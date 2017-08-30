Dan And Diana - Retiree Case Study

With approximately a decade left to work, this case study will focus on what Dan and Diana need to do to meet their retirement goals.

Dan and Diana's hesitance is real for a number of reasons, but the goal is to determine what kind of investors they are so we can manage the risk.

Investment Thesis

Dan & Diana's oldest son reached out to me with the hopes that I could help his parents build a more solid game plan for retirement. I want to write an article on my experience with Dan (55) and Diana (53) because their situation is very different from my original case study on John and Jane. I want to emphasize that this case study is based on real people but some of the details have been altered in order to ensure my clients' privacy.

A lot has happened in the last several months for Dan and Diana that have drastically altered/improved their financial situation. Here are some of the noteworthy benefits from these changes:

Dan's father passed away and after the estate was settled ended up leaving in excess of $200,000 to Dan and Diana. This money is currently sitting in the savings account.

Dan and Diana recently paid off their house in full and have no debt. (They plan to continue putting the same monthly payments of approximately $1500 towards investing (approximately $180k of capital over the next 10 years).

As avid followers of Dave Ramsey, Dan and Diana have stated that they would love to see their savings and net worth grow to $1 million in the next 10 years.

In addition to his current wages, Dan also earns a pension from his military service which pushes their household income up to approximately $73k/year.

Even when we consider all of these positive events, Dan and Diana still feel lost as to what they should do with this money because of their aversion to risk. By rethinking the way that investing works I believe that Dan and Diana can achieve a balanced approach to being conservative while also growing their nest egg.

What Makes This Case Study Unique

I personally feel that a unique aspect of this case study is that it looks at wealth management/creation from the perspective of parents who have a child living at home due to medical complications. For Dan and Diana, it is especially important that we create a portfolio that will outlive them and ultimately benefit their son. I think it is fair to say that I always design portfolios to outlast the individuals who own.

For those who have read my case studies before, I think it is fair to make the argument that I always design portfolios to outlast the individuals who own them. While this may be true, I intend to choose stocks that will focus on this idea more than ever.

Mutual Funds or Stocks, Which One Is Better?

When I first met Dan and Diana it became very clear that they found the market intimidating and that mentioning the word "stock" was taboo. In fact, at one point Diana hit me with a Dave Ramsey nugget by saying to only invest in mutual funds and that everything else should be avoided.

It didn't take long for Dan and Diana to understand that a mutual fund is simply a large diversified holding of stocks, bonds, etc. in which the primary difference is that mutual funds charge fees to actively manage these accounts. I eventually discovered that Dan's hesitance towards stocks came from his lack of knowledge on the subject. Because of this, I believe that Dan and Diana would have left their inheritance sitting in a savings account or a certificate of deposit at the bank because this would represent what they had considered the safest option.

We finished our discussion by considering the following question:

Stocks or Mutual Funds/ETFs, which one is better? Unfortunately, most people tend to hate my response: It depends on the level of effort you are willing to put into managing your finances.

Here are some reasons why I advocate for purchasing solid stocks:

Generate strong dividend returns regardless of whether the stock price is up or down.

Individual stocks can be sold at a loss to remove the position or at a gain to rebalance a position.

There are no holding fees for owning stocks while most mutual funds have expense fees in addition to load fees which can eat into long-term earnings.

Here are some reasons why I advocate for purchasing solid mutual funds/ETFs:

Mutual funds provide a hands-off approach that will generate consistent dividend and capital returns. In many cases, mutual funds have track-records that are decades long of proven returns.

Mutual fund managers will always have more information than you or I will; therefore, their likelihood of generating strong returns is extremely high.

Inexpensive mutual funds like Vanguard can provide strong returns with very minimal expenses.

In order to truly figure out which one is the better option, you must consider the amount of time and effort you are willing to put into research. The average investor may not want to put in much time, but the amount of time needed is often directly correlated to the riskiness of the stocks an investor chooses. Someone like me is much more fond of individual stocks and bonds because I prefer to spend the time analyzing and choosing which investments suit my needs and long-term goals. If you are an individual who panics when the market is down or is quick to sell then I see mutual funds/ETFs as a great option because the amount you'll pay in fees will likely be less than the amount of money lost due to irrational decisions.

