCF) CEO Ayman Asfari on Half Year Results for 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ayman Asfari

Good morning and welcome, everyone, to our Half Year Results for 2017. I’ll begin by running through the key highlights before handing over to Al, our Chief Financial Officer to take you through our financial results. We’ve made a positive start to the year, delivering first half results, delivering solid first half results, underpinned by a good project execution in our core businesses.

We have an active pipeline of bidding opportunities, and we we’ve secured a good level of new order intake in the year-to-date of $2.7 billion, which is evidence of our continued competitiveness. These solid first half results are evidence that we’re doing pretty well in a challenging market. We’re also taking a range of measures to deliver a sustainable reduction in our net debt to strengthen the balance sheet, including rebasing the dividend and adopting a new sustainable dividend policy.

We have a clear focused strategy. We remain firmly focused on best-in-class execution in our core business, developing and delivering organic growth initiatives, and reducing the capital intensity of the business. There is no doubt the market environment remains challenging, with challenging, with low oil prices – with low oil and gas prices, low levels of investment across the industry and high levels of competition. Nonetheless, our tendering activity remains high. And in addition to our healthy order backlog, we are well placed on a number of bids and well-positioned for the second half of this year.

I’m going to hand over now to Al to take you through the financial highlights, and I will return later to look at our operations and the outlook. Thank you.

Al Cochran

Thank you, Ayman. Good morning, everyone. I’ll start with a summary of our 2017 first half results. We’ve delivered a good set of results that reflect good project execution. Net profit of $158 million was broadly flat year-on-year, whilst net debt increased to $1 billion, both in line with expectations. Looking forward, we have a healthy order book of $12.5 billion and remain focused on operational excellence. Furthermore, we are determined to deliver a sustainable reduction in net debt over the next two to three years.

We’re therefore taking a range of additional measures to strengthen our balance sheet. We are cutting CapEx further. We will continue to divest non-core assets. And the board has, today, declared a rebased interim dividend of $0.127 per share, consistent with a sustainable dividend policy. I’ll focus on each of these later in the presentation.

But first, let’s look at our results in a little more detail. At a group level, excluding exceptional items, net profit was broadly flat year-on-year. Lower revenue of $3.1 billion was largely offset by higher margins and lower interest costs. Return on capital employed increased by 3 percentage points to 15%. You will recall nevertheless, the business performance results in 2016 were impacted by losses on the Laggan-Tormore project, which we completed last year. Excluding these losses, underlying EBITDA declined 30% to $323 million; net profit was $158 million; and group margin decreased to 5.1%, reflecting business mix and project phasing.

Turning then to review the underlying business performance of each of our three divisions. Our Engineering & Construction division had another busy six months, with over 105 million manhours worked, an increase year-on-year. Revenue fell 20% to $2.4 billion, reflecting project scheduling as a number of our larger projects neared completion. Reported net profit was broadly flat year-on-year. However, excluding Laggan-Tormore, underlying EBITDA declined to $231 million, and net profit fell to $161 million.

Project mix as well as project phasing impacted net margins in the first half, although I continue to expect full year E&C margins to be in the range of 7% to 8%. Our reimbursable Engineering & Production Services business has delivered a solid performance in challenging markets.

Lower activity, utilization and new orders in the North Sea, compounded by the depreciation of sterling, has resulted in a 17% decline in reported revenue to $653 million. Excluding foreign exchange revenue fell 12%.

Weaker markets and performance in the UK were more than offset by stronger results in our higher-margin international businesses, particularly in EPCm. This change in business mix increased net margin to 7.8% and net profit to $51 million.

Turning to IES. We continue to make steady progress in delivering our strategy to focus on our core strengths and reposition IES as a route to market for our services business. You can see this reflected in our results, which have been materially impacted by our exit from Ticleni and Berantai in 2016.

On a like-for-like basis, excluding prior year asset sales, revenue declined 14% to $97 million year-on-year, reflecting lower production across the portfolio, lower cost recovery in Mexico and lower realized oil price of $52 per barrel. This was offset by further reductions in operating costs and overheads.

