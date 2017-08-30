My Front Line Wall Of Aristocrats - Ready For Battle

In March 2015, I sold my Dividend Achievers Index ETF (VIG) and purchased 15 of the largest cap Achievers. I did so after tracking the top 10 and top 15 from inception, added to the evidence of wonderful risk adjusted returns of the Dividend Aristocrats. The top 10 and 15 bested the underlying total index largely by providing lesser drawdowns, and hence greater returns through the last market correction. While the top 15 might not be the "growthiest" bunch, the larger cap slant appears to provide some greater stability. Given my proximity to semi-retirement, I seek solid returns that might provide lower volatility through market corrections. I manage my own retirement accounts as well as my wife's retirement accounts.

For example, the original Dividend Achievers Top 10 analyzed through the recession and beyond can be found in this article: "The Original Dividend Achievers Top 10 Beats the S&P 500." In that article, I discuss the original Top 10 Achievers from the index inception date of May 2006 through the end of 2010. The portfolio is equal weighted and rebalanced annually. Portfolio 1 is the original Achievers top 10, and Portfolio 2 is the index VIG. Of course, past performance does not guarantee future returns with respect to total returns and dividend payments (the analysis is courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com).

Here is a list of the original Top 10 Dividend Achievers: Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), IBM (IBM), General Electric (GE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Wal-Mart (WMT), PepsiCo (PEP), and American International Group (AIG).

For the record, here are the 15 Achievers that I skimmed in early 2015: CVS Caremark (CVS), Walgreens (WBA), Medtronic (MDT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Abbott Labs (ABT), Pepsi (PEP), Nike (NKE), Lowe's (LOW), Wal-Mart (WMT), Colgate Palmolive (CL), 3M (MMM), Microsoft (MSFT), Texas Instruments (TXN), Qualcomm (QCOM), and United Technologies (UTX).

You can likely pick out the defensive line names pretty easily. They're really big and solid and they come with a lot of experience. They are JNJ, WMT, MMM, PEP and CL. Below you can see how that defensive line held up for a five-year period through the recession. The period is January 2007 through the end of 2011.

The defensive line only gave up nine points, in football speak, meaning it was only down by 9% from starting value to its worst days and weeks. For the full period, these names delivered 6.3% CAGR while the S&P 500 was negative. Below are the annual returns for the Starting Line 5 as Portfolio 1 and the S&P 500.

How did that front line perform in the market meltdown of the early 2000s? Below is the front line from January 1999 through the end of 2004, a five-year period (the front line is Portfolio 1).

Now, I'm not suggesting that all five companies would have been in a Dividend Achievers Index created in the late 1990s, but they would have been in the running given their history of fiscal strength and meaningful dividend growth history. These companies were selected from a simple skimming exercise, not due to looking at their performance through a correction of 17 years ago.

That said, I am happy to see how they held up during that correction. But I should certainly not be overconfident that past performance in that last two corrections guarantees financial stability in the next major correction. Each market correction has its nuances and causes, and attacks certain sectors or types of companies. But, once again, I like the potential of this front line to take on the next "big one."

Given that I hold individual stocks and not the index ETF, I have the option to slant the portfolio toward this potential lower volatility. I could overweight my Defensive Line. Historically, we know that consumer staples deliver lower volatility through market corrections. That follows the logic as the index consists of companies that sell products that consumers need, even through recessions. Here's the Consumer Staples Index ETF (XLP) from January 2007 through the end of 2011:

As self-directed investors, being able to shape our portfolios to better suit our goals and risk tolerance levels is one of the greatest benefits. An investor could add (or add more of) that index, or they could overweight several of the consumer staple stalwarts. From my front-line portfolio, Pepsi, Wal-Mart and Colgate are XLP constituents. JNJ hails from the healthcare sector, which is also known as a less-volatile sector. 3M is a company that finds so many ways to make money in the industrial and product development space. Two of my other 15 Achievers are also in the XLP index, and those two companies are Walgreens and CVS Caremark -- the two leading retailers in the healthcare space. They are joined in the portfolio by others in the healthcare space by way of Medtronic and Abbott Labs. While those companies might show up on Defense, they do not make the front line.

Given the hopeful defensive nature of Dividend Achievers and my overall personal portfolio asset allocation, I will not yet overweight the front line. The overall portfolio asset allocation includes portfolios with 35%-40% allocations to a short-term Canadian Corporate one- to five-year bond ladder ETF -- CBO on the Canadian exchanges. My Canadian dividend growth component is also selected with (hopeful) dividend stability in mind. That said, the larger the portfolio becomes, combined with every year being another year closer to semi-retirement, beefing up the dividend growth defense is a consideration.

While I would traditionally favor adding more to the bond component to lessen volatility, the income from that bond fund has been falling for years. It's just not all that attractive, to be frank. The trailing 12 months yield is now 2.86% according to iShares. That bond fund should deliver greater income over time should we ever see a meaningful increase in rates and yields.

The reason why I added the bond ETF has not yet occurred. I should be patient and remember why I bought that fund. I will not sell any of the bond holdings, but obviously I am considering whether the bond component is the best place for funds in any risk rebalancing exercise. Over the last few years the bond income has been fed into the equities, so the fund has done its job by feeding that growth component. But, again, the fund continues to feed lesser income to the stocks.

For now, I'll sit tight taking personal comfort that the portfolio is constructed with a solid front line that might be ready for the next "super correction." I have more research to do in order to decide what the most appropriate way is to rebalance the portfolios. But in the back of my mind I hear that stadium chant: "De-fense!" (clap, clap) "De-fense!"

