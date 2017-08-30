Pandora A/S - A Fundamental Assessment

Having said that, a number of considerations have led us to be mindful of position sizing as we initiated a long position in the Company.

In terms of fundamentals, the Company checks many of the boxes on our checklists.

Company Background & description

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets jewelry products.

The company was established in 1982 in Copenhagen by a Danish goldsmith, Per Enevoldsen, and his wife. Throughout the 1980s, they often travelled to Thailand in search of jewelry to import, and in 1989 they decided to start their own small jewelry production operation there. In 2000, the company launched its ‘charm bracelet’ concept and rebranded itself under the name Pandora.

Its charm bracelet was a highly successful, and the company grew rapidly. In 2003, it expanded beyond Scandinavia and entered the North American market, before moving on to Continental Europe and then Asia in 2010. Today, the company sells its products in more than 100 countries on six continents through nearly 8’000 points of sale, including more than 2’100 ‘concept stores’. In 2016, the company did total sales of DKK 20.3 billion (approx. EUR 2.7b) and employed 21’200 people worldwide (of whom 12’500 are located in Gemopolis, Thailand).

As shown by Figures 1 & 2 in the Appendix, the charm bracelet remains the largest product segment at 77% of sales, but the company has been diversifying into other jewelry like rings and earrings. Europe represents 47% of total sales, the Americas 34%, and 19% in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company was taken private by Danish private equity firm Axcel, which bought a 60% stake in 2008. In late 2010, Pandora was publicly-listed on the Danish stock exchange. Axcel still owns about 4% of the capital as of today.

Industry background

The global fine jewelry market is estimated to be worth approx. EUR 250 b in 2016, and it has grown at some 5%+ CAGR historically. As of today, it remains a fairly local and fragmented business. The top-10 players capture less than 15% of the total market, and only 2 - Cartier (Swatch) and Tiffany - are in Interbrand’s ranking of the top 100 global brands. Pandora is the 3rd largest market player in the jewelry market and is the largest seller of charm bracelets.

The jewelry market can be split into 3 price segments, the affordable segment (defined as jewelry with a price less than $1’500), in which Pandora operates, and the luxury and high-end jewelry segments (prices of $ 1’500-10’000 and greater than $ 10’000 respectively). The affordable segment accounts for about 57% of the total market.

The affordable segment is the least consolidated and most competitive. Pandora competes with i.) charms providers; ii.) a few large fine jewelry players competing in the affordable segment; iii.) luxury and fashion brands which offer jewelry as part of their collections; and iv.) a large number of small, local players. The last decade has seen a proliferation of new entrants and brands entering this market, particularly in the US, such as Alex and Ani and James Avery, which has become quite popular.

According to a McKenzie report dated 2013, the trends that have unfolded in the apparel retail sector over the last three decades appear to be playing out in the jewelry sector, but at a much faster pace.

Some of the key trends include:

Internationalization of brands and industry consolidation

Growth of branded jewelry

Fashionability and customization

Reconfiguration of channel landscape

Competitive position & barriers to entry

Pandora is the largest charms and bracelet company worldwide and is the 3rd largest player in the global fine jewelry market.

Over the past 15 years, the company has grown at a truly astonishing rate, gaining market share over both established and local unbranded players. The main pillar of its corporate strategy has been to build a recognizable brand - that stands for ‘affordable jewelry’ for women - in an otherwise largely unbranded market. This strategy worked very well, and Pandora is now a known brand globally.

The company’s second strategic priority has been to focus on branded stores. According to McKinsey, the jewelry market is set to undergo radical changes in the decades to come, similar to what the retail industry has experienced. Pandora also clearly believes in these trends and has, therefore, put a focus on selling its products in branded stores, owned or licensed to franchisees. Over the past 10 years, Pandora has opened over 2’000 such ‘concept stores’. The company also launched its online channel in 2015, which has grown rapidly to represent 4% of total sales in 2016.