EBITDA fell modestly to $37 million, and IES net loss was largely unchanged at $19 million. It is important to note that Greater Stella did not contribute to revenue in the first half, as we are not yet on a license. However, IES’ full year EBITDA guidance of $80 million to $100 million assumes license entry by the end of the third quarter.

In addition, we recognized an $83 million non-cash impairment on the carrying value of our interest in GSA in the first half. This is treated as an exceptional charge and reflects the sharp fall in forward oil prices and revised production profiles. Moving now to working capital. When we last met in February, I spoke of my focus on strong cash management to mitigate the impact of unwinding advanced payments in 2017.

It should therefore be of no surprise to you that we’ve seen a negative movement in working capital this half. Looking at the key drivers of this, work in progress has remained flat despite lower revenue and AVOs due to contractual billing schedules. Trade receivables declined following the final settlement of the Asab project in Abu Dhabi, but this was more than offset by the expected decline in advanced payments as well as a decrease in both trade payables and accrued contract expenses.

Taking all this into account, the group generated a working capital cash outflow of $296 million in the first half. This movement in working capital, combined with lower profits and higher tax, generated negative free cash flow of $149 million in the period, offset in part by strong capital discipline. This, together with the final year dividend payment, resulted in net debt of $984 million, comfortably within our banking covenant. I continue to expect net debt to reduce in the second half, subject to the timing of commercial settlements and new awards.

In addition, the group exited the first half with good liquidity of $1.3 billion. In May, we extended $1 billion of our RCF by one year to 2021. And more recently, we have refinanced $300 million of term loans, extending their maturities by up to two years.

Now it’s clear that the decline in the oil price in the last few years and its continued weak outlook has significantly impacted capital investment in the industry, which in turn is negatively impacting our cash flow. At the same time, we remain committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and paying our shareholders a sustainable dividend as we transition to a capital-light business. We’re therefore taking the following range of measures to further strengthen our balance sheet and credit rating.

Our relentless focus on operational excellence will continue to improve cost competitiveness and protect margins. We will continue to cut CapEx. I’m revising 2017 guidance down to a range of $200 million to $250 million, equivalent to a reduction of 75% in the last three years. And it will be materially lower in future years.

Today, we have rebased the interim dividend and adopted a new sustainable dividend policy that targets dividend cover of 2x to 3x earnings. And finally, we will continue to divest non-core assets. We have sold assets for a total consideration of up to $750 million since 2014, including the sale of Panuco earlier this month.

So in summary, we’ve delivered solid results in the first half of 2017, we remain focused on cash management, we have good liquidity and we are committed to delivering a sustainable reduction in net debt.

With that, I’ll hand you back to Ayman.

Ayman Asfari

Thank you, Al. Just on the operational summary. We have delivered solid operational performance in our core businesses during the first half of the year. For example, we delivered and installed all the modules to the Upper Zakum islands in Abu Dhabi. This is on several artificial islands. We had about 180 modules that were manufactured all over the world. We’ve also introduced hydrocarbons into the Khazzan central processing facility in Oman. This is a project where the client is BP. We started up the process units and we’re progressing towards performance testing and initial acceptance on the Sohar refinery in Oman.

In EPS, we continue to face a very challenging market in the U.K. However, this is more than offset by a good operational performance in our international business, including on our EPCm projects in Oman. We continue to focus on repositioning IES, and we expect improvement in performance in the second half following the recommencement of the Chergui gas plant in Tunisia in late May after a prolonged shutdown, and we expect to gain entry on to the license for the Greater Stella Area in the next few weeks.

I’ll now give a quick update on our operational excellence initiatives before looking at our leadership team, new contract wins, growth initiatives and outlook. We have talked a lot about operational excellence recently, and with good reason. It’s key to protecting our margins and retaining our competitive position. I want you to understand our focus and how and where we are putting operational excellence into tangible actions, with real outcomes that drive incremental improvements across a wide range of activities.

Operational excellence requires both strong operations management and strong functions working hand in hand. Value is typically added incrementally through thousands of small initiatives, and is typically underpinned by empowered and driven project teams with a high degree of ownership and a sense of pride in achieving results. In one project, and I’m – we’ve put a case study here at Khazzan in Oman for BP, which is nearing completion. We have raised over 100 significant optimizations and value engineering initiatives during the FEED verification process, delivering significant value for our client.

