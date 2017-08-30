Hansa Medical: Disruptive Technology In Kidney Transplantation?

Investment Thesis

Hansa Medical (STO:HMED) appears to have developed a game-changing technology that is both faster and more effective than existing protocols, lowering organ-rejecting antibodies in 4-6 hours compared with the existing multi-day procedure. While the company faces near-term regulatory risks regarding their approval pathway, critical clinical validation supports the investment in Hansa Medical on a long-term basis. Modeling the opportunity in the most challenging HLA-sensitive and ABO-sensitive patients (two high risk patient classes) yields peak sales of $300-390mm if used in about half of the worldwide cases--or 5,000 to 6,000 cases (assuming pricing of $60-65k/treatment), with further upside if kidney transplant rate ramp above the current annual runrate and/or if other time-sensitive transplant indications (such as heart and lung) adopt Hansa's technology. Additionally, Hansa is working on a new molecule called NICR, which may be used as a chronic immunosuppressant—I attribute no value to this molecule in my model but concede that the readout of NICR data in 2019 might signify another leg of upside for Hansa Medical.



Background: Kidney Transplantation vs Dialysis



Kidney transplantation is cheaper than dialysis and has survival-advantages too. The four-year-cost of a dialysis patient is about 50% higher than that of a transplant patient (~$320k vs ~$210k) according to Al-Jedai et al.. Dialysis patients are some of the costliest in the US healthcare system, comprising only 1.4% of Medicare patients but accounting for ~7.5% of the cost. Life-expectancy favors kidney transplants over dialysis as well with 32.5% more patients alive eight-years after transplantation according to a 2016 study by Orandi et al.—even when the kidneys were imperfect matches. (Author's note: If I may add emphasis here, doctors have called Orandi's study "revolutionary.") Despite kidney transplants’ advantages, only a paltry 20k are transplanted in the US per year (~80k worldwide), with ~100k patients on the US kidney transplantation waiting list and ~460k patients on dialysis.

The key problem with kidney transplantation is that about 45% of the 100,000 people waiting for a transplant have antibodies that will attack the donated organ before it can take root, and about 15% are so sensitive that finding a compatible organ is all but impossible unless you can eliminate those antibodies. Existing methods, namely combos of plasmapheresis and antibody-depleting agents, require multiple days to take effect, and even then only work in about 85% of the cases. Hansa Medical is developing a drug that addresses these two shortcomings of efficacy and time-inflexibility. Hansa’s IdeS drug candidate kicks in within 4-6 hours, completely vaporizing those antibodies and keeping them powered off for up to 5-6 days. Because a kidney will only remain viable for transplantation within a 48-72 hour window post-extraction from a living/newly deceased host, plasmapheresis is relegated only to preplanned living-patient donations, but--if approved—Hansa’s rapid acting IdeS could accelerate the current revolution underway in kidney transplantation protocol, creating a triple-win for patients, payors, and investors.

In vitro data of IdeS efficacy (source: NEJM)





Valuation Analysis

At SEK170, I see current valuation as offering limited risk-adjusted upside--whereas at SEK145 and below, I think you are looking at a margin of safety below the very low end of those peak sales estimates. The recently stronger Swedish Krona cheapens those future USD sales slightly, and so my model does fluctuate. Important visibility of path to market comes in late 2017 /early 2018--so that could create an entry if new trials are required. As suggested, I believe the $300mm 2022 peak sales estimates are mostly priced in here, however clinical risk is low, and these peak revenue assumption ranges are conservative considering additional opportunities (described below).



Based on the existing clinical strategy Hansa Medical could be valued at 235 SEK or 40% upside if given a 5x sales multiple. Longer term, data in new indications could drive higher revenue assumptions, risked-adjusted by half these assumptions imply 120-200% upside (at 4-5x revs) or a market cap of $1.65 to 2.24bn vs current valuation of $740mm. My 235 price includes 12.5% future equity dilution (39.44mm shares vs current sharecount 35.1mm)—based on peak sales range of $300-390mm with 3x to 5x revenue multiples discounted at 10%. Revenue assumptions consist of 5-6k patients treated per year with IdeS at a 2022 price of $60k to 65k per treatment, which is about 50% penetration of the 10-12k HLA sensitive patient population with pricing inline with plasmapheresis ($50k (~$4k x 13 sessions), compounded at 5%).



Potential Upside Drivers:

My peak rev assumption range, described above, is conservative in the following six dimensions:





Revenue Opportunity

Detail $300-390mm HLA-Sensitivities >80%: Assuming 5-6k of the 10-12k patients get treated may prove too conservative. Fully grossing up this figure up, adds another $300-390mm $360-390mm HLA-Sensitives <80%: 6k patients HLA sensitivities between 20-80%. $120-195mm Deceased Donor Growth: The introduction of IdeS might raise the number of transplants per year. Assuming another 10-15% or 2-3k new patients would add $120-195mm in the US alone. Free option Living donors: 5-6k living donors that are included in the kidney waiting list statistic currently cannot achieve target IgG levels with current protocols. Clearing these patients would offer a one-time $344mm opportunity, but there is also likely a recurring patient, perhaps 500-700 patients per year or 30-45mm. $30-65mm Off label Heart and Lung: This is the hardest group to model—theoretically this could be the largest opportunity because heart and lung transplantation rates are very low due the nature of organ viability– assuming 500-1,000 patients: $30-65mm Free option High Risk Pipeline: NICR, GBS/GBM, and EnzE $810-1,040mm upside Potentially addressing another 14-16k patients per year