The third strategic priority has been - and continues to be - diversifying the company’s product range by providing a full jewelry product offering. The company is aware of its over-reliance on charm bracelets and has actively been promoting new product categories such as rings and earrings.

Last, the company aims to grow sales and earnings by expanding globally, and particularly in China and India - the two largest jeweler markets worldwide - as well as seize the opportunities related to the continuing ‘digitization’ of its business.

Overall, we believe that Pandora has managed to build a nice little moat for itself (read 'narrow' moat in Morningstar’s terminology, which could turn into a wider moat over time) as a result of this strategic positioning. First, it has undoubtedly build up an intangible asset in its brand, which embodies the notion of ‘affordable jewelry’. Second, its scale and access to low-cost labour in Thailand has enabled it to become the most profitable player in the industry. Third, there is some element of switching costs and recurring business with the charms bracelet concept. Fourth, the company enjoys a lower tax rate (21%) than its U.S. rival Tiffany and most other jewelry makers. Last, having reviewed its corporate strategy, we’re encouraged to see that the company is well-aware of the many trends disrupting the jewelry industry, and it well positioned to capitalize on these.

Fundamental profile

Profitability, capital efficiency, and returns on investment:

Pandora runs a highly profitable business, perhaps the most profitable in the industry. Margins are consistently high despite exposure to volatile commodity prices such as silver and gold. Figures 3 & 4 in the Appendix shows that silver accounted for 30-60% of COGS between 2012 (at the height of the sovereign debt crisis which sent precious metal prices soaring) and 2016, and gold 10-20% of COGS. Despite this large exposure to precious metals prices, it is comforting to see that the profit margins did not drop too low despite gold and silver prices nearly doubling.

Capital efficiency has steadily improved over time as the company has gained in scale. As far as equity turns in concerned, the company first paid-in additional capital to support growth, but then started buying back and retiring stock in 2013.

Overall, return levels are nothing short of stellar, and ROEs are achieved with very acceptable levels of financial leverage.

Growth:

While Pandora has unquestionably been a big success story over time, it did have a few bumps along the way. In the 2011-2012 period, only a few years following its IPO, the company got in trouble by attempting to move its mid-market brand into a more exclusive category by increasing prices and vastly expanding its product range. This move was largely the result of the massive increase in the price of precious metals, which threatened to depress margins. This strategy backfired as large segments of its traditional customer base shied away from the pricier products. Growth stalled, as sales volumes went down and prices were decreased. This and rising precious metal prices pressured profit margins. In 2011 the stock lost nearly 2/3rd of its market capitalization following a brutal profit warning, and the CEO was sacked. The company then went back to its original strategy, and it has stuck with it ever since.

Despite this small hiccup, Pandora’s overall growth profile over the past decade remains very enviable. Sales have grown at over 35% CAGR, and profits per share over 45% CAGR.

What will future growth look like? The company is guiding for sales growth of 13-18% yoy in 2017, with a considerable slowdown in the US market related to the current retail malaise there. On the other hand, Asia (and especially China) is growing very nicely. We assume the company can continue to grow sales at a CAGR of about 5-6% over the next 10 years - a fairly conservative estimate.

Cash Flows:

Pandora runs a highly cash generative business, and it has improved the cash flow profile of the company over time.

Financial position

The balance sheet is very strong, with net debt to EBITDA of less than 30%. The total debt load is more than covered by one year’s worth of free cash flow.



Management team & track record of capital allocation decisions

Pandora’s current management team is in place since 2015.

Mr. Anders Colding Friis has been the Chief Executive Officer, President and Member of the Management Board at Pandora A/S since March 2015. Previously, Mr. Friis served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of British American Tobacco Denmark A/S. Mr. Friis served as Group Chief Executive of Skandinavisk Tobakskompagni A/S. He holds MSc in Economics and Business Administration from Copenhagen Business School.