We invested significant time early on the project to ensure we avoided costly quality issues. We introduced new vendors to the client who met their quality and other criteria and helped lower the procurement costs. And we had a clear construction strategy with good alignment with subcontractors. Overall, we delivered a successful project on-budget and with a very satisfied client. Our commitment to continued improvement means we can learn from each project and apply those learnings to our other projects to protect our margins in what is a challenging environment.

Another area that is key to protecting best-in-class delivery is our people. In July, we made some adjustments to our organization structure. These do not affect our external reporting. The changes should ensure we have the right people in the right place. With this approach, we can manage us – we can manage through what is a challenging market, but – where we also see some significant new opportunities. We have a very experienced, well-respected and talented management team. My five direct operation reports have around 150 years’ experience in the sector and a combined 90 years of experience with working for Petrofac.

George, George Salibi, is now leading a group-wide commercial role, while Sathy and Sunder will manage the Engineering & Construction portfolio, with Sunder focused on our target growth markets. Craig Muir and Rob Jewkes continue to lead the EPS and IES divisions as before. More details of the team and their roles are available on our website. And we’ll aim to give you an opportunity to meet with some of the wider team over the next few months.

At our full year results in February, I outlined that one out of our key strategic priorities was to develop organic growth initiatives for the group, both geographically and in adjacent sectors. Sunder, in his new role, brings a renewed focus to some regions where we have not recently been active, but where we can leverage our existing track record, our previous history of executing there and where we know that we can execute very effectively. We will also selectively target regions that we understand well, such as East Africa. We’re seeing a wave of investment in the downstream sector, particularly in the Middle East and Asia. We aim to continue to build our credentials in that sector, expanding into pet chem in the same way as we did with refining.

In EPS, we have had a great success in diversifying our O&M services internationally and establishing our EPCm business, where we deliver large-scale projects – capital projects on a reimbursable basis. We want to establish that model beyond Oman. We’re also looking to build upon our O&M capability in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and potentially the U.S. In offshore, we still expect to finalize our deepwater strategy before the end of the year. And going forward, we’ll continue to selectively target shallow water oil and gas projects and offshore wind projects where we have established a good track record. Across the group, we’re also establishing a position in the growing decommissioning market. We will be prudent. We’ve taken measured approach to our strategy, and ensure growth into complementary markets is supported through appropriate leadership and commitment and very robust risk management.

We have secured $2.7 billion of new orders in the year-to-date, evidence of both our continued competitiveness and our clients’ continued confidence in us. We announced major awards in Q1 in Oman and Kuwait. We’ve also won a number of major contracts with key NOC and IOC customers in June, July and August. The key to winning work remains being competitive and meeting our clients’ needs, and these wins are evidence that we continue to do both.

Now turning to our backlog. Our backlog provides good revenue visibility for the medium term. Group backlog stood at $12.5 billion at the end of June, which excludes the USD 1 billion contract award that we announced earlier this month for Duqm. Our backlog also excludes any expected revenues from the 10-year framework agreement with PDO for EPCm contracts in Oman, on which we will only recognize backlog as and when the projects are sanctioned. While we clearly need to secure more orders in the next few months, our revenue visibility for 2018 is steadily improving.

Moving on to our bidding pipeline. We continue to see high levels of tendering activity in the Engineering & Construction division, and we continue to enjoy the same level of confidence from our clients as we have in previous years. We’ve submitted more than $17 billion of bids in the year-to-date and continue to be as busy as ever – as we have ever been. The bid processes of around $8 billion of those bids have been completed, and we have won approximately 30% of those bids based on value, which is in line with our historical win rate.

We have approximately $9 billion of submitted bids outstanding, including in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Russia. And we’re actively working on tenders for a further $9 billion, where the awards are expected in the second half of this year. We believe we are well positioned on a number of bidding processes, which could turn into awards during the second half of the year. As we take an early look at 2018, it gives me confidence that our bidding activity would remain very active, although they are likely to remain competitive.

