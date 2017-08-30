Under Armour: No Worries From Finish Line Debacle

The debacle of the day was the warning from Finish Line (FINL) on Tuesday. The mall-based athletic footwear and apparel retailer continues to struggle in a world of shifting demand.

Under Armour (UA, UAA) traded down 3% for the day and hit new 52-week lows at $16.13 in the process. Several reasons exist to not worry about the problems at Finish Line and to continue focusing on the investment thesis here.

Finish Line provided preliminary guidance with a dramatically reduced EPS targets. The retailer sees Q2 sales of $469 million versus expectations of $478 million. Due to promotional activities to even come close to sales targets, EPS will only hit around $0.10 versus expectations up at $0.37. Even more damaging is that analyst estimates were up at $0.49 only 90 days ago.

Why the big miss isn't so damaging to Under Armour is that Finish Line is primarily a Nike (NKE) wholesaler. Finish Line gets over 70% of sales from the leading athletic footwear supplier. As a reminder, Under Armour is a minor player in footwear and especially the basketball shoe category dominated by Nike and its Jordan brand. For Q2, footwear revenue at Under Armour was only $257 million or about 23% of sales.

Another reason to not worry is that athletic brands like Nike and Under Armour are focusing more on online sales direct-to-consumer or DTC. These DTC sales bypass wholesalers like Finish Line questioning the value in those business models and placing all of the power in the arms of the brands.

For FY17, Nike had 18% growth in DTC revenues that of course hit Finish Line and competitor Foot Locker (FL) that had previously warned as well. Under Armour has aggressively expanded into its own retail stores and online to get around the fact that Nike had better distribution with these retailers and to cope with some of the bankruptcies from last year and in the future. DTC revenue grew 20% in the quarter to $386 million.

For these reasons, the issue at Finish Line is more of a problem created by the moves of the athletic brands and not as much signs of further weakness in the sector.

My favorite chart continues to show the detached view of Under Armour in relation to Nike. Over the last year, the EV/Revenues multiple at Under Armour has collapsed to trading far above the multiple of Nike to now only at 1.5x. The chart is even interesting when viewing that Under Armour still maintains a faster growth rate.

UAA EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Under Armour remains attractively priced, but the stock is difficult to load up on now. Until the stock bounces on bad news, all of the negatives aren't out of the way yet whether logical or not.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.