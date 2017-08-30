Himax: Play The Rebound Trend

Himax Technologies (HIMX) remains a perplexing tech stock. The company promises exceptional growth opportunities, yet the quarterly results never actually deliver sustained growth.

The stock has traded in a wide range between $6 and $9 over the last few years, but generally Himax hasn't spent much time outside this range since 2013. The question is whether a return to revenue growth in 2018 will drive the stock above this range?

The company just ended a quarter where revenues plunged nearly 25% over the levels from last Q2 to only $151.7 million. The quarterly revenues were the lowest levels in years as panel display driver demand was down substantially for smartphones and TVs.

Even the once exiting non-driver business focused on solutions for AR took a hit. Key customer Microsoft (MSFT) pulled their product from the market causing demand for LCOS and WLO to drop over 30% from last year.

The guidance for Q3 returns excitement to the stock and the main reason for Himax trading at the high end of the range over the last few years. The company forecasted revenues growing around 26.5% sequentially with the possibility of reaching up to 30.0% growth. A key point is for the non-driver business led by the WLO shipments from the facility expansion to drive 90% sequential growth. Revenue for this key segment would reach $55 million or slightly above 25% of the business.

The question though is whether Himax shareholders will ever get ahead. The new guidance suggest revenues fail to top $200 million and analysts forecast only $191 million for Q3. Analysts are actually forecasting a 12% decline for the quarter from last year.

The most troubling aspect is that the quarterly revenues tend to go in quick cycles. Himax had Q3 revenues back in 2014 of $222 million that quickly dropped to $166 million in 2015. The number rebounded to $218 million last year and is expected to dip again in 2017.

So all of the exciting new businesses only appear to offset sales shifting out of more legacy areas. The impact to the stock is clear from the below chart.

The stock tends to ramp before sales peak. This analysis isn't a huge surprise. Himax hit $14 back in early 2014 as sales ramped at the end of the year. The stock quickly slumped to $6 as sales momentum didn't hold up in 2015.

Now analysts expect Himax to finally top peak sales with $867 million next year. The announced collaboration with Qualcomm (QCOM) will enable computer vision cameras using the 3D sensing technology from Himax.

The collaboration is targeting mass production for Q1 further supporting the ability of Himax to expand revenues next year. The stock is relatively cheap if the company can return to a path of multi-year revenue growth due to the opportunities in 3D sensing and other optics technologies like LCOS used in AR and VR.

The stock only trades at a PS ratio of 1.8x forward revenue estimates. Himax can definitely trade at lower multiples, but high stocks can easily obtain multiple expansion from this level.

The key investor takeaway is that Himax is positioned for a rebound from the momentum of the technology cycle. Expected sales growth next year should push the stock higher into year end. At that point, investors will need some clear indication that Himax can sustain revenue growth into 2019 to justify holding the stock into 2018.