In summary. We have a clear strategy, focus on our core strengths, delivering organic growth and reducing the capital intensity of the business. We have demonstrated our continued competitiveness in challenging markets, with $2.7 billion of new orders – new order intake in the year-to-date. We’ve had a positive start to the year, underpinned by a good operational performance across our core businesses. We are taking measure to deliver a sustainable reduction in net debt to maintain a strong balance sheet in the current market conditions. And we are well-positioned for the second half of the year.

Tendering activity remains high, and we are as busy as we have ever been. We’re well-positioned on a number of bids. We have a healthy order backlog, which gives us good revenue visibility for the medium term.

Before I open to Q&A, I would like to just reiterate the statement I made last week in relation to Consob decision in Italy. As I said in my statement, I can unequivocally confirm I’ve never ever been in possession of any inside information. The merit, there’s been no meeting, no communication directly or indirectly. The decision was based on findings that are completely unfounded. I believe that there’s been also a complete failure in process. This goes back four, five years of never being notified of it. I’m contesting this in the strongest possible terms, and I’m confident that this will be completely cleared in due course.

It’s important for me to emphasize that fact. But please, today, it’s about Petrofac’s results. I will take all your Q&As. If you please direct them to me, I’ll either take them or I’ll direct them to Al.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] As this trading update is live, we remain restricted as to what we can say on the SFO investigation, so I please ask you to – ask you all to respect that in your questions. Thank you very much. And on to the questions. Mick, please.

Q - Mick Pickup

Hi, it’s Mick Pickup here at Barclays. Ayman, you talked about a challenging market. Obviously, the volume seemed to be okay. So can you talk about the challenges you’ve seen? Is it in pricing, levels of competition or timing? That’s the first question.

Ayman Asfari

Mick, the – for me, if I look at the market generally, if I look at the deal flow, our deal flow this year versus last year or the year before has been around the $25 billion, $30 billion of bids. It hasn’t really changed much. What we’ve seen in the change is that there is more downstream bids. So we’re bidding more refining, and we’re seeing a lot of pet chem and less upstream. But in terms of the total volume of the bidding activities, it’s been more or less the same. I mean, I think that’s partly cushioned by the fact that we are in a part of the world where the primary source of revenue for these countries is the hydrocarbon sector.

So that’s – I think that’s a positive side. The negative side is we’ve seen, frankly, very competitive bidding. And we’ve seen the emergence of some new players that are coming in. We’ve seen, on the lower end of some of the projects, the emergence of Indian and Chinese bidders. Now we’ve had to respond by ensuring that we have an extremely competitive cost structure. We’ve taken a lot costs out of the business. We have optimized our working processes.

We’re using technology a lot more in order to reduce the manhours. One of the measures that we have is the amount of professional services that we have on a turnkey contract, which we call project support fee. And we’ve taken it down by about 3% in the last two or three years. So in a $1 billion contract, if it was before, say, $130 million, the manhours, it’s been taken down by 3%. And that’s all to protect the margins that we have in the business. Now we are very comfortable with – the margin that we have baked into our current portfolio is in line with the guidance that we had given before, I think the 7% to 8%.

And we’re doing everything possible to maintain that margin as we go forward in our bidding activities. But we would – the market is still competitive. We’re hoping to see a recovery in the market next year. But I think – I mean, it really is a challenge for us to ensure that we have the right margin in the business and at the same time that we control our cost. But the deal flow is very good.

Mick Pickup

Okay. And the second question, I know you can’t comment on the SFO, but can you comment on the reaction of your clients? Clearly, you’ve had a chance to speak to them all and even win contracts. So what have your clients been saying about it?

Ayman Asfari

Well, Mick, the fact that we are continuing to bid and we are continuing to win business is a demonstration that our clients continue to have full confidence in us. Obviously, there were some questions asked about the – our compliance regime. But we are working – it’s very much – we’re very focused on running the business. I’m not involved in the SFO investigation, and this is not something I want to talk about. I’m very much focused on running the business. And I think that from that point of view, we continue to enjoy the confidence and the support of our clients.

Mick Pickup

Okay. Thank you.

