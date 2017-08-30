SLM Corp Significantly Undervalued

SLM Corp. (SLM) is the holding company for wholly owned Sallie Mae Bank (SMB). With 50+% of the “in-school” origination market, SMB is the Private Student Loans (PSLs) market leader. Non-federally guaranteed, PSLs are unsecured loans made to students. These loans are underwritten to a high credit standard and typically require a responsible co-signer.

Unlike most lending products, PSL defer loan repayments until a student’s education is complete which may be many years into the future. In theory, a lender could make a loan to a freshman undergrad and not receive a single payment until the borrower finishes his doctorate degree 12 years later. This unknown deferral period is generally what keeps traditional banks away from this type of lending product and allows SMB near monopolistic powers.

The long deferral period can also create tremendous value for SMB. In the example provided above, imagine 12 years of deferred net interest reasonably discounted to a present value. Compare that calculated present value to the current PSL market to confirm value and a clear picture of value will emerge. SLM does this calculation on their loan portfolio for us and then provides it on “Note 9 - Fair Value Measurement”.

According to the company’s recent 10-Q, the “loans held for investment, net” have a value $1.79 Billion greater than their Carry Value. That excess value nearly matches the entire $1.94 Billion in Common Shareholder Equity. SLM’s book value per share is $4.39 but if the “Excess Value” is included, $8.35 is the combined value.

In SLM’s short history (Spun off from Navient) it has transformed from an underwrite – sell loans to an underwrite – hold loans on balance sheet. This causes difficult Earning Per Share comparisons to prior periods because the bulk of the old earnings were turbocharged from loan sales. However, the economic value created making PSL loans remains intact. It’s just shifted from one-time “gain on sale” to a long-term gravy train and reflected in the increasing Fair Value Measurement.

At a recent price of $10.18, SLM is off 23% from its high of $13.20 and up 47% from it’s low of $6.93. The stock caught fire after the election on the expectation that the Department of Education would reduce their involvement in the Direct Lending Program (10x the size of PSL) reopening the federal program to banks like SMB. While this may be a future catalyst it’s just a distraction at this point. The real boost to the shares will come with tax reform or M & A activities.

Sallie Mae Bank is one of the few existing independent Industrial Loan Companies (ILC). In theory, any corporation from Berkshire Hathaway to McDonalds could own and operate the FDIC insured bank as a wholly owned subsidiary without being subjected to Federal Reserve Board oversight. Their recent CRA was “Outstanding” and their first and only DFAST was passed easily.

Finally, Media reports of a student loan bubble and/or comparisons to the sub-prime mortgage crisis are simply unfounded. Credit cycles shift when shrinking net interest margins force the curtailment of new loans. SMB expects to disperse $4.9 Billion in new loans in 2017 (5% increase over 2016) and in the most recent Quarter net interest margin was a healthy and improving 5.91%. However, the student debt horror stories will continue because they’re easy to write, fact checking is impossible, sources for bombastic quotes are readily available and readers like to empathize with borrowers.

For the reasons listed above, SLM’s current stock price of $10.18 is significantly undervalued. My current target price is $16.70 or 2x the combined book value and excess value. Pay close attention to net interest margin and Q3 loan disbursements. Own the stock so long as they meet or exceed management’s guidance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLM.

