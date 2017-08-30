The External Sector Drained CAD 16.3 Billion Out Of The Canadian Economy In The Second Quarter Of 2017

Positive fiscal flows add to the stock of funds in the private sector and negative flows take them away.

The External Sector Drained US$12.92 Billion Out Of The Canadian Economy In the Second Quarter of 2017.

A positive macro picture for a land one is looking at investing in is a real prerequisite, and the purpose of this report is to assess if Canada has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce.- Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending. - More is spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks such as defensive sectors like consumer staples and utilities.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows private credit creation growing. Credit growth in 2017 is already at the same level as 2016, and we still have half a year to go. Credit growth is tracking to be double what it was in 2016 if present trends hold.

A lot of this money goes into the real estate market where prices are booming.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

This is the new data we have and can add to our fiscal flow model and recalculate the prognosis.

The chart below shows the current account balance. Canada has a weak current account balance with more funds flowing out than in. Like the credit creation picture, it is improving though. This year has seen a series of lower losses each quarter and the overall loss is tracking to be half that of 2016. Canada is capable of modest current account surplus results, as the chart below shows in the years before 2009.

The latest data shows that the current account deficit increased in July 2017 which is not a good sign and drains money out of the economy. So far 2017 is tracking for a better result than 2016.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

(Source: OECD Data)

The government budget picture overall is healthy in that it shows an injection of net funds into the private sector. The trend up until 2014 was poor though as the add to the private sector was less each year. In 2014 there was a change of direction, and the government started spending more into the economy. This year is tracking to be the same if not a little more positive than 2016.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 0.8% 1.9% -3.3 -0.6% NOW 1.3% 2.25% -1.65% 1.9%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

Canadian sectoral flows are positive and weak at 1.9%. The good news is that they are getting stronger and there is a trend to more government spending, a smaller current account deficit, and higher private sector credit growth.

There is some limited scope for financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate to rise given that the private sector is receiving a positive inflow of funds.

An investor wishing to have exposure to the Canadian stock exchange can do so through the following ETFs:

(EWC) iShares MSCICanada ETF (FXC) CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (QCAN) SPDR MSCICanada StrategicFactors ETF (ENY) Guggenheim Canadian Energy Income ETF (CNDA) IQ Canada Small Cap ETF (FCAN) First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (HEWC) iShares Currency Hedged MSCICanada ETF

I first recommended a position in Canada in this article in December 2016, and since that time the above ETF has risen in value by 25% and paid a modest 1.74% dividend income as the chart below shows.

My position now is that the flows are too weak to recommend an investment in Canada given that there are other countries with far stronger fiscal flows and better prospects for the growth of financial assets in the private sector. Flat to weak fiscal flows = flat to weak stock markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.