Rob Pulleyn

Hi, Rob Pulleyn from Morgan Stanley. Three questions, if I may. Firstly, could you be a little bit more specific on the full year 2017 guidance? Obviously, from the backlog slide, you have the second half of this year largely covered, and I’m sure you have a fair estimation of where margins will come out for the year, for the ECOM side of the business. Secondly, maybe a question for Al. Previously, you mentioned there’d be a large unwind of cash advances in 2017. Looking at the slide, it seems like under $100 million came in the first half. So is – does that guidance still stand and we’re yet to see that in the second half?

And thirdly, to Ayman. In terms of the MENA market, which Mick asked about, the pace of awards seems to be a little bit slower than perhaps everyone anticipated over the last two years. And your slide’s showing about half of the tenders are still outstanding. I was wondering whether you’d venture a view as to why that is. Normally, what we’ve seen in the Middle East, which I’m sure you’ve seen as well, is that when oil prices are low and costs are low, NOCs tend to sanction more. That’s not happening in this downturn. And I was just wondering whether you had an explanation. Thank you.

Ayman Asfari

Let me answer the third question and then I’ll come back, I’ll get Al to talk about 2017 and the cash issue. What we have seen in the – with all our clients, and this is the IOCs and the NOCs, is many of the projects now are being recycled more than once to look at cost optimization initiatives. I mean, BP talks openly about what they have done with Mad Dog and how they went back to the drawing board and how they managed to achieve a significant reduction out of looking at this.

We’ve seen this same thing with the NOCs. I mean, Abu Dhabi for instance, they froze all their – many of their upstream projects, and they went back to the drawing board again and they were looking at different ways of optimizing the cost. So that’s one aspect that we have seen. But the ADNOC and the Abu Dhabi government now is committed to their program again. So they’re coming back and they’re resuming spending. I think the other thing that we have seen is a number of the downstream projects that we’re bidding, which is different from the upstream – a number of the upstream projects are funded. They require ECA financing. So everything – we did the Sohar project, the project that we have in Duqm, the bid that we have in Bapco, all of these require ECA funding.

And the cycle of getting the ECA funding for these projects takes a bit more time. But the – but when we look at the overall capital plans, for instance, of Saudi Aramco or of ADNOC or Kuwait Petroleum or PDO in Oman or – if you look at their overall capital planning, their capital plans are there and actually, in many cases, they haven’t changed, I mean, whereas the capital plans for the IOCs have changed significantly. What we’ve seen is a bit of rephasing in this – in the capital spending. Al, can you take one and two, please?

Al Cochran

Of course. So just on guidance, you’ll appreciate, Rob, we don’t guide on full year profits, but there’s quite a lot of clues in – and the statements – in the statements. So our backlog is $6.4 billion, if you include the first half’s revenue. There’s a potential for some outperformance from variation orders in the second half as usual, but you’ve got a clear guidance on backlog. On margins, we are reiterating our…

Ayman Asfari

On revenues.

Al Cochran

On revenues, sorry. On our margins, we’re reiterating our guidance of 7% to 8% for the E&C business. The second half benefits a little bit from phasing. It’s slightly second half-weighted. And secondly, there is a mix benefit in there as well, a great contribution from some of our higher margin projects. The – on net debt, we’ve reiterated again our expectation that net debt will fall in the second half. That neatly sort of takes me into your second question around advances and working capital. We do expect a working capital outflow for the full year as we saw on the first year – first half.

I guided at the end of last year to an unwind of $550 million of advanced payments in 2017. We saw $175 million of that in the first half, but that was partly offset by new advance payments on awards. So the net figure is, I think, disclosed in the statements. So overall, net debt will, we expect, fall modestly in the second half back towards the underlying rate we saw at the end of 2016. Working capital outflow, offset in part by some very disciplined capital investment program and, indeed, a small contribution from the rebased dividend in 2017.

