Chico's And The Death Of Retail

Chico's (CHS) has just reported earnings, and shares were getting decimated following the news. After hitting an all new low of $7 a share today, shares are now rallying hard here but still down on the day. This is a case of shoot first and ask questions later. We believe this is the case given how poor the headline earnings are, but with the realization that the company is pulling out all of the stops to maintain its ability to keep customers and grow sales. Chico's is simply another retailer caught up in a world where shopping is transitioning, while dealing with intense competition. But this rebound that shares are experiencing seems more to do with recovering some of the oversold nature of shares and less to do with extreme optimism. In other words, some investors are betting on a turn-around, while others are looking for mean reversion. So we want to caution you not to get too excited as the quarter certainly was much worse than expected. We would not be surprised if this is labeled one of those quarters that exemplify "the death of retail." Let us put this into perspective for you. Shares have lost more than half their value in the last year alone.

Is performance really all that bad? Honestly, It is not great, but the company is still turning out a profit. Frankly, it is doing much better than we thought it would when we saw the share price. You see, while much of the retail sector has been struggling, the signs pointed to a perhaps difficult quarter following other competitors' reports. This is what led to much of the recent selling in the sector in recent weeks. And as we mentioned, we all know much of this glut started this year as far as all retailers are concerned. Shares were getting pummeled long before this sell-off began. That said, we believe expectations were dismal, and that is why when the headline numbers came in below said dismal expectations, many threw in the towel, while others were there to pick it up.

So how dismal was it? In Q2 2017, the company reported net income of $22.7 million ($0.18 per share). This compares to net income of $23 million, or $0.17 per share, last year. Definitely eye-popping stalling in profitability. It is worth noting that for the first half of the year, the company is actually performing better than 2016. That is underappreciated. In the first half of the year it has seen net income of $56.3 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares to $54.1 million, or $0.41 per share last year. So, this is something that we believe should be highlighted. Still, the present quarter was a drag, as earnings whiffed by $0.03 per share.

Sales were very disappointing. They came in at $578.6 million and missed estimates by $1 million. What is key to note is that these sales were down 9% from last year. While this is an issue, the one indicator that we watch more than any other is same-store sales. Same-store sales were drastically lower as well. As a whole, they were down 8.4%. Last year they were down 3.4%. This news alone is worth the selling in our estimation despite positives we have noted. When we look at the portfolio we can see where the weakness is exacerbated. It is not good. Overall, Chico's brand saw 9% comp declines, while White House Black Market was down 10.6%. Finally, Soma is doing a bit better but was still down 1.8%. So we need to keep in mind which segments are struggling and whether the company has a solid plan here. To that end, we believe the rally off the lows is occurring because the company has a strategic plan. Shelley Broader, CEO and President stated:

"We are taking decisive actions to adjust our assortments and enhance omni-channel capabilities in bellwether categories such as Jackets at Chico's and Dresses at White House Black Market. While it is early in the third quarter, these key categories are showing encouraging progress. [We] are keenly focused on driving our strategic priorities to transform Chico's FAS, Inc. into a more nimble, efficient and innovative retailer that continues to drive strong free cash flow."

While the Street is digesting the news of these plans to advance the business and the results of the headlines, we see it right now as a mean reversion buying and some short-covering. Longer term, the pressure is on still to get all segments up to par. With the poor results, the outlook is shaky in this time of transition, but the company continues to repurchase shares at a healthy clip, while paying a bountiful 4.3% dividend yield. Retail isn't dead, but it is in the hospital right now as it fights back to health. We would not be buyers here, but have it on our watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.