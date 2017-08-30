AXA: An Undervalued Income Play Which May Re-Rate In The Short Term

The low interest rate environment across developed economies has a substantial negative impact on the insurance sector, but AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) was able to offset this by adjusting its business properly. It is now in a much stronger position than a few years ago, being focused on growing selectively and distributing a sustainable shareholder remuneration policy. AXA currently has a dividend yield of about 4.7%, good dividend growth prospects, and a cheap valuation, making it attractive for income investors.

Company Profile

AXA is a multi-line insurance company based in France, which operates across the world. It is present in 64 countries and has more than 100 million customers, being therefore one of the largest global insurance companies. It has a market capitalization of about $71 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.

AXA’s main businesses are savings and insurance, while asset management has a smaller weight within the group. The company's business split in terms of operating profit is diversified across Life & Savings (50% of operating profit), Property & Casualty (35%) and Asset Management (15%). Due to its global presence and business mix, its closest competitors are other large composite insurance companies based in Europe, such as Allianz (OTCQX:AZSEY), Zurich (OTCQX:ZURVY), or Generali (OTCPK:ARZGY).

Geographically, AXA has a good diversification with about 35% of its business being generated in Europe (ex-France), 21% in France, 17% in Asia and 14% in the United States. The remaining comes from smaller markets, including growth regions like Africa or Latin America. AXA is investing considerably in Asia, being one of its main growth engines over the next few years. The company is one of the few international players to have both life and non-life insurance businesses in Asia and is therefore well positioned to benefit from the expected growth in insurance penetration across these markets over the medium to long-term.

Over the past few years, AXA has performed a significant business turnaround due to the headwinds it has faced across its businesses. Namely, the low interest rate environment and weak economic growth in major markets have been two main drags for insurance companies like AXA, forcing them to adapt to this new operating environment. Like most of its European peers, following the global financial crisis of 2008-09, AXA had a large portfolio of life products with interest rate guarantees, which become unprofitable in a low interest rate environment.

The company has shifted a large part of its life business to capital-light products, such as unit-linked products, which has been very important to smooth the impact of low interest rates on its capital position and earnings growth. AXA has repositioned itself towards less capital intensive where the market risk is taken by the customer and has now a much larger weight of capital-light products in its business mix.

Financial Overview

Despite the tough operating environment, AXA has been able to report a relatively good financial performance over the past few years. One of the major headwinds has been the low interest rate environment because insurance companies invest heavily in the fixed income markets, with a strong bias to sovereign bonds.

As bond yields declined, investment income has also been lower impacting negatively insurance companies’ earnings. Nevertheless, AXA has been able to deliver top-line growth across its main businesses and higher earnings, through improved underwriting and efficiency showing that it adapted well its business model to the new operating landscape.

Regarding its most recent financial results, AXA reported revenues of €100 billion ($120 billion) in 2016, an increase of 2.1% from the previous year benefiting from higher sales in emerging markets and favorable currency impact. Its Life & Savings division had the best performance with new business value up 5%, while asset management saw a slight decline in revenues due to volatile capital markets during the year.

One important factor for AXA’s earnings resilience has been its improved efficiency due to its multiple cost reduction programs. Over the past few years, AXA has made substantial efforts to reduce its cost base reaching annual savings of more than €2 billion ($2.4 billion) compared to some years ago. This has been very important to sustain earnings growth and AXA should continue to push for further cost reductions in years to come. Indeed, it intends to cut costs by about €2.1 billion ($2.5 billion) by 2020, or about 3%of its cost base per year assuming that cost savings are equally achieved per year, expecting to reach this target mainly by digitalization and other operational improvements.

Reflecting AXA’s relatively good operating performance, its net income increased to €5.8 billion ($7 billion) in the past year (up 3.8% year-on-year) and its adjusted return on equity (based on adjusted earnings) was 13.5%. This is a good profitability level within the insurance sector and is close to the company’s target, showing that its efforts to reshape its business have already delivered the desired results. During the first six months of 2017, AXA maintained a positive operating momentum with earnings up by about 5%, with growth coming from all business units.