Rob Pulleyn

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[Inaudible]

Ayman Asfari

I think the revenue level, Amy, is a $4 billion to $5.5 billion, $6 billion business. I think in a bad market, it should be a $4 billion business; in a good market, probably $5.5 billion, $6 billion business. Obviously, this is – these awards are large awards, so we didn’t have a very good year last year. And because of that, we expect the revenue in 2018 not to be very high, because it’s the flow of business coming in from 2016 that would be reflected mainly in 2018. We are much more focused in that business on, frankly, protecting our margin and having a business that we know we can execute flawlessly and deliver a decent margin from it than in growing the top line and the revenue and then losing control on our execution. So our guiding principle now in everything we do in the business is on a scale of zero to ten, can we execute at nine and above? If we can’t execute on a nine, we’re not going to do it. And we’re not going to repeat the mistake we did in Laggan-Tormore again. So – never again.

In the reimbursable business, we see a lot of growth opportunities for the business. It’s been growing, but obviously from a lower base. This is a business that generates about 25% of our earnings. We are trying to take cost from the UK business. Our UK business is a high volume, lots of capacity and lots of experience. We have 4,000, 5,000 people in the UK. We have a drilling management business. We have an asset integrity business. We have a training business. We have got lots of businesses. But the nature of the business in the UK is the margins are very tight. And what we’re trying to do is to take that competency and capability and set it internationally. We’ve been very successful. And that model we’re going to utilize in continuing to grow the topline.

So I see the EPS business growing both topline and hopefully maintaining margin. But as I mentioned earlier, it’s starting from a lower base. And the E&C business, it’s within that range. And the primary concern for us – primary objective is to maintain our discipline in bidding and to continue to only take on business where we have a very high level of execution. That’s really our – thank you. Yes, please?

Maria-Laura

Thank you for taking my questions, Maria-Laura from Goldman Sachs. I actually had three questions. The first one is with respect to divestments. So clearly, you’ve done a very good job. But I was just from wondering from here if there were any other opportunities that had been identified and whether we could anticipate additional divestments. The second thing is, if you can come back with respect to the CapEx guidance. So clearly, it’s been – for the full year, it’s been reduced versus what you had previously mentioned, I believe, at the time of the year-end results. Just wondering what are the key moving parts that – behind this.

And then the last question is around the backlog of opportunities, and I think the $9.4 billion you mentioned you’re currently bidding. Of those, are there any – or if maybe you can provide us some context that could – that you’re expecting in the second half? Or is it also something that you expect to continue – that could actually materialize into contracts next year?

Ayman Asfari

Can I answer the third question, and request Al to answer the question one and two? On the third question, we are – the $9 billion that we talked about and the additional $8 billion or $9 billion that we said are bids that are going in and that we expect to award. Our projects where we anticipate an award decision will be made during the course of this year. We are – we have bids outstanding in – we have four major bids in Saudi Arabia. We have one in Abu Dhabi. We have a major bid in Russia. We have – we’re bidding in Malaysia.

We have an outstanding bid in Bahrain. So we still have a number of bids that have either gone in and we’re in the final phase, the client is in the final phase of evaluating who they award it to. Or our award is going in pretty soon, where we anticipate that the award decision would be made before the end of the year. Now those that do not go in by the end of September, we anticipate the award will slip into next year. But this was our guidance. We are well-positioned on a number of – on a couple, and we hope that these will be – these will move into awarded contracts. And we continued to be very busy with our bidding activities. So whatever doesn’t happen in the second half of the year, we hope that it will flow into 2018. Al?

Al Cochran

On your first question, we’re not going to start speculating on what might or might not be in the pipeline. I mean, we said time and time again, we’re absolutely committed to reducing capital intensity. I think our track record speaks to that. That said, we will be disciplined. So we are sensitive to ensuring that we get good value for our assets, should we choose to transact on them. Our CapEx guidance, reduced guidance by – down by $100 million to $200 million to $250 million for this year. The majority of that is in the IES portfolio. So in part, that’s a consequence of the delay in the migration of the Mexican contracts. We’ve also seen lower appraisal costs, for example, in Malaysia. And the delay in the GSA commissioning also has benefited CapEx. The other piece of it is a reduction in the committed spend on the JSD 6000. So that accounts for your $100 million reduction this year.

Ayman Asfari

And can I just say, on the disposed program, we would always do the right thing vis-a-vis our partners and the post-NOC. So we’re there for the long term. So whether we dispose or we keep an asset for a while, our overriding issue is to ensure that we’re acting responsibly, and vis-a-vis the national oil company and the partners in it. So any decision we do, we’ll have to take into consideration the external circumstances. And we’ll do it in a way that – where we act responsibly and, at the same time, we maximize value for our shareholders. Yes, please?

