Golar LNG's (GLNG) CEO Oscar Spieler on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Brian Tienzo

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon and good morning to you all. Thank you for all your participation in our call today. My name is Brian Tienzo and I'm joined here today by our CEO, Oscar Spieler; and our Head of Investor Relations, Stuart Buchanan. We had a busy quarter so let's go through the highlights for the second quarter and also go through the material events, subsequent material events.

Turning over to Page 3 then, second quarter results, we made some improvements over the first quarter with operating loss and EBITDA of 24 million and 6.6 million respectively. While ship chart remained challenging, we nevertheless, see gradual improvements in that space. Fortuna project achieved a milestone with the execution of the Umbrella Agreement. This is of course a very important item to the project as it will govern the fiscal and legal framework of the project and also reflect the continuing strong support from the EG government.

As previously mentioned, the ongoing challenges regarding the charter and the Golar Tundra have resulted in Golar Partners exercising its options to put the FSRU back to Golar. Golar and Golar LNG Partners entered into an option agreement with the sale and purchase of the employed capacity of FLNG Hilli Episeyo, essentially securing 50% of the firm cash flow of the Perenco contract. These option agreements were subsequently exercised by Golar Partners and a formal agreement has been signed.

OneLNG JV with Schlumberger signed an MOU with the EG government to find and develop a solution of the stranded gas for Blocks O and I of Malabo. Furthermore, a joint development agreement between Golar and Delfin was entered into during the quarter for the purposes of developing liquefaction project solution of the Gulf Coast of Mexico. While the impending departure of Hilli Episeyo from Singapore to Cameroon is soon, bunkers for the sailing have been ordered and is due, to be delivered to the vessel by mid September. Finally and most recently, the sponsors of the Fortuna Project and the government of EG have nominated Gunvor the preferred LNG buyer for off-stake from the Fortuna projects.

Now let's turn to Page 4 for the financial highlights. Net operating revenue improved from previous quarter's level of 8.2 million to now 16.6 million this quarter. While rates remained pretty much the same level quarter to quarter, revenue has been helped by much improved utilization and the absence of negative non-cash accounting adjustments relating to the plan as seen in the previous quarter. We continue to see the quarter performed very well in this challenging but improving charter markets. This chartering performance has resulted to an increase in operating revenue, which coupled with maintaining both operating and administration costs, means that the EBITDA is improved from last quarter's loss of 16.2 million to a loss of 6.6 million this quarter.

However, our net incomes were negatively impacted by non-cash adjustments within less financial items. While the interest income and interest expense this quarter were in line with the previous quarter, other financial items quite heavily against our results. This included negative mark-to-market adjustments of 18.2 million in respect of our total return stocks, resulting from our stock price decrease from end of Q1 to the end of Q2. Furthermore, we saw a decrease in medium-and long-term interest rates which led to a mark-to-market loss on our interest rate stocks of approximately 2.6 million. As the previous quarters, the Company will declare a dividend of $0.05 per share for the second quarter.

Going over now to Page 5 to look at the balance sheet, the Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet relative to its position this time last year. With Hilli nearing completion and fully funded, Fortuna project equity essentially completed and the mechanics of FLNG dropdown already established. The Company is well placed to maintain its overall operating position. Hilli's acceptance will further release liquidity through final drawdown and debt facility and release of approximately $87 million from Hilli Elsie, which will become available one year from operations.

Just a point of clarification regarding our balance sheet, the current portion of long-term debt of approximately 920 million includes 514 relating to our lease finance arrangements, which are within the lessor-owned companies, which unfortunately we are required to consolidate. Furthermore of that balanced 375 relates the Hilli debt, which will be refinanced by the lease facility already in place and will become effective upon acceptance. Stripping all of that, our pro forma current debt exposure is approximately 60 million which is a much healthier position to be in.

On that note, I'll now hand over the presentation to our CEO, Oscar Spieler, to go through our business development and Hilli updates.

Oscar Spieler

Thank you, Brian, and good afternoon and good morning to everybody. Let’s start from shipping update. The LNG market is slowly improving as more on more production is coming on stream, and we have seen a steady improvement of the market during Q2 and into Q3. The rates after thereon $35,000 to $40,000 per day and very importantly the charter has started to pay balance bonus between 70% and 100%.