I believe we can categorize investors into one of three categories:

Hands-Off Investors - These investors are best served by having someone else manage their funds or to choose reasonable mutual funds for which they put in little to no effort on a regular basis. Investors in this category tend to panic or show no interest whatsoever towards investing. Involved Investors - This group of investors is likely to use a mixture of Dividend Aristocrats and strong market performers that are more stable in their long-term gains and losses. This group of investors are likely to still use mutual funds and ETFs for a substantial portion of their wealth but will be more aware of the returns generated by these funds than Hands Off Investors. Involved Investors can still benefit from financial advice and will also need to have more self-control than hands-off investors. Actively-Managed Investors - I would classify myself as an actively-managed investor who spends a considerable amount of time researching stocks that include Dividend Aristocrats as well as stocks that need to be more closely monitored that have a higher risk/reward potential. These investors are not to be confused with day-traders (which is a completely different subject) and should have a long-term buy and hold mentality that is accepting of higher levels of risk in the marketplace.

I personally believe that Dan and Diana would benefit most from adopting the second method of being involved investors as they appear motivated enough to meet the small time commitment needed to create a well-rounded portfolio of stocks and bonds. I see the greatest benefit to this method as the ability to avoid any significant fees that could stunt or kill the growth of their portfolio over the next decade.

A Conservative Portfolio Doesn't Mean It Won't Grow

Because Dan and Diana still have approximately a decade before retirement we can look at building a portfolio that is slightly more conservative (which fits their personality and investing goals). I intend to show readers that a superior portfolio can be made when time, regular contributions, dividend increases, are on the investors' side. After speaking with Dan and Diana we have come to the agreement that dividends are the most important component of their investing returns and that capital appreciation and stock splits are great added benefits.

Due to Dan and Diana's conservative nature, I've decided that their portfolio should focus on Dividend Aristocrats as the majority of their holdings. I want to be clear that this is a hypothetical scenario and that my sole reason for using 100 shares for each investment is to demonstrate the benefits of a strong portfolio of stocks.



Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

In order to make the benefit of the average five-year dividend growth rate more apparent, I included two new columns that state what the five-year average growth rate is along with the weighted-for-capital average that takes into account the true growth associated with the dollar amounts invested. This is especially important when we are trying to consider the long-term cash flows and growth associated with Dan and Diana's portfolio.

Long Term Cash Flows and Growth

When looking at portfolios in the future I always like to look at a high growth, medium growth, and low growth scenarios because I believe it is important to develop reasonable expectations as a method of accurately assessing previous decisions. When I came up with the chart below, I wanted to make sure I used growth rates that were weighted for capital as this would provide the most accurate rate of return based on the investments selected.

Here are the results when we use the following growth rates:

A high growth rate of 7% (equal to the 5-year weighted average growth rate). A medium growth rate of 5%. A low growth rate of 3%.

Remember, that these figures are only looking at the annual dividend income generated by the stocks and do not take into consideration capital gains or the reinvestment of dividends during that time.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

I really do believe that the chart speaks for itself because it shows the power of compounding dividend hikes. Compounding dividend hikes work in a similar fashion to compound interest growth and this is one reason why stocks can be extremely valuable investments that have the potential to return strong cash flows to shareholders that understand the benefit of a buy and hold strategy.

The key to making a portfolio like this work is that investors must be willing to accept that their principal (current portfolio value) is likely to decrease/increase in value based on economic and geopolitical events. The reason for choosing companies like the ones on this list is that they all have a reason to exist and although the effective yield is only 2.29% at the portfolio's initiation, it has the potential to nearly double the effective yield to 4.6% when we assume a high growth rate scenario over the next decade. When thinking of these numbers it is especially important to recognize that these figures do not include any benefit from reinvested dividends, additional invested capital, or capital gains.

Conclusion

Creating a portfolio that will outlast you is not necessarily difficult to build but it can be difficult to execute on. When involved investors choose to invest in companies that don't have solid track records or whose business models are highly susceptible to inconsistent growth and competition it forces them to become actively-managed investors even when they don't want to be. Being able to acknowledge what kind of investor you are is absolutely crucial in order to avoid making this mistake.

The portfolio above (although oversimplified) demonstrates that it is possible to generate meaningful returns when we choose stocks based on metrics that aren't always mainstream. In order to achieve strong growth even when consistent stocks make up the majority (or entirety) of your portfolio, it is necessary to have time on your side because the sooner you invest, the stronger the compounding effects of dividend growth will be.

Stocks mentioned in this article include: Aflac (AFL), Archer Daniel Midland (ADM), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Clorox (CLX), Coca-Cola (KO), AT&T (T), Wal-Mart (WMT), Altria (MO), Emerson Electric (EMR), 3M (MMM), Black & Decker (SWK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Grainger (GWW), Target (TGT), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), TRowe Price (TROW), and Consolidated Edison (ED). My clients currently hold positions in ADM, T, MO, EMR, GWW, and CINF.