Mark Wilson

Hello, Mark Wilson from Jefferies. Just a few other points on IES. Are you able to tell us the plateau you expect to reach at Greater Stella and when that would be? Secondly, you just mentioned how PSC migration has reduced CapEx – migration delay has reduced CapEx in Mexico. Does that mean that the actual discussions are coming closer to resolution? You’re not spending because you haven’t migrated to PSC? So should we expect that? And lastly, regarding the JSD vessel, is there a process underway to actually complete the package sale there?

Ayman Asfari

Can I answer you on the JSD? And I’ll take – I think maybe Al will talk about the IES. The JSD, we promised earlier that we will come back before the end of the year with a final decision. We’re sticking to that timeline. We are looking at a number of options. I think I can tell you, categorically, the option that we will pursue would not involve additional capital on our part. So – but then, we’re looking at the options for that, whether we partner or whatever. So there are a number of things. This is actively being considered. And hopefully, before the end of the year, as we said earlier, we’ll come back to you with a final decision. On the GSA production profile, there was a guidance. I mean, we have a shutdown coming up soon, because they’re going from exporting via vessel to linking to the pipeline. But I think we tested the facility. It’s been capped now at the gas production rate, which is about 80 million SCFs, and that’s resulting in a production of liquids of about 8,000, 8,500, barrels.

So this is where it’s been tested. I mean, the commissioning has been complete, the facility is operating very well. I think what we’ve seen that the liquid ratio in the production is lower than we anticipated because we’re capped on gas. And part of the impairment we’ve taken is because of the change in the mix from having, frankly, more gas and less liquids. Now it’s early days. The well productivity is good. It’s early days, and we’ll see what happens. And then this is also a production hub, where there’s a lot of other oil that can come in. But for the time being, we’re just looking at this asset without the incremental value of everything else. So that’s the Greater Stella. I think on the – on Mexico?

Al Cochran

So Mexico, as you can see from ISS numbers, cost recovery was lower in Mexico, which is indicative of lower capital investment, pending migration. Migration terms have been agreed. It’s ultimately subject in Mexican corporative approval. I can’t give you guidance on when that might be. In terms of future CapEx requirements in that business, post migration, we then have to agree a field development plan for each of the assets which lacks migration, and that will ultimately define what the CapEx requirements of these fields are.

James Thompson

Hi good morning, this is James Thompson from JPMorgan. Just two questions from me. Following up on GSA, could you just perhaps give us a little bit more color as to just why it’s taking a long time to be registered on the license? What’s the holdup? What’s the red tape that’s slowing things down there? And then, just secondly on the dividend. I think it’s the right decision to reduce the dividend burden at this point in time. But perhaps, could you give us some more color as to why a 42% reduction in the interim is the right number, not perhaps something larger? Is it an indication of a sort of sustainable dividend that you can cover from free cash flow? Or just additional color as to the 42% cut would be great. Thank you.

Ayman Asfari

So on the dividend. When we reviewed the dividend with the board, we were very focused on ensuring we have a sustainable dividend policy going forward. You see we’ve changed it to two times to three times dividend cover. When sizing it, we took into account the fact that dividend is very important to our shareholders. And we wanted to try and ensure that we could sustain a dividend through this trough in the cycle. We took – having reviewed the forecast cover for the next couple years, we believed a 42% cut was appropriate. But we do have the flexibility of a two times to three times of range to manage dividend over the cycle as well.

So essentially, we were balancing the importance of that dividend with the shareholders, with the need to sustainably reduce our net debt, and this is where we landed. On GSA, it’s – don’t under estimate how many signatures and how many agreements you have to get signed off to get on a license in the North Sea. It’s been a very long, methodical process. But as Ayman said, we’re pretty optimistic we’ll get there in the short term.

Mike Alsford

Good morning, this is Mike Alsford from Citi. Just a question on your strategy going forward. So you talked about expanding into adjacent markets, maybe into the downstream markets as well. Clearly, there’s been some enforced management changes at the top of Petrofac, unfortunately. I’m just wondering whether you feel you’ve got the management capabilities to do that. Is there enough people in the organization to diversify how you’re managing those risks? That would be great. Thank you.

