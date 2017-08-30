Snipp Interactive's (SNIPF) CEO Atul Sabharwal on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Snipp Interactive Inc (OTCQB:SNIPF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark Forney - Investor Relations

Atul Sabharwal - Chief Executive Officer

Jaisun Garcha - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rob Goff - Echelon

Paul Weiner - Private Investor

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Snipp Interactive Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to today’s host, Mr. Mark Forney, MKR Group. Please go ahead sir.

Mark Forney

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Snipp Interactive’s second quarter fiscal 2017 conference call. This morning, we issued our second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results. A copy of the press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website and the financials are posted on SEDAR. We report our financials in U.S. dollars, so in today’s discussion we will use that currency unless otherwise noted.

Before beginning our formal remarks, I would like to remind listeners that today’s discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Snipp does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required.

I will now turn the call over to Snipp’s CEO, Atul Sabharwal. Please go ahead.

Atul Sabharwal

Thanks Mark. Welcome, everybody. Hope you all have enjoyed your summer. So for today’s Q2 conference call, the theme that we want to reflect on today can be summed up in a single word, we call that progress. We set some ambitious goals this year with our primary goal being to reach profitability. We aren’t there quite yet, but we took some giant strides in the second quarter towards achieving that objective. After years of product development, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting very bright. And as of today, two-thirds of the way into the third quarter, I can assure investors that the trend towards profitability continues to move rather quickly in the right direction.

One of our strongest drivers has been the ongoing acquisition integration program at Snipp, where we have been working to eliminate redundant personnel, facilities and services. But some of our cost-cutting programs are also related to where we are as a business transitioning from a product development into a sales organization. This is a mandate that has been approached in earnest by the entire management team with our product line so well developed. We have been able to deemphasize the heavy spend on engineering that was needed in prior quarters despite significant work on another terrific new line extension in the form of Snipp Insights which is nearing commercial launch, but our cost-cutting also has a certain element of reshaping of the organization, reflecting some shifts in strategic and geographic application of our sales team and resources.

We are in the fine-tuning stage throughout our entire operation and continue to identify opportunities to reduce our fixed costs and maximize our geographic footprint. The results this quarter from companywide efforts were excellent. Through discarding cost-cutting, we were able to reduce our salaries and compensation expenses by about $0.8 million in Q2 2017, a sizable 27% improvement compared to Q2 2016. I want to talk about this a bit more as an emphasis, because we have the opportunity to reach profitability from two different thoughts, through cost-cutting and by growing revenues. I will talk about the revenue element in a minute.

I want every shareholder to realize that our cost-cutting isn’t finished. We have a number of initiatives taking place, some already implemented in Q3 and more to come through the end of the year that will reduce our monthly expenses even further. So investors should no longer consider profitability to be a very distant or elusive goal. Investors who look carefully at our financials can begin to see that the Snipp of the future particularly as we enter 2018 is going to be a leaner, more streamline operation with a higher potential for revenue to flow to the bottom line.

Now, a few comments on revenue. As we have mentioned in the past, revenue comparisons are difficult for Snipp due to our ongoing shift to longer term recurring revenue as a larger portion of contracts are recognized over several months instead of being recognized entirely in the quarter in which a contract is signed. So, year-over-year revenue comparisons can be misleading. In Q2 2017, reported revenue would appear to be flat under these apples to oranges comparisons, which really masks some traffic improvements in sales in Q2 2017 when future revenue streams are included. So, it is more accurate to judge our sales effort by looking at bookings, which include these future revenue streams. In that regard, we are very excited to report that Q2 2017 bookings totaled $3.2 million representing a 27% improvement from Q2 2016 bookings of $2.6 million. These are the real measures of growth and show some good momentum.