The graphs on the slide shows correlation between the LNG charter rate and the number of comp vessels in the spot market. And as you can see, these are highly correlated. On the left-hand side, you can also see that number of available vessels in the spot market has been reduced over the last year resulting in the tighter markets. With the increased production on the limited new-building coming out over the next few years, we believe that the market will tighten further going forward.

Going now over to next slide, the Sergipe project is on track and we do not see [indiscernible] pursue. The financial close is down for end 2017, and the Nanook will be modified at Samsung and delivered from Samsung in Q3 2018, ready to be at the detail for the commissioning of Sergipe project into Q1 2019. As we have said earlier, the FSRU market is changing with more focus on smaller and the pressure on rates. On the other hand, more LNG is coming into the market and we see a growing pipeline of LNG-to-power projects around the world.

Going over to next slide. I was in the Singapore last week and the product is under control. Pre-commissioning is well under way and we will complete before sailing. The vessel will leave yard in the middle of September and depart Singapore in September or early October, all going well. As we have said before, we want to test that all the systems. We can't test, if test prior to leaving Singapore in order to reduce number of issues in Cameroon. The rest of the sail under its own power this quarter and it will take around 32 to 40 days depending on weather. The mooring system has been successfully installed and is ready to receive the vessel. Perenco is on track on the scope for the project.

We believe that based on how we see it, we should be able tendered a notice of readiness in middle of November. We will be done this six weeks delay compared to the contract date with Perenco. According to the contract with Perenco, we have around 6.5 months from 1st of October to complete the commissioning and get the vessel accepted. And before that, there are no liquidated damages for Golar. We believe that we are able to complete the commissioning even the delays we have today in time. During the product, there have been a few variation orders from Keppel and Black & Veatch, and the product is materially under the budget.

Next slide, the Fortuna Project is progressing well on commercial and technical side and most of the agreements are ready to be executed. The Umbrella Agreement which defines all legal and fiscal frame work between the project participants and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea will file in beginning on May. Gunvor has been selected as the off-taker for up to 2.2 million tons on a Brent-linked FOB basis. LNG off-take structure also permits the Fortuna project participants to market up to 1.1 million ton per year to a highest price market, gas market, and to share in a resultant profit. Financing has taken longer and been more challenging than expected and remains critical for FID which is now expected before year end.

Going over to next slide, we've signed a joint development agreement to develop the Delfin LNG project offshore of Cameroon, Paris, Louisiana and U.S. A brownfield deepwater for most projects that requires a minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to four FLNG vessels, collectively producing up to 13 million tons per year of LNG. We're in the process of developing our next generation of LNG vessel the so-called Mark II concept, which is expected to have a capacity in excess of 3 million tons. Mark II can operate in harsher environment than Mark I, and our expectation is that the cost per ton of LNG produced by the Mark II solution will be lower than Mark I and will be the lowest cost of LNG -- production of LNG in North America.

We have signed a binding memorandum of understanding with the Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea to explore the liquefaction and commercialization of the national gas and Block O and I. In today's oil and gas positive environment, most LNG products are not viable; however, with goal of execution model, we are able to take FID at currnet LNG deposits. Golar will continue our effort to reduce the unit cost for a produced ton, LNG by scrutinizing costs and improve efficient of liquefaction process.

Going to the last slide. To sum up, all going well, Hilli will leave to Singapore in September beginning of October, materially under budget. With all this equipment which we could test it in Singapore, ready to tender notice of readiness middle of November. Getting Hilli into operation and into production will be a trigger for the new product going forward. Good progress with government and off-take from Fortuna project, not yet matched by progress on financial stability.

FID has more been delayed onto second half of 2017. The shipping market looks good based on the supply and demand for LNG times going forward. The Sergipe project is proceeding to plan. We are seeing interesting opportunities in the pipeline of the [indiscernible] both Golar Power and for Golar Partners.

We see that the level of confidence for Golar's execution model is attractive in order to develop stranded gas reserves and OneLNG are working on several products in West Africa. In addition, there are several opportunities in North America.

Thank you very much for listening in and let's go into the Q&A.

