This Sweet Company With A 5.7% Dividend Yield Just Found A Way To Grow

With the market at stretched valuations and many of my favourite consumer defensive names like Unilever (NYSE:UL) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) trading at P/E ratios in the mid 20’s, it is refreshing to find Rogers Sugar (OTC:RSGUF)(TSE:RSI), a consumer defensive company, trading at an 18.1x TTM P/E with a dividend yield of 5.7%. RSI has had relatively stable earnings, dividends and returns over the past 10 years but growth in the sugar business has remained elusive. With RSI’s recent acquisition of L.B. Maple Treats Corp. now bringing it exposure to the growing maple syrup industry, this elusive growth might be about to change. This article will look at RSI’s business over the past decade and how intrinsic value might change with this new acquisition.

As one of the greatest fund managers, Peter Lynch, has pointed out, profitable companies such as Rogers Sugar with boring names that do boring things can make great investments because their shares often get forgotten about in the shadow of more trendy companies.

About the Company

For those of you readers not familiar with the company (many probably will not be as its market cap is only $600M), Rogers Sugar is the largest refined sugar producer in Canada and is involved in the refining, processing, distributing and marketing of sugar products. The company is a result of a 2008 merger of Rogers Sugar in Eastern Canada and Lantic Sugar in Western Canada with the history of these companies and brands dating back nearly a century. The company has two cane sugar refineries - one in Montreal, Quebec and one in Vancouver, British Columbia. Additionally, the company operates the only beet sugar refinery in Taber, Alberta, which makes that facility's sugar the only Canadian origin sugar. With sales volumes regularly around 600,000 – 700,000 metrics tons a year and combined capacity of 1,000,000 metric tons, the company has capacity to grow in the future if there is more demand for sugar from a growing Canadian population.

Profitability & Returns

The company’s leading market position combined with the stability in demand for sugar make for a profitable company with relatively predictable returns. As a different kind of “energy” refiner, returns have been so predictable in fact that the company used to be organized as an Income Trust (prior to Canada’s cancellation of the legal structure in 2011), allowing Rogers Sugar to flow through all income to investors for more favourable tax treatment. While this structure has ended, the company has maintained their policy of paying out high levels of sustainable dividends to investors. Helping this predictability of returns has also been management’s works to hedge away exposure to their primary input cost of #11 world raw sugar.

Source Data from Morningstar

As can be seen in the chart above, Rogers Sugar has achieved high returns on equity (ROE) and returns on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) that have averaged 16.1% and 12.4% over the past decade respectively. This level of profitable is above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain its intrinsic value. With financial leverage historically just over 2x and interest coverage in high single digits, RSI is conservatively leveraged given the stability of operations and does not appear to be trying to boost ROE through excessive use of leverage. While book value per share has barely grown over the 10 year period, this is because the company has chosen to pay out the residual amount of earnings not needed for capital expenditures to sustain the business.

Finding a Way to Grow through Maple Syrup

The sweet news is that this stable company with that 5.7% yield has made an acquisition of LBMT that will bring it exposure to a new and growing area, maple syrup. I am always wary of acquisitions as a lot can be what Peter Lynch has coined as “diworsification,” which is when a business expands for the sake of revenue growth and diversification only to reduce returns for the overall invested capital of the business. However, this acquisition was in a closely related business, with LBMT being a company involved in the refining of maple syrup compared to RSI’s usual activities of refining raw sugar.

Through the acquisition of LBMT, RSI is acquiring one of the largest bottlers and distributors of branded (15% of sales) and private label (85% of sales) maple syrup in the world with global market share estimated at 21%. The company is a recent amalgamation of 4 players in the industry by their former private equity owners. LBMT now has 3 plants and 9 production lines within the heart of the North American maple syrup production areas of Quebec, Canada, and Vermont, U.S. Their locations give LBMT access to both Canadian and American maple syrup supply through a strong network of 1,400 producing partners that has been established over the company’s 40 year history.

On the demand side, LBMT participates in a growing market as global growth in consumption of maple syrup averaged 8% compounded annually through 2010 – 2015. LBMT has global expansion ambitions with around 35% of sales currently coming from outside Canada or the U.S. and a distribution facility located in Australia. Outside Quebec, which has annual maple syrup consumption of 685ml per capital, there is lots of room for growth as the U.S. and Japan, for instance, annually consume only 71ml and 27ml respectively. Going forward, LBMT should be able to leverage RSI’s distribution network to give it new points of entry as well as leverage RSI’s food processor relationships to develop new product lines and application for maple syrup as a natural sweetener.