Our new EVP of Sales, Rob Rathke has only had a few months to reorganize our sales efforts, so that remains a work in – and a big, big focus for the company as our new products gain traction in the marketplace. Both Snipp Loyalty and our Rebate Center are less than 1-year-old and we continue to sign entry level contracts with brands that are new to our type of promotional product offerings. Every one of these new promotion customers represents a potential future loyalty client. This kind of seed planting has been very effective in creating future long-term customers. So based on our current outlook, we feel that 2018 is setting up to be a watershed year for us.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Jaisun to provide some details on our financial performance in Q2 2017.

Jaisun Garcha

Thank you, Atul. As previously mentioned, Q2 2017 showed some very tangible evidence of our ongoing cost cutting program. As Atul mentioned our salaries and compensation expenses have decreased by approximately $0.8 million in Q2 2017 which is a sizable 27% improvement compared to Q2 of last year. As Atul highlighted, we have been fairly aggressive in seeking out and implementing cost saving initiatives across the latter half of 2016 and in 2017. The impact of some of our moves will continue to yield benefits in the coming quarters. This trend is going to remain in effect in a very positive way for the foreseeable future. A better fixed cost structure has an immediate impact as we posted a 55% improvement in our Q2 2017 net income which totaled negative $1.3 million compared to Q2 2016 where net income was negative $2.9 million. Even more importantly, our EBITDA improved by 54% in Q2 2017 totaling negative $707,000 compared to negative $1.5 million in Q2 2016. This is a very important trend as our quarterly burn rate on our cash resources is shrinking at a rapid rate.

As Atul mentioned, traditional revenue comparisons are still misleading because an increasing percentage of our revenue is now deferred over many quarters. We expect this comparison [indiscernible] as the recurring base grows to become a larger component of quarterly revenue, something that we hope to see in 2018. So the promotion reward versus the loyalty API mix directly impacts these annualized revenue comparisons. This translates to the flat year-over-year revenue of $2.8 million in both Q2 2017 and Q2 2016 which does mask some of our progress. For this first six months of 2017, overall revenue showed an 8% increase reaching $5.3 million compared to $4.9 million for the six months in 2016.

Our bookings backlog which represents programs that have been sold, but where revenues have not yet been recognized stood at $5.3 million at June 30, 2017, a 6% improvement from the $5 million total at the same point last year. Our short-term promotion rewards versus long-term loyalty API contracts mix affects this backlog, so the 2017 total was actually longer term than the same figure in 2016 with the duration of the average contract now extending into late 2018 and even into 2019. For example, longer term loyalty contracts represented zero percent of our Q2 2016 bookings, but accounted for almost 42% of our Q2 2017 bookings. So there are some real subtle pieces to our financials that are going to become bigger positives in the future as the long-term contracts form a deeper and more varied layer of dependable and profitable recurring revenue.

The more important trend is in new bookings. As Atul mentioned that trend is very healthy with bookings increasing 27% to $3.2 million in Q2 2017. We are successfully keeping our margins intact in the 65 plus range, which we believe will become our long-term benchmark. In Q2 2017, gross margins were 73% which is a 2% increase from the 71% in Q2 2016. Maintaining margins in this range will become particularly important as our revenues scale up in the future.

In terms of our cash position, Snipp completed a private placement of $4.5 million during Q2 2017 through a non-brokered private placement, which included participation from company executives, directors and insiders. Our cash and other current assets, including accounts receivable, totaled $7.2 million as of June 30, 2017, which is a 6% improvement over the same period last year. This is a very important metric for us, because our strong cash position and solid accounts receivable mix with Fortune 500 customers coupled with rapidly falling costs mean that we are getting closer to the point where no large financing activities will be needed to support our operations. This should be welcome news to investors who clearly are demanding a greater sense of self-reliance and organic growth from their Micro-Cap investments.

We are excited the company building stage is being exited and we are entering the company growing stage. We are two-thirds of the way through our third quarter. So, I can say with great confidence that the positive cost trends investors are seeing in Q2 2017 will continue. Becoming a self-sufficient profitable company is finally within our graphs and we have strong commitment to not only reach that goal, but to build on our new initiatives to maintain this momentum into Q4 2017 and especially into 2018.