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] We now take our first question today which comes from Jon Chappell of Evercore. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jon Chappell

Brian, both of my questions are going to be around financing. The first one obviously related to Fortuna. Can you just explain to the extent possible kind of what the holdup is? Is this just kind of dotting the i's and crossing the t's because of syndicative Chinese banks becomes more difficult than maybe your traditional European banks? Or has something changed the off-take agreement helped? Hurt? Kind of what's just the -- I understand that there's price sensitivities are on this, but maybe what's changed from three months ago on this push just back a little bit and should that word challenging be a concern or is that just kind of standard course?

Brian Tienzo

So I mean I think you remember in our first quarter results last time I think we already highlighted that, you know, this is a more complicated strategy than we've previously done with the Chinese banks. There is no stakeholders involved, a consortium of banks are involved. There is not just one bank making decision, it is conglomerate of banks having to make decisions. And we've also -- having said that, we already said that the terms of the financing is already agreed. But there are structural stuffs that we need to complete in order to be able to get to the finish lines.

So I think as a game side as well, and if you look at our, what we said in our press release, it's clearly that the projects is very superior in terms of the economics. And I think ourselves and the banks see that they are very attractive to it. But as I mentioned because of the complexity in terms of the structuring and the number of stakeholders involved, it is taking longer than I and I think they also expect it. So that's really the message that we are trying to put together. It's the project in itself makes sense and therefore the financing will fall into place.

Jon Chappell

Okay. And then on the positive note of financing, I noticed the Sergipe project you talked about the returns are being more attractive because more attractive financing, once again to the extent that you can talk about that. How the financing come together for that? How is it become more attractive than it was, maybe three months ago? And how does that changed the return profile?

Brian Tienzo

Sure. So previously, where we're looking at a very strictly defined project finance, and sort of mid this year, we and Golar Power started working the slowly more structured financing and what these means is making good use of GE's involvement in the [3CCA] and having the ability of one bank to be able to underwrite the financing, which gives them optionality and allows them to make economic gains from being able to underwrite those. But at the same time passing on some of those benefits in terms of pricing and pricing into the financing, so as a result of that, I mean I can't exactly say they needed improvement simply because of the FX movement. But as a result of that, it certainly has made a good improvement in the equity return of the projects, simply due to the financing restructuring.

Now to your next question today which comes from Michael Webber of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Michael Webber

Brian, I wanted to circle back on off-take for EG. The important data point, the last most recent long term off-take agreement signed in the broader market, probably, the last time you guys signed one. I'm just curious, I know that there are wrinkles between this relative to what gas from is paying in Cameroon, but if we just look at it on a kind of a pro forma basis. Can you talk to the return association with this Gunvor off-take relative to what you saw in Cameroon? And then just kind of any other dynamics in play there in terms of differences between the S curve et cetera? Any more color on that would be really helpful, specially, considering how important that data point is?

Brian Tienzo

Certainly I mean Mike as you can appreciate, we're obviously governed by confidentiality agreements there. But I think suffice to say that this deal was attractive to the sponsors and to the government. And I think from economic perspective, it makes a lot of sense as well. I think we've already mentioned that it gives us the optionality to actually make best of the economics in the deal should the need arise. So I mean at Fortuna that's all I can say for the time being except, but I think you're right I mean it's certainly a big milestone, and it adds towards the ability to take the FID of the project. But, yes, we're governed by confidentiality agreements to say more than that.

Michael Webber

Right, and without getting a specific parking number, right, I mean you're governed by confidentiality on the Gazprom off-take as well, right? Why just comp this numbers against another number that we don't really know and just think about it on a direct basis. Would you say the return you're looking at here is on a fixed basis on par with what you saw in Cameroon far more softer there's some sense that this project over the last one done without getting into the nitty-gritty on pricing?

Brian Tienzo

Of course, in Cameroon we don't have, that's a few tolling agreement. And this is of course a complete liquefaction progress taking into account upstream and so forth. So, I think if you want to have any guidance, I think you need to look at LNG prices around the world and you know few years it was 12% of Brent. Today, it's maybe down to between 9 and 10. So that's more or less what we can say at present. But as we have said, when it comes to the agreement that there are half of the volume is firm and then we have an option to sell the rest of the volumes and an excess volumes into the market better price market, I think that's the most important thing.

