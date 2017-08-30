Weekly Oil Storage Report - Volatility Ahead

Lower 48 production likely to be overstated by at least 100k b/d.

We give readers an updated view of where we expect US crude storage by year-end.

US crude production increased by 2k b/d led by a 16k b/d increase in Alaska. Lower 48 production decreased by 12k b/d with possible timing issues related to Harvey.

Refinery throughput hit a YTD high of 17.725 million b/d, but this is expected to be severely impacted over the next few weeks due to Harvey.

Summary

The EIA reported another stellar oil storage report. This week's report showed crude storage declining by 5.392 million bbls, while total US stockpile saw a draw of 1.1 million bbls.

Gasoline storage saw a small build of 35k bbls bringing YTD storage draw to 5.513 million bbls.

Distillate storage saw a build of 748k bbls bringing YTD storage draw to 12.522 million bbls.

Refinery throughput hit a YTD high of 17.725 million b/d.

US crude production saw an overall increase of 2k b/d led by a 16k b/d increase in Alaska. Lower 48 production decreased from 9.082 million b/d to 9.07 million b/d. Some of the decrease might've stemmed from the production shut-in in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey, although this report captures impacts on production prior to Friday last week.

Adjustment factor this week flipped from -391k b/d last week to +421k b/d this week. On a rolling 8-week basis, adjustment factor is still -107k b/d.

In summary, US oil storage rebalancing continues. Negative adjustment factor continues to point to either demand being understated or production being overstated. The next several weeks of EIA oil storage report will exhibit a lot of volatility, so readers should brace themselves for crazy numbers.

Crude

Crude storage saw a drop of 5.392 million bbls week over week.

This brings YTD storage draw to 21.239 million bbls (not accounting for SPR).

Looking at the trend over the next several months, the current storage draw pace continues as we projected in June.

Although as we said in our summary, volatility should be expected in the incoming reports, the broad trend should remain the same.

US Crude Production

US production saw an overall increase of 2k b/d led by an increase of 16k b/d in Alaska. Lower 48 production saw a week-over-week decrease of 12k b/d, possibly impacted by timing of shut-ins for anticipation of Hurricane Harvey.

Total US crude production reached 9.53 million b/d according to the EIA weekly estimates.

Over the last several weeks, we've seen a decrease in growth in production from Lower 48.

As our research shows, we continue to believe that the weekly crude production estimates are being overstated. (See article: Aggressive Shale Production Growth Powered By Delusional Assumptions)

Combining the recent trend in production growth to the adjustment factor, we estimate that US crude production is at least 100k b/d overstated at the moment.

See adjustment factor on rolling 8-week average basis.

EIA will release the highly anticipated monthly production figures tomorrow for June, so all eyes will be on how it compares to the weekly production estimates.

Gasoline

Gasoline saw a storage build of 35k bbls.

This brings YTD storage draw to 5.513 million bbls.

Total US Oil Stockpile

Total US oil stockpile saw a draw of 1.1 million bbls.

This further illustrates the rebalancing trend we've been observing since the second-half of 2016.

Conclusion

Once again, this week's EIA storage report highlights the rebalancing trend observed in the market. We illustrated above where we expect US crude storage to finish at year-end. The next several weeks of EIA oil storage reports will be very volatile, so be prepared.

Looking at the data, we also have reason to believe that Lower 48 crude production is currently overstated by at least 100k b/d.

