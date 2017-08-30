Bitcoin Spikes With North Korea Tensions - Digital Gold Holds Up?

On August 28th, North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over Japan. Safe-haven assets all reacted as you might expect. Gold and Treasury prices went up, the U.S. dollar depreciated against the Yen, and Bitcoin (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC) increased. Was I able to slip that last one by you? Okay okay, we can all agree that Bitcoin does not even come close to fitting the definition of a safe-haven asset. But it does exhibit some properties that illustrate the "digital gold" analogy isn't as far-fetched as you might expect. Take a look at the graph below:

Would you look at that? At the same time as all the other safe-haven assets, Bitcoin’s value increased. Interestingly, it did not react in the same magnitude until trading picked up later in the morning. While the jump we see later in the chart may have little to do with the North Korea ballistic missile launch (more on this later), it might also illustrate how inefficient the cryptocurrency market is. I would not be surprised if many investors did not find out until the following morning. Or perhaps those who don’t follow the cryptocurrency markets didn’t see the parallels until news stories started flooding in this morning.

For some time now, analysts have discussed back and forth whether Bitcoin fits the “digital gold” definition. Can it be a hedge against geopolitical instability? After all, the cryptocurrency prides itself on its independence from governments. There is a number of scenarios in which we've seen evidence of this. A recent study conducted by Investing.com found that "users from five nations of the worst-performing currencies so far in 2017 visited its cryptocurrency pages more than others." 36% of people visiting the website from Venezuela showed an interest in information related to cryptocurrencies! Argentina also had a high percentage of viewership around 15% relative to other countries.

It's not just those countries who have troubles with their currency, however. A huge portion of the drive up in cryptocurrencies in August has been due to significantly increased volume from South Korea, detailed further here. Recall that tensions with North Korea and the U.S. started to rise in July. The chart below illustrates the increase in volume in late July: Source: Bithumb. For those who want to point out volume follows price, I can say that from following Bitcoin during these times, the big days in trading were being pushed by South Korea (in other words, they were leading, not following, the price).

On June 22nd, 2016, Bitcoin was in the process of a sizable correction. It took a pause from that correction when the results of the referendum for Brexit became clear. However, research has shown that outside of these massive geopolitical events, the correlation between the two asset classes is quite low. We'll be discussing this further on in the article.

I took a screenshot at around 11:05 AM NYC time (Aug 29th) and here were the 24-hour trading volumes for Bitcoin:

Here is the same screen at 12:30 PM NYC time (Aug 29th):

Looking at these two screens, one might assume the increase in 24-hour trading volume is due to the North Korean headlines. I’m not as certain about this. When I looked up the 24-hour trading volume for Bitcoin at Bithumb at around 9:30 AM on the 29th, the volume was only $50m. The increase in volume is almost entirely attributed to the last few hours of trading as can be seen in the chart below:

Bitcoin exchange trading volume went up in response to the North Korea ballistic missile test, but it wasn’t a sizable increase as one might expect. Keep in mind that cryptocurrencies are 24/7 markets, so liquidity is not an issue at later hours (not to mention this was early Tuesday for the areas affected). Even on the South Korean exchange, Bithumb, the volume increase for the North Korea event was muted:

In fact, we can see the trading volumes on the morning of the 28th were sizably larger than those immediately following first reports on the North Korea missile launch over Japan. What might one surmise from this information? There are a few possibilities. One is that many investors were waiting for Bitcoin to break its $4,500 resistance area and put orders in when it did with strong volume. Just as with the stock market, algorithmic trading bots boosting the price due to heavy volumes or key price levels being broken is likely too. It could be, as suggested before, that the cryptocurrency markets are significantly less efficient than the stock markets and hence there is a disconnect between news and price reflecting that news fully (perhaps the initial move did not reflect the full market).

In other words, the North Korea headlines might have been the catalyst that started the surge upward, but it isn’t likely to be that main reason we’re seeing a huge surge in volume and price lately. More likely is that technical traders have found a level of support in momentum that they’ve been waiting for the last two weeks as Bitcoin has traded in a range between $4,000 to $4,500 as pictured below:

I am not a huge proponent of technical analysis, but I do believe in the basic tenets of support and resistance. Additionally, like forex, many cryptocurrency traders and “investors” use technical analysis as a means of determining entry and exit levels. It is worth noting that technical analysis generally works better the more people who use it as a percentage of total market participants. As such, I consider the key driver behind this move at this point to be momentum rather than headlines related to North Korea. The key question to ask, given the low trading volumes responding to the actual event, is if Bitcoin really fits the “digital gold” definition?

To me, it’s a mixed bag. Bitcoin cares about real world events a whole lot less than gold does. Gold is also tried and true over a long, long time horizon whereas Bitcoin hasn’t even experienced a bear market since its adoption by investors. I believe Bitcoin will continue to behave in a comparable way to traditional safe-haven assets when there is instability in the geopolitical picture. However, the volatility that follows likely means that investors can’t be confident that their hedge will be long-term (or even last 24 hours, as happened with the Brexit event).

I also believe that, unlike gold, Bitcoin does not enjoy bear markets. While it might be a hedge against specific events that spike the VIX, an overall decrease in private equity funding, corporate support, ICO excitement, and risk-on behavior are all negatives for Bitcoin. This market has been the perfect storm for Bitcoin to grow. Here’s a list of factors off the top of my head that have worked well for Bitcoin:

Abundant capital

Risk agnostic behavior

Fear about the geopolitical stage

Instability in the U.S. from Trump

Loose regulations that give investors confidence without restricting their ability to participate

Fear over missing the next “big thing” as all markets move in the upward direction

Investors looking to alternative for stock market as projected returns decrease

In line with last bullet, increased appetite for all sorts of alternative investments (collectibles, digital assets such as domain names, etc.)

Gold, on the other hand, cares much less about most of those factors and will behave poorly under most of those conditions. Up until now, Bitcoin has illustrated attributes that give it the best of the both worlds: When markets are up, Bitcoin is up. When markets are down and fearful, Bitcoin is up because it acts as a refuge for other countries such as South Korea and Venezuela. Thus far, it has had the growth of a technology company and the protection of gold. Yet Bitcoin has not had to face a bear market. In addition, as investors become more and more entwined with Bitcoin through potential ETFs, futures, and options, you can bet that Bitcoin will start becoming a lot more correlated with other asset classes.

If you hold gold, you’re likely holding it for much worse scenarios than what we’re seeing now. In my opinion, Bitcoin won’t replace that function. However, if you were looking to increase the size of the gold portion of your portfolio, you may want to consider giving some portion of that to Bitcoin (or Ethereum, which also increased on headlines in a similar fashion). Bitcoin has higher growth potential in the long-run, like stocks, and some hedge against geopolitical events such as this one.

Although Bitcoin was created in response to a recession, I have my doubts it will do nearly as well as it has under those conditions so that’s the main downside risk. I also think the cryptocurrency has inflated too much now and would avoid a purchase at these levels (more on this in future articles). It may go up to $6,000, but the risk / reward proposition is not there. For those participating in this exciting market, I wish you the best of luck!

