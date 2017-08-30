How Long Can McDonald's Maintain This Pace?

Ray Kroc has created McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in 1967. Since then, it is the biggest fast-food chain of all-time. The big part of its restaurant (80% worldwide and 90% in the United States) is franchisees. In other words, they are owned and operated by independent people who are usually involved in their communities. McDonald’s approximates its number of franchisees to be about 5000. Further in this analysis, we will see what are the benefits of franchising his/hers company.

The relentless success of the food chain drew my attention to discover how it managed to be so dominant in its sector. What exactly is the company doing to be so prolific?

Source

McDonald’s has overall 37,011 restaurants in 120 countries. Of these restaurants, 31,936 were licensed to franchisees (21,317 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,263 licensed to developmental licenses and 3,356 licensed to foreign affiliates). The company itself operated the 5,075 other restaurants. These numbers have been taken and verified in the last quarterly results. In the first place, franchisees provide a portion of the money needed by investing in the seating, décor, signs and equipment of their restaurant. In the future, each of them will reinvest in their business to make improvements that are usually highly recommended by the company. One of the features is that it is McDonald’s that usually owns the land and building. It is a great way to maintain long-term occupancy rights. Over more, related costs are easier to control by doing so. The company also wants to keep high-quality standards through their franchisees.

McDonald’s has restaurants in four main locations. The United States of America is where we find the greatest number. Besides the U.S, there is the International Lead Markets, the High Growth Markets and the Foundational Market & Corporate. I have prepared two different charts that represent the correlation between the revenues and the operating income.

With these charts, we can easily see that operating income is way better for the U.S. and the international lead markets. For their part, high growth markets and foundational market & corporate generate ratio’s a lot smaller than the two previous ones.

How can McDonald’s make so much money if they only own 14% of their restaurants? In fact, the vast majority of their revenue comes from rent and royalties based on a percent of sales with a minimum of rent payments and initial fees. The percentage of revenues derived from total sales of franchisees is determined according to different criteria that have not been specified in the financial statements.

The company began to take a technological turn in recent years. Several things will change and the management gives a positive assessment.

First, McDonald’s implanted Experience of the Future (“EOTF”). The goal is to modernize every restaurant by 2020. For the moment, it has been deployed in about 2,500 restaurants in the U.S. Further more, the company wants to revolutionize the way service and orders are made in the fast-food industry. Technology will be used to facilitate the life of the customers while their experience in the restaurant. The business makes the bet that it will reduce the waiting time. Indeed, people want things to be always faster and McDonald’s does not escape this movement.

Second, the business finally created a McDonald’s mobile app for its customers. The objective of this new technology is to simplify how orders are taken. This information has not been specified but I presume it is soon going to be possible to pay directly with the mobile app, just how UBER (NASDAQ:UBER) does it with his customers.

Third, McDonald’s now offers the possibility to deliver customers meals. Initial results have been very positive up to date and the company initiates to offer this service worldwide in the next few years. This is a great growth opportunity for the company and the management has to maximize this potential growth. In my opinion, a cost-effective delivery system could open a new potential customer market. The service should be available 24 hours a day to optimize the profitability. It is forward-thinking to have delivery service in the fast-food industry. McDonald’s has the notoriety to implement such a service.

The next paragraph was taken from the last Q-10 of the company. In my opinion, it is representative of the financial health of McDonald's.

«Financial performance in the second quarter reflected broad-based strength and momentum across the entire business, including the Company's strongest global comparable sales and guest counts in more than five years. Global comparable sales increased 6.6% for the quarter and 5.4% for the six months. The Company continues to enhance the strength and stability of its business by evolving to a more heavily franchised structure. The refranchising strategy has been a key part of transforming McDonald's into a more purposeful, more stable and more efficient organization focused on continuing to grow top-line sales. U.S. comparable sales increased 3.9% for the quarter and 2.8% for the six months, reflecting the national cold beverage value promotion and the launch of the Signature Crafted premium sandwich platform. The U.S. continues to build momentum as it executes strategies to enhance convenience, strengthen the value and innovate around the menu to bring more customers to McDonald's more often. Comparable sales for the International Lead segment increased 6.3% for the quarter and 4.6% for the six months, led by continued momentum in the U.K., strong performance in Canada and Germany and positive results across all other markets. In the High Growth segment, comparable sales increased 7.0% for the quarter and 5.5% for the six months, led by strong performance in China and positive results across the entire segment. Diluted earnings per share of $1.70 increased 36% (38% in constant currencies) for the quarter and $3.17 for the six months increased 26% (29% in constant currencies). Excluding the impact of the current quarter and prior year strategic charges of $0.03 and $0.20 per share, respectively, diluted earnings per share increased 19% (21% in constant currencies) for the quarter and 19% (20% in constant currencies) for the six months.»

Source

Source

This assertion clearly represents the financial position of the company. Innovation is a priority at the moment and it is reflected in the impressive financial results the business last presented. In my opinion, we only saw the tip of the iceberg. The recent changes are going to be even more positive in the next five years. McDonald’s was ready for changes and they did it in an impressive way.

For the year 2017, McDonald’s expect to have $1.7 billion in capital expenditures. $560 thousand will be used to open about 900 restaurants. As I mentioned above, there are many improvements being done at the moment. The $1.14 billion remaining will be reinvested to complete what has been started.

P/E ratio for McDonald’s is 27,82. In the first place, I found it was a little high. I compared it with other similar companies and realised P/E ratios were all about in the same range. Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSP.UN) are respectively 30.34, 26.69 and 43.13. I think McDonald’s is by far the best company to invest in because they are leaders in many facets. Once more, they are the first company to make the technological turn. We should see other fast food invest in technologies in the next five years. They usually follow what McDonald’s does since it works. The company’s Beta is 0,75, which means the investment is less volatile than the market.

Since a few years now, people try to be healthier by eating better food. I think McDonald’s has done a decent work on changing their menu to meet customer demand. As a future investor in the company, I do not want them to change the winning recipe. I am confident that they will find a balance between healthy food and fast food.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.