Michael Webber

Okay, that's helpful. And just my second question on I guess on new projects, you mentioned Delfin which came out I believe during in the quarter or early in cosmos without most recently kind of talking about, how they're tendering for their PSO and then what's that you guys singularly in terms of their potential LNG providers. And then you've also mentioned potentially another assets going into the EG. I'm just curious, how you or how we should prioritize those projects, as we think about kind of what next after Equatorial Guinea? How there're going to be different time frames involved, but kind of help us rank order or focus on those projects?

Oscar Spieler

I think West Africa and North America can be more or less in this the same timeframe. They are talking about early 2021 or '22. So that's what I would say. I mean it's very early stages in both projects, all the projects in West Africa they're talking about and also in North America. So I think probably the deal goes to locations is more or less the same. And both the locations can enroll multiple vessels.

Michael Webber

Right.

Brian Tienzo

Yes, I think we are just -- we're making good progress on those, Mike, but I think it's too early to be too definitive on them just yet.

We'll now take our next question today which comes from Fotis Giannakoulis calling from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Oscar, I want to ask you about a little bit more inside about the Hilli conversion. You mentioned that it's considered below cost. What are the components that they have driven the project below cost? And if you can give us some insight about the pre-commissioning in Singapore? And what are the potential risks when the vessel will reach Cameroon during the actual commissioning period?

Oscar Spieler

Okay, that was three questions, but that's okay. Costs, there is field study on Hilli. We made up the budgets based on our talks on the courses. This is the first time in the FLNG and the pre-top quite hefty contingencies, which have not been used. So that's the main reason for the costs, the lower costs. Yes, actually pretty, spot on when it comes to our estimation on costs and then -- so, that's the reason behind that we're not here under budgets, so we have hardly used -- we have used some of the contingencies but not a lot.

And when it comes to the pre-commissioning in Singapore, we are -- ardently are doing most of the testing of the pipes are more less finished. We are already into finish the loop testing more or less than all into testing that an object on the control and automation system are working. We're testing the power management systems. We have tested all the power, the big power producers, the gas engines and the steam generators, which are very, very important milestone and they worked according to plan. But off course engines have to play together, so we're now in terms of period where we test out these are playing together. They're synchronized so they can share load and that there is shutdown down and this is shutdown.

The course on effect is quite, huge system, and we need to make sure that these are working according to its purpose. So that's what is going on now. When they're finished that they're, we will take the vessel out at the anchorage and test. We will do the little testing of the lifeboats. We will test all the major seawater pumps and fire systems et cetera. The reason why they're not doing that at the yard is because the water is too polluted, and it will just pollute the whole system and will create problems for us. And of course, all this testing is going on. So far we are doing well. It’s obvious that there is something can happen, but so far we have done well. And the major assistance has been operating according to what we expected.

When it comes to the commissioning in hook-up in Cameroon, I think the hook-ups will be pretty straightforward. I don't see any major risk there. Of course, we know that there will be troubleshooting in Cameroon, but we know also that we have the right people. We have done a lot of testing in Singapore. And the testing we're doing in Singapore we will gain quite a lot of that when we actually do the commissioning in Cameroon. So we are quite comfortable with the schedule that we will be able to meet deadlines in the contract which means that we should be able to get the reflux sets before around 2Q, end of Q1 2018.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Okay, thank you Oscar. Can you please clarify when the option of Perenco expires for the expansion of the contract to train three and four? And when do you expect this to happen?

Oscar Spieler

I think what we have said before is that there are positive discussions there with the government and with Perenco. And we believe that is a win-win-win situation and I think we have started the discussion, but I think everybody wants to see the vessel work before we progress it.

We will now move onto our next question today which comes from Herman Hildan of Clarksons. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Herman Hildan

Just had a short question. There's been some call it local media in West Africa which has said that Gunvor, the off-taker for the Fortuna project has helped the government to fund up [indiscernible] ownership in project. And the way I understand this is that they're are actually not buying into the joint operating company but rather the FLNG and itself. So I was just wondering, if you can give some clarity on that process as well?