As a final note, I would like to provide some additional evidence of our leaner, more efficient operations, while deal flow came in at 79 deals the same number as last quarter, the real metric of interest can be seen in our average deal size, which in Q2 2017 was about 41,000, which is a 31% increase over the 31,400 average in Q2 last year. Our deals are getting bigger, longer in duration and now reflect the kind of organic growth that we expect to experience as the customers grow familiar with our platform.

Now, I will turn the call back to Atul for some additional comments.

Atul Sabharwal

Thanks, Jaisun. So, I would like to expand a bit on Jaisun’s comments concerning sales. As we mentioned in our last quarterly call, part of our consolidation has involved some ongoing retooling of our sales organization with cross-training personnel changes and new leadership under EVP of Sales, Rob Rathke. It’s pretty obvious that 2017 is representing a period of significant change in the sales team. The retooling effort has been pretty dramatic, but we are finally beginning to gain traction as our team seasons. For example, we ended Q2 with a sales team of only 9 people compared to 17 at the same time last year. We made the decision late last year as successfully launch new products to do a kind of restart on this important department, but this smaller more experienced group generated close to $360,000 in deals per individual in this quarter compared to 132,000 per salesperson in Q2 2016. We think we finally have a core group that can give us the solid sales base we need to support a larger and more consistent theme in the future. This is still a work in progress, but improvements are tangible.

Cross-cutting will remain a philosophy, but also demand less time as our implementations are realized, so sales efforts have already begun to command a growing emphasis. Some comments on our sales bookings mix, following a promotion heavy Q1 2017, which is typical for our first quarter. Q2 2017 featured a more balanced mix and Q2 2017 loyalty accounted for 42% of sales bookings, followed by promotions at 35%, our licensing API business at 7.6% and rebates at 1.8%. Rewards came in at 1.6%. Other categories accounted for 12.5%. So, our longer term contracts represented about half of our sales bookings, which is a great trend that gives us a layer of long-term revenue streams. Our top 10 deals accounted for 65% of quarterly bookings with loyalty as the largest component representing 62% of the top 10 contribution. That is a trend we really like to see, because it represents traction in the long-term contract category and is a multiyear vote of confidence in the efficiency of our platform.

One internal development is also worth noting Snipp completed the service organization control SOC 2 Type 1 security ordered. This is a non-financial audit that affirms that Snipp’s information on security practices, policies, procedures and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability and confidentiality along with our improved financial condition passing the SOC 2 Type 1 audit is another necessary confidence buildup for our client base of Fortune 500 customers.

During the quarter, engineering team was very busy putting the finishing touches on our much anticipated Snipp insights product line extension. As a reminder, Snipp insights represents one of the most interesting and potentially powerful tools in our entire product mix. The new portal will provide clients with varying levels of business intelligence and data insights for the promotions, rebates [ph] and loyalty programs they run with Snipp. Based on initial feedback, we already know the kind of response we are going to receive from the industry that it’s simply nothing that this available today. All of our data is real, detailed and based on actual purchase activity. So even from a pure curiosity standpoint Snipp insights is something that many brands will be interested in exploring once we make it available on a widespread basis. We began some beta testing in Q2 and plan to launch Snipp insights after this evaluation period is complete.

Our database is more than just raw data. It’s buying history, enabling brands to look beyond their own sales item and into the edges of the receipt. SO we are turning on a light switch that illuminates part of consumer behavior that has never been able to be measured. It is very exciting both for us and our customers, so we look forward to providing feedback to shareholders as our test phase is completed. I think that every company in engineering mode which really describes Snipp during most of its existence experiences some necessary tunnel vision as it attempts to complete its suite of products. Development and sales go hand in hand, but the transition to sales represents a different kind of challenge in the world of brand promotion. In our case we are reselling a replacement product for antiquated but time honored practices that stretch back generations in a form of technology digital capture that many brand managers have never used.