Recent History / Future Catalysts

In April 2016, the FDA held a workshop on antibody mediated rejection of kidney transplants (AMR), intended to review various aspects of clinical development including trial design and endpoints. At the meeting Robert Montgomery presented Hansa’s IdeS therapy, including a particularly challenging patient (with MFI’s >24k). In December 2016, Hansa Medical announced the no-go decision on their P2 trial in Thrombocytopenic Purpura--but noted that the kidney transplantation program is clinically distinct. In May 2017, the European Medicines Agency granted Hansa’s IdeS PRIME designation, the European equivalent of FDA’s Orphan Drug program. On August 3rd 2017, NEJM published Stanley Jordan’s article featuring interim six-month transplant survival rates of 96%, the same endpoint of P2 HighDes trial, and interim safety characteristics. Absence of six month data had previously posed a key clinical readout risk heading into the mid 2018 readout. With the NEJM printing, the incremental risk is merely whether such data can be reproduced in the 20 new patient enrollees—not whether or not the 6-month endpoint will work at all. By Q4 2017, the HighDes trial is expected to be fully enrolled with 20 new patients and complete by August 2018. Importantly, Hansa is expected to meet with the regulatory bodies—the EMA in late 2017 and the FDA in early 2018--potentially regarding the approval pathway, including whether a control arm will be required. In January 2018, Hansa is expected to complete their P2 study in desensitization-experienced patients. In 2019 we will get the first data on NICR—a new molecule that removes immunogenic and t-cell epitopes inside the polypeptide – allowing repeat dosing. NICR will enter the clinic at the end of 2018 – for repeat treatment with P1 data possible in 2019 – with P2 in 2020. In H1 2018, a clinical study of IdeS in acute bacterial infections (GBM and GBS) will begin, these trials will run 12 months with possible readout in 2019.

Short Theses



Rather than offer a one-sided view of Hansa Medical, I would like to outline some of the key risks. On balance I like the Hansa Medical story long-term. The valuation is acceptable and justified by the clinical risk profile of this investment following the early glimpse in August 2017 of the HighDes data, which derisks the major mid-2018 catalyst. Importantly, I see the majority of risk centered on the regulatory overhang which should be resolved by early 2018.



1. Regulatory Risks: Because Hansa Medical’s studies are all open label, there is a risk that the FDA/EMA may require the company to run new trials with a comparator arm, which both delays product to market as well as raises clinical risk. On the other hand, because no approved drug exists for kidney-transplant desensitization the FDA/EMA may allow the company to file in 2018 based on their existing trials. Further insight may be gleaned from the company's disclosure at earnings events and/or investment meetings once the EMA meeting wraps up in late 2017.

2. Valuation Pushback – With Hansa Medical stock up 121% in the last year on extraordinary clinical results from their IdeS program, I see the $240-300mm peak revenues essentially priced in. The long-term investor has less margin of error, and must gain comfort in the underappreciated revenue opportunities, such as those described in this article.



3. Equity Dilution Risk--Given annual cash burn of SEK 175mm and Cash of SEK 170mm as of Q2 2017, the company is about 1x covered. Additional funding will likely be required. The last raise occurred in late 2016 and brought in SEK~185mm (2.64mm shares offered). The next raise, I estimate, will take place in Q1 2018 after the company has met with US and European regulators and have a clear picture of the path to approval. Based on that feedback, the company may seek to raise another 2-3mm shares worth of cash or project further out and raise 4-5mm shares to cover multiple years of pipeline and commercialization efforts. If the equity raise does not take place in Q1, the next logical timeframe would be around the readout of HighDes trial in mid/Q3 2018.

4. Competitive Threats: The key competitive threats facing the company are emerging technologies that either modulate the immune system or circumvent the necessity to do so, such as the implantable artificial kidney. I look forward to updating this section with more detail around potential competitive threats as they emerge.



5. Single Use Drug Issues: IdeS is a single use technology. As we have seen with valuations of "cures," such as the Hep C landscape, single use therapies garner much lower valuations than multi-dose/chronic drugs. Even if this product is successful and is used in the majority of transplantations it has repeat-dosing limitations due to IdeS-immunogenicity. Anti-IdeS titers decline within a period of six months, which limits multiple usage significantly. To address this issue the company is working on NICR—a new molecule that removes immunogenic and t-cell epitopes inside the polypeptide – allowing repeat dosing. NICR will enter the clinic at the end of 2018–with early data possible in 2019.

6. Payor Pushback: The cost of IdeS on top of what is a risky and expensive procedure in its own right, might limit volumes. While I see Hansa Medical's IdeS as essentially cost-neutral, displacing B-cell modulation drugs and therapies, the cost profile of a kidney transplant bears a higher initial investment--despite being cheaper over the long run.

Above: Comparison of cumulative cost between transplant and hemodialysis over four years.

(source: Annals of Transplantation, 2012; 17(4):82-91)



7. Physician Pushback: As is always true of small trials, Hansa Medical’s small trial sizes may obscure safety issues with IdeS that would emerge in a larger population. Finally, doctors appear skeptical of HLA-incompatible kidney transplantation as Rostaing noted in a NEJM in his editorial: "the patients undergoing desensitization are treated with extremely powerful immunosuppressive regimens, placing them at higher risk for infection (e.g., with cytomegalovirus or BK virus) and for new cancer. Although no data are yet available concerning cancer risk, removing humoral immunity might enhance this risk."