Brian Tienzo

I think the clarity that we can give you there Herman is that. Well, I mean when it comes to agreements, we will leave that out, but just a clarity and this is something that we announced previously of course is when we signed the Umbrella Agreement, the government, through two parts of the government have the ability to come into the project. One into the upstream and one into the midstream, and so GEPetrol already owned 20% of the upstream, and Solar Gas has the option to be able to come in up to 30% of the midstream. Now, the economics or the mechanics of how they come in through there obviously is not public and to some extent that's really how -- up to them how, they do it. But their ability to come in is within their Umbrella Agreement that was signed in May or April.

Our next question today comes from Gregory Lewis of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Nelson

Thank you and good afternoon. It's John Nelson on for Greg today. Just first one for me and maybe getting back to some of the earlier questions on for Fortuna, I mean it seems like some -- I guess to what extent does -- is there any relationship between the Hilli's commissioning and delivery timing? Is that playing into the Fortuna at all or may lenders wanted to see the vessel operating either in Singapore or Cameron before really completing the financing transactions, is there any relationship there?

Oscar Spieler

No, there is no relationship as far as I am aware anyway, but there is no relationship. I mean in terms of the complications or the delay in this as I mentioned early, it's more on the restructuring side and the complexity of the projects. And I think in fact they are encouraged by the fact that, the Hilli is seemed to come out, the people who we talking to following that closely. But the security position on the Fortuna is such that it sort of pretty much merits what's in the Hilli plus more. And we can be confident and say, it's not related simply because the Fortuna financing actually we don’t need to draw on that until much later and in 2018 upon which the Hilli will be operational and improving itself and so on, so there is no relation in that.

John Nelson

Great, thank you. And then just kind of follow-up on the Gunvor transaction. I think we've got some news last week that Equatorial Guinea and Gunvor maybe sign some LNG supply agreement. Are there any restrictions on where you guys can market that 1.1 excess or I guess the allowable flexible LNG in the Fortuna agreement?

Oscar Spieler

No, there are no restrictions that rate. We are incompatible all parties with what we've mentioned when it comes to Gunvor and Gana. So Equatorial Guinea, so we are looking into that opportunity.

Now to the next question from Ben Nolan of Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ben Nolan

My first question has to do with the shipping assets specifically. There has been a little noise out there that you guys had potentially been tendering maybe some of your vessels for time charter contracts, but it doesn’t look like anything has really been signed there. How are you thinking through sort of the market? And what is the -- I suppose sort of the expectation of what roughly, how much upside do you need in order to lock-in your vessels opposed to keeping them in the spot market?

Oscar Spieler

As you know we have tendered also 8 vessels to 2 vessels and modern vessels with Golar Power. And then we look at our portfolio, we would like to secure some of it out on the time charter market. But at the rate which we're seeing today is not really attractive. We have participated in a few bids. We have lost out because we were too high. The rates what they will pay that depends on managing is the risk and so forth of the length of the contract with et cetera, et cetera.

When it comes to the shipping market, as such, we have seen that a lot of charter they out are trying to secure key tonnage, they see the same of course that is market being tightened. There are -- actually this year, there are 55 vessels to be delivered from the new-bidding yards. But actually the additional supply is more than the 55 vessels. So the next year, it's even worse. We will see that the production is going on quite a lot and there are very few vessels to be delivered. So, we believe that market will tighten. What it will take for us to secure vessel that's something we can consider day-by-day actually.

Ben Nolan

Okay. And then switching gears a little bit on Golar Power and talking through certainly some of the projects that you're looking at. Just maybe helping that you could put maybe a little context around how the timeframe at which you would expect us to develop? Or is there something that you would say, we're imminently in discussions for near-term things or just sort of in the earlier stages of conversations that will take certainly more time to develop?

Oscar Spieler

To develop our power project is not done overnight, neither as our FSRU project as you know. So, these projects, it takes time to develop them. We are in discussion in Brazil. We are in discussion in India and other places, African continent and so forth. So there are a lot of discussions going on, but I will say that it’s early stages and also this project when it comes to the power project.