We face the same challenges that Ford had with every potential customer still getting around town in a horse and buggy. The tipping point in our industry is coming and grows closer with every new wave of mobile-centric consumers brandishing their first phone. We know the future is coming to us with every new mobile account and teenage consumer, but so do brands. Even our company name Snipp should eventually become an obscure reference to something a new generation may never do clip a coupon or rebate. At this point in our history, we feel fully prepared to meet this new future and to serve a growing base of brands who must adapt to a mobile and digital marketing reality. With our cost cutting programs underway, new products, cash position and potential near-term profitability, Snipp is clearly at the best point in our company history.

So those are our formal comments. Operator if there any questions let’s queue them up.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Rob Goff with Echelon.

Rob Goff

Thank you very much for taking my question. My question would be on the sales front Atul, as you look to lever up on the sales front, is that something where you would look to see it driven by increasing your sales force or are you looking at other alternative indirect go to market channels?

Atul Sabharwal

Hi Rob. Thanks for the question, hope you are well. Good question, so we believe that given the multiple products that we now have that sell into the same clients our philosophy is really to go as deep as we possibly can within our existing suite of clients because we still haven’t covered even 10% of the large clients that we sell into, someone like say Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal and Anheuser-Busch, right. So we believe that by making our sales force more efficient and cross trained, we can definitely scale our sales as these relationships develop and get better and deeper with these clients. But that’s not to say we will not add salespeople, but I think it’s going to be a combination of two in the early days of growth it’s going to – which is going to come back to us. It’s going to be leveraging the critical relationships we have built with all these big corporate brands and going deeper with our existing sales force which is why you are not seeing a huge ramping in the number of salespeople but you are seeing improving their efficiency of selling because now they can sell more than just one product to the same company.

Rob Goff

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will go next to Paul Weiner, a Private Investor.

Paul Weiner

Thank you. I think I understand your company I have been a shareholder for quite a while. Now, I am trying to underlying a little bit better your clients, customers, because I have seen you are guiding repeat type business from a whole bunch of very large companies. So, my basic question is from the point of view of a customer, their concern on, I think return on investment is they are paying you a certain amount of money every month, every 6 months, every year and that they want to see a certain return on the investment with money they are spending with you. So, the basic question is do you have any idea what the return on investment is, let’s say in the loyalty area on your clients and how does that compare to as your customers went the normal route once there would be just normal advertising, how does the return on investment that they spend with you compare with the return on investment if they went to another form of advertising that they would more traditionally use?

Atul Sabharwal

Thank you, Paul. So, it’s a great question. And I will answer it in a few different ways. So, the first part of my answer is if you think through the word of advertising, if you think of generation 1 of advertising, it was all about television, print and radio, which is what you are asking me about right now which is traditional forms of spending your ad budgets right, where a client like Procter & Gamble and someone would spend a lot of money on television and they do spend even today a lot of money in television, print and radio, but they actually have no real way of knowing whether it drove sales. So, for example, if you had a business and you had some money to get your message out, you throw money on television, print and radio, but you would sit there and you would hope and pray that someone heard your message, correct. Now, when the world of the Internet came along, that was the second generation of advertising, because companies like Google and Facebook, they allowed clients to know that hey, when I throw money at one of these digital channels, while these digital channels don’t tell me you bought something, they at least tell me that you saw or heard mad, because you clicked on something. And that’s generation 2. But the problem of the Internet created for advertisers is that for every Google and Facebook, there is 100 other websites which have 10 million to 15 million people who can identify the Soccer Mom or Ford Explorer and a $250,000 mortgage that they can target. So, this brand manager is sitting at her desk scratching her head, because she now has to worry about Google, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Snapchat etcetera, etcetera as well as television, print and radio, but none of these channels of advertising want to tell her, did it drive sales, did someone walk into a store and buy something which is really the only way to calculate her ROI, right.