Going forward, AXA should continue to achieve moderate growth given that it operates in a mature industry, while it has better growth prospects in markets like Asia. It has recently presented its new strategic plan, setting new financial targets for 2020. The company’s current strategy is not much different from the previous one, focusing on growing in existing markets and improving efficiency. However, it intends to perform an IPO of its U.S. business, to accelerate its business mix change and reduce some risk off its balance sheet. This is a new step for the company, showing that the U.S. is a tough market for European companies and therefore it considers that it can invest capital with better returns elsewhere.

Regarding its key financial targets for the period 2016-2020, AXA targets underlying earnings per share compounded annual growth rate of between 3-7%, adjusted ROE of 12-14%, cumulative operating free cash flow of €28-32 billion ($33-38 billion) and a solvency ratio between 170-230%. Therefore, AXA’s fundamentals should remain strong and aren’t expected to change materially over the next few years.

Capital and Dividends

Regarding its balance sheet, AXA also has improved considerably its position in preparation for the entry of the new European regulatory regime in 2016 (called Solvency II). AXA had a leveraged balance sheet, but the company reduced its debt position and has now a debt gearing ratio of 26%. This ratio is in-line with its closest peers and therefore AXA further debt reduction doesn’t seem to be necessary.

Regarding its capitalization, AXA’s Solvency II ratio was 201% at the end of the second quarter of 2017, a very good capital ratio that is above the sector’s average. Its target is for a Solvency II ratio between 170-230%, thus its capital situation is comfortable and the company has the flexibility to distribute most of its cash generation to shareholders given that it doesn’t need to strengthen its balance sheet much more in the coming years.

Thus, one of the AXA’s most attractive factors for investors is its shareholder-friendly strategy that should continue to be attractive in the medium to long-term. AXA has a very dividend good track record over the past few years, delivering a growing dividend since 2011. Its dividend has been increased in the past six years, at about 11% per year. However, this dividend growth has decelerated recently, given that related to its 2016 earnings AXA has distributed €1.16 ($1.37) per share, representing an increase of 5.5% from the previous year.

At its current share price, AXA offers a good dividend yield of about 4.7%. Even though this yield is very attractive, U.S. investors should be aware that, like many European companies, AXA only pays one dividend per year and the French dividend withholding tax rate is 20%, reducing somewhat the company’s income appeal.

Its dividend payout ratio has been around 50% in the past two years, within its dividend policy of distributing between 45-55% of its adjusted earnings per year. Compared to some of its peers, this payout ratio is somewhat low and shows that AXA has been conservative setting its dividend policy. Due to its strong capitalization and good cash flow generation capacity, AXA could easily distribute 60-70% of its earnings, something that would lead to good dividend growth prospects.

However, according to analysts’ estimates, AXA is expected to maintain its dividend payout ratio practically unchanged in the next three years, which should lead to modest dividend growth. Indeed, AXA's dividend is estimated to grow by about 6% per year during this period, to a dividend of €1.38 ($1.62) per share by 2019. However, the upcoming IPO of its U.S. operations is expected in the next few months and will increase its capacity to deliver higher dividend growth or perform a share buyback program, making AXA even more attractive to investors.

Conclusion

AXA is an interesting investment due to its attractive dividend yield of about 4.7% and relatively good dividend growth prospects. Additionally, its valuation is also compelling, given that AXA is currently at a discount to the European insurance sector, trading at only 9.5x forward earnings (vs. 12.4x for the sector) and 1.5x tangible book value (vs. 2.3x). Therefore, AXA offers a good combination of yield and potential share price upside, making it quite attractive for long-term income investors.

The upcoming investor day next November may be a good catalyst for a re-rating of its shares, particularly if its strategic update comes with more ambitious financial targets and gives more visibility regarding what the company intends to do with the proceeds of the expected IPO of its U.S. operations.