Ayman Asfari

Well, I can – I mean, I want to say two things. First of all, since May, I have been spending a lot more time in our operational offices in the Gulf. And to be candid with you, I’m absolutely amazed with the amount of talent that we have. People just bursting trying to take on more responsibility. We have, over the last ten years, we hired fresh graduates, 2,000. 1,400 of them are still with the business. And we have a huge amount of talent in the organization. So the – and we’re trying to retain this talent in a market that, in a way, is shrinking. So our headcount in the group has gone down from 21,000 to 30,500.

So if anything, I am – my biggest challenge is to continue to keep everyone occupied and busy because we are – we are long on talent and we are long on capacity right now and capability, and we are – so that’s not really a very big concern for me. The management team that is in place right now, many of them have been with us for 25 years, 30 years. I mean, Sunder has taken on the role to look at some of the – I mean, we’re talking about growth markets. But the growth markets that we’re talking about are markets where we have executed very successfully in the past, but we haven’t been addressing now, so we’re going back to. For instance, we worked in India before.

We’ve delivered on three refining contracts, back 15 years ago. We are looking at bidding in India. We have three engineering offices in India. We worked in Russia very actively before. We haven’t had a business in Russia the last three years. We’ve opened an office in Moscow again, and we are pursuing opportunities and we’re hopeful that we secure business. Same thing in Turkmenistan. We’re back in a big way. We’re looking at – so most of the markets that we’re looking at right now, it’s just going back to old geographies where we have existing relationships, where we know the supply chain, where we know we execute, and it’s a much more focused effort to go back and pursue opportunities.

So I’m very – to be honest with you, I’m very confident of the capacity and the capability. I’m very confident of the management team. And I think what we’re doing right now, which is the – to focus. I mean, the focus on the organic growth initiatives, to be candid with you, is also a reflection of where we are in the business. I mean, I don’t have too many options to do an M&A transaction with our share price where it is today. So the only thing is to focus on our core business and just look at incremental growth opportunities, both geographically as well as business lines. Yes, please.

Gregory Brown

Good morning. Yes, it’s Gregory Brown from Credit Suisse. The language around strengthening the balance sheet and reducing net debt is clearly very strong and it’s pretty welcomed. With that in mind, I wanted to ask if, at any point, you’ve explored the potential for a capital raise? Is it something that you’re willing to consider? Thank you.

Al Cochran

The short answer is no. But we’ve got a – we’re taking a range of measures, which we think is prudent in the current environment. So we have and we always have, frankly, been driving cost optimization, driving cost out of business in other means. But we protect the margin, but also it means that we are more cost competitive when it comes to winning new bids. We’ve driven CapEx down, we’ll continue to do that and I do expect it to be materially lower future years. We’ve rebased the dividend. And of course, we have the potential for more disposals in the future. So that is more than sufficient in the medium term to drive net debt down to a sustainable and much more effective level, consistent with strong credit metrics; but also, I think, robust across the cycle.

Ayman Asfari

Bear in mind, our debt-to-EBITDA at the end of June is about 1.5 times. And bearing in mind that we’re still investment-grade, one rating agency wouldn’t do – the – most of the sector has become sub-investment-grade. So I think we are taking very prudent measures with the actions that we are taking, which is really the right thing to do at this time of the cycle. Amy?

Hin Kin Wong

I’ve got a of follow-up question for you. [Indiscernible].

Al Cochran

So essentially, we ended up with a mix, a longer maturity profile than we started with. We’ve extended – so three loans of essentially $100 million each. You’re right, one has been extended to November, the other have been extended between 1.5 and 2 years. They were one-year loans. So we’ve extended maturity. We’ve obviously – when we look at our liquidity requirements, bear in mind we still got $1.3 billion of liquidity today. When we look to them over the near and medium term, we were able to phase our liquidity requirements, and therefore, the loans we refinanced. It’s too early to tell.

Ayman Asfari

Any other questions? Thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you for being here today. Thank you. Thanks.