And first Snipp comes in, because we are generation 3, the way we look at it, because we have said okay, let’s turn this upside down and measure how many people are actually buying products because they are sending pictures of their purchase receipts to get something from us. And what in effect we are doing is we are creating a exit poll just like an election right, we are creating the most accurate real-time ongoing exit poll for people who are shopping which allows us to know that okay, Paul saw an ad on Facebook and clicked through and bought something versus Rob walked into a Walmart bought something and send it in. And as an exit poll is you don’t exit, you don’t sample everybody who exits a store or a polling station, you sample a subset of people and the responses coming into our platform allow us to measure on a sampling basis just like an exit poll, which medium of advertising actually did better than the other to drive returns right for clients. So in effect, white lines like us and why we continue to work with some really big marquee companies who more than half of our clients keep doing work with us, rights, is because for the first time they can actually measure something and actually start putting a baseline of what the ROI is versus before where all the way toward was 150 million people will expose to your ad and 10 million people clicked on an ad, but who cares, because we can’t tell you whether those 10 million people walked into a store and bought something. In our universe, now brands are saying, okay, we can actually measure the response rates and then extrapolate like an exit poll as to what our ROI really is. And why they continue to come back to us is because once you set those base lines which is what we have done in these early years of our existence, I just want to remind everybody our company barely 5-years-old, right, 5 years or 6 years old. We have set baselines for the performance of their programs and now over the course of the future there will be various variables to actually refine and build on their ROI.

Paul Weiner

Okay. But you have any handle of the what your ROI is with a typical Fortune 100 company?

Atul Sabharwal

So it varies based on marketing objectives. So clients have various marketing, so I can’t give you a number of 98% effective or 150% effective, because it’s all a function of what the marketing objective is. So leading clients come back to us is because it is effective, right. Now take for example a client that wants to sell more products into Walmart, right, say its Coke, right. Coke wants to sell more products into Walmart at the same time Pepsi wants to sell more products into Walmart right. If Coke decides to do a promotion with us and Walmart picks up two extra credits per store there are 5,000 stores, the ROI on that program is over 1,000% because Coke convinced Walmart to take an extra credit per stall because Walmart was convinced that Coke was willing to spend marketing dollars running a Snipp promotion versus Pepsi was not willing to do a promotion. So it’s – it really differs by marketing objective, right. The other example is take Kellogg’s for example, another great client of us that have a massive loyalty program running in the market, the value of being able to connect directly with the end customer. Remember you and I, we might eat Kellogg’s early morning, but we are not customers of Kellogg, we are customers of the retail store that we shop at, so you might shop at Walmart, I might shop at Loblaws and what else, I might shop at Costco, right, Kellogg’s has no direct relationship with you and me. What’s the value of that relationship, to get to know who Paul is, what Paul shops, where Paul shops, what he buys, what else he buys, what price he pays for the products, right. So there is huge ROI in getting to understand Paul and being able to talk to Paul directly without having to go through the retailer. So you know there are many different types of marketing objectives on our platforms used for which have very different types of ROIs associated with them.

Paul Weiner

Okay. Did you say that the ROI is higher than just the [indiscernible] on television?

Atul Sabharwal

Absolutely, I mean if I didn’t believe that we wouldn’t be building this business.

Paul Weiner

Significantly higher?

Atul Sabharwal

I would say it’s significantly higher for the simple reason that in television you cannot measure what your ROI is.

Paul Weiner

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And at this time I am showing no further questions. [Operator Instructions] And it appears there are no further questions at this time I would like to turn the conference back to our speakers for any additional or closing your remarks.

Atul Sabharwal

None, we look forward talking to everybody on third quarter conference call.

Operator

Okay. Thank you, sir. And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today’s conference. We would like to thank everyone for their participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.