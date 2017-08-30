Worsening Physical Balance Pushes Natural Gas Prices Lower

We expect US shale gas to propel overall gas production higher, but ex-shale gas production decline rates are increasing!

Welcome to the worsening balance edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices across the curve are taking a hit today. Implied physical balance yesterday worsened materially and today's balance also looks to have worsened.

Hurricane Harvey materially impacted power burn demand, and while production was also impacted, it looks to be waning.

Source: HFI Research

The current range of storage estimates for the week ending 9/1 are between +54 Bcf to +64 Bcf. Our current estimate is +60 Bcf, and with possible revisions to the upside.

Speaking to the natural gas traders, they think the latest sell-off presents an excellent opportunity to buy winter natural gas futures. Some of the estimates we have seen from preliminary weather forecasters indicate that storage could end below 1.5 Tcf by April 2018. The forecast will be subject to material revisions, but this is just an early look at the current expectations.

Production remains the most important fundamental factor to watch...

Lower 48 production growth will continue to be the most important variable to watch over the next few months. For the month of August, Lower 48 production has averaged 72.7 Bcf/d, up 0.5 Bcf/d from July's 72.2 Bcf/d average.

This shouldn't be a surprise as we expect Lower 48 production growth to continue.

However, in a weekend special report to HFI Research subscribers, we noted that shale gas production growth from 2017 to 2020 driven mainly by Permian associated gas production, Marcellus, Utica and Haynesville will see total gas production growth of 17 Bcf/d.

That figure however ignores the increasing ex-shale gas production decline rates, which we think could offset a big portion of the increase from the Big 4.