On the FSRU side, I think we are more developed on quite a few projects. But as I said in our presentation what we see is that the focus on these days is actually on cost and not to have too much excess capacity. There are more focus on costs, so actually some of the vessel, which I know and we've been know able to deliver to the MLP are quite attractive in the market. So I hope that answered your question.

[Operator Instructions] We'll now take our next question today from Chris Veseri of Citigroup. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Chris Veseri

I wanted to come back to the Hilli for a minute and just talk a little bit about sort of the timing of the commissioning when you get to Cameroon. So assuming sort of we're on schedule for first half of November and we have until mid April to get the commissioning. Can you give us a sense of how much buffer you think you have? And how much extra time do you have baked into that process in order to get all the commissioning done? Just trying to get a little bit more specific on the time table?

Oscar Spieler

I think you know when we comment to on the tender notice of readiness in the middle of November and it was -- have to do this very slow. We don't want to take any risk. We want to test system by system. So, we will start to test in that system then we'll start test the CO2 systems. There are main system and then we'll test the drying them multisystem and then take it through and start it very, very slowly. We can't really rust this. So the first month, we will produce very, very little LNG. Hopefully, we will start to produce some in the second month.

And I think when we look at our plant, what we have today is that it will take three to four months from the actual tender notice of readiness until we are ready. And then we will get that acceptance all going well then. So that's the time frame which we are looking at. But again, I think we have got quite a lot of testing on our dynamic stimulator which helps a lot on reducing the risk quite a lot we believe.

In addition to the extent the testing we have done in Singapore, on the training the people are undergoing there, I think we are extremely well positioned for the commissioning as such. If you compare Hilli compared to the FSRU when they are going out of the yard, Hilli is much more complete down annual basis that you have been. And so but of course, it's also more complex. But we believe that we have one to two leeway in that respect.

Chris Veseri

Okay, that's helpful. And then just technically when you are thinking about sort of commission higher and how that might ramp in the period during commission before April 18th? How should we be thinking about sort of the ramp-up of that commission higher?

Oscar Spieler

I think what we should consider is that the first months through the year higher from therefore, and the next three months, we have expected around $11 million per month in higher.

Chris Veseri

Okay.

Oscar Spieler

What is important for you guys to understand is off course that there are no LDs before actually and before the middle of April next year. The LDs for is approximately $100 per day after that, so they are relatively limited LDs also for the 180 days.

And our next question today comes from Espen Landmark calling from Fearnley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Espen Landmark

Just one question on potential FSRU projects. I guess there has been a few product related where it appears that kind of the sponsor has gone directed to the yard and FX surpassing the FSRU providers. I guess the analogy would be the FSO market right where essentially a significant portion is then effect owned by the E&Ps. Are you afraid that the, the FSRU market can current go in that direction?

Oscar Spieler

I think we were one of the pioneers in the FSRU market and it was quite now all technology at that time. What we see in all overtime is that that time of these vessels are operating high, they are closer to 99% to 100%. In many ways, I think people start to understand that actually to operate that FSRU is not that complicated and I'm afraid that, that put the pressure on the rates and potential will also drive our customers into building their own assets in the long-run, as we have seen, as you said correctly in the FSRU market.

Espen Landmark

And I guess as a follow-up I mean we haven’t seen any call it renewal rates on the FSRUs yet. But what's kind of the minimum that you need on the say to the Celsius to get a descent economics?

Oscar Spieler

Well, I mean so whilst, obviously, there's more competition coming in now, so it's putting pressure on rates. And I guess the Celsius -- the Celsius economics is really going to be really dependent on what kind of conversion it will have to go through. There is varying as we've seen previously with the conversion once that we're done and there's varying ways of doing that. And so where that is the amount of re-gas required and the operating costs where it will be cited. I mean that all goes towards what kind of rate we would want to be able to tend to have competitively.

[Operator Instructions] There appears to be no further questions over the telephone therefore I'd like to turn the conference back to the speaker for any additional or closing remarks they may have.

Oscar Spieler

Okay, thank you very much. Thank you for listening in. Thank you for your questions. And we look forward to keep you updated on Hilli and Fortuna and all the other projects. And hopefully in next presentation, we will have good news on Hilli.

Brian Tienzo

Thank you, operator.

Thank you. That will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. Gentlemen, you may now disconnect.