From the acquisition, management expects approximately 10% accretion to RSI’s free cash flow in FY2018 through growth and a variety of synergies occurring from LBMT’s past acquisitions as well as synergies through being acquired by RSI. My valuation conservatively looks at FCF numbers before any synergies have occurred and then adds the LBMT synergies from past acquisitions and RSI synergies sequentially. As management provided EBITDA numbers in their bridge of the financial implication, I have made the assumption that the economics of refining maple syrup are similar to that of refining raw sugar and that the same amount of depreciation as a percent of EBITDA will occur in LBMT’s operations. I have used RSI’s average depreciation number for capital expenditures (MUTF:CAPEX) as RSI’s CapEx as a percent of EBITDA was actually lower over the past 10 years than that of depreciation due to underinvestment prior to 2011. As previously mentioned, prior to 2011, RSI was organized as an income trust and likely felt pressure to pay out larger than sustainable amounts of net income. As such, I believe the higher depreciation number more properly reflects the economics of what sustainable cash flows might look like. I have also assume that the tax rate of the LBMT operations will be slightly higher than RSI’s average due to higher taxes on the U.S. portion of operations. The calculations of FCF I have used in my valuation under the various scenarios are below.

Source Data from Investor Presentation, Press Release, and assumptions as stated above

Valuation

I always like to start by first examining the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 16.1% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 2.49 when the price is $6.30, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 5.5% for an investor's equity at that $6.30 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is below the 9% that I like to see in a great opportunity.

To get an idea of the potential effects of this acquisition on the value of RSI, I have shown a valuation of RSI prior to the LBMT acquisition based on both 5 year and 2 year average FCF to the firm and then separate valuations, adding the additional cash flows from LBMT from various synergy scenarios to the prior 2 year average FCF of RSI. I have shown the valuation discounted at both a calculated weighted average cost of capital of 6.1% as well as my standard conservative 8% rate. My calculation for the 6.1% WACC is shown below with the beta averaged from three sources.

As can be seen from the valuations, RSI appears overvalued based on all scenarios discounted at 8% as well as the 5 year average discounted at 6.1%. However, with the 2 year average scenarios and LBMT acquisition at the 6.1% discount rate, RSI starts to look more fairly valued, and even slightly undervalued, but never meets my 30% margin of safety preference. Allowing for all synergies to be realized in the best case scenario valuation is fairly aggressive as many acquisitions fail to realize all expected synergies. The 6.1% WACC also seems fairly aggressive even though it has been calculated with the capital asset pricing model. However, the WACC is being driven down by RSI’s low beta of 0.76 which might be a result of the high dividend and earnings payout which reduces future risk to investors as they get their cash flow from the company as it earns it.

Risks

The company and the sugar industry in general face competition from sugar alternatives such as corn-based sweeteners including high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), as well as low calorie, non-nutritive alternatives such as aspartame, sucralose, and stevia. Some of these alternative sweeteners have been substituted in certain products, such as HFCS and aspartame in soft drinks, while some do not remain interchangeable in certain products. The continued advancement in availability, development and potential uses of alternative sweeteners could have a negative impact on demand for refined sugar and the operations of the company.

On the regulatory side, the Canadian sugar industry is protected through duties on imports of refined sugar from the U.S. and European Union. These duties came about after the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) ruled in 1995 that the dumping of refined sugar into the Canadian market by these regions with subsidized sugar businesses was threatening material harm of the Canadian sugar industry. These duties must be reviewed every 5 years under Canadian law and on October 30, 2015, the CITT issued its fourth review and renewal of the duties. If these duties were not to be renewed in the future, it could open up Rogers Sugar to a significant level of competition from foreign businesses which would have an adverse effect on the business.

As previously mentioned, I am always skeptical of acquisitions as management can have a tendency to overpay for assumed growth and synergies that do not occur as planned. The acquisition of LBMT by Rogers Sugar does not represent the only risk in this regard as there have also been recent past acquisitions that LBMT was making during the past couple years under their former private equity owners. LBMT represents an amalgamation of four independent companies, three of which were acquired over the past year. While the maple syrup business may offer promising growth opportunities for synergies, there is the risk that the current and past acquisitions will not live up to their expectations.

Conclusion

Rogers Sugar is a stable and profitable company that seems able to maintain and even possibly increase its intrinsic value given it has a 10 year average ROIC of 12.4% well above its WACC of 6.1%. While the company seems appropriately valued with some of the new acquisition of LBMT already priced into the shares, the company may still be attractive to income investors relative to other consumer defensive companies as the shares yield 5.7% in this pricy market valuation environment.