Mr. Peter Vekslund has been the Chief Financial Officer of Pandora A/S since January 1, 2014, and serves as its Executive Vice President. Mr. Vekslund serves as Member of Management Board at Pandora A/S. Previously, Mr. Vekslund served as Head of Finance and Senior Vice President at Pandora A/S. He holds a HD-R and an MSc in Business Economics and Auditing from Copenhagen Business School and an E*MBA from the Scandinavian International Management Institute.

Executive compensation is reasonable and governance structures are appropriate.

The historical capital allocation has been balanced and favorable to shareholders. As shown below, stock buybacks and dividends have taken the lion’s share of free cash flow, with most of the rest going towards capex and working capital to grow the business. The company has done few acquisitions over the years.

Dividend

Let’s focus on the dividend. Pandora started paying out a dividend the year following its listing, with a payout ratio of about 30% of earnings. But the dividend only increased marginally over the next 2 years as the company dealt with its strategic blunders and soaring precious metal prices. As the business recovered, the dividend was increased aggressively. Between 2011 and 2016, it has grown at a CAGR of over 20%.

Together with its report of fiscal 2016 results, the company’s management announced that it would pay a total dividend of DKK 36/sh in 2017. This consists of a regular dividend of DKK 9/sh and 3 extraordinary dividends of DKK 9/sh. The company also stated that it 'aspires to increase the total annual nominal dividend per share'. We’ve exchanged emails with IR and they have confirmed that the company will increase the 2018 dividend from the new DKK 36/sh base in 2017 and adopt a progressive dividend policy for the years to come. This implies maintaining a payout ratio of about 70% of earnings and a dividend yield of nearly 6% at today’s share price.

Valuation

The hardest part of valuation for a fast-growing company like Pandora is assessing the durability of the sales base and the long-term growth trajectory. Pandora’s charm bracelets have only been around for 17 years, but they are now selling over EUR 3b of them annually. If its products can remain ‘fashionable’ and thus in demand, there seems to be a long run-way for future growth. The underlying market is growing and consolidating, with branded players gaining share over unbranded rivals. Asian markets such as China and India, the largest markets for jewelry worldwide, are still largely untapped and the numbers coming out of China are very encouraging. The company is diversifying its product offering into rings and earrings, and the overall sophistication of its products is continuously increasing.

We make the assumption that the concept of the charm bracelet is not a fad, and that the company will maintain sales growth at a CAGR of 5.5% over the next 10 years, vs. 35%+ over the past decade. We model operating margins of 32%, lower than currently and long-term average.

Using a CoE of 9.0% and WACC of 8.8%, we reach a FV of DKK 775 per share. Other valuation methodologies are slightly lower, while the sell side is around DKK 1’000 per share (likely using a WACC closer to 7%).

Risks & red flags

Fashion risk: are charm bracelets a fad? Will they be around in 10 years? How durable is the sales base?

Current retail malaise in the US: The whole retail space is really hurting in the US at present. Of course, there are specific reasons, like the transition to online, new competitors like Amazon, the overcapacity of retail space, and an over-indebted consumer. Similar trends are starting to occur in the jewelry market. But they will no doubt play out in a slightly different way.

Raw material prices: silver and gold prices are a large part of COGS. While the company has shown that is can stay very profitable even if precious metal prices double, a scenario where gold and silver go up over 5x would likely crush the company’s margins and jeopardize the whole concept of ‘affordable jewelry’. On the other hand, if circumstances improve and gold and silver go down towards their marginal production cost, then the company’s operating margins could well expand into the 40%s.

Geopolitical risk: all 4 of the company’s production facilities are located near Bangkok, Thailand.

Currency risk: the company sells its products in USD (30%), EUR (28%), GBP (13%), AUD (8%), others (21%) and has a significant portion of COGS (approx. 30%) in Thai Baht. Also, the company’s reporting currency (DKK) is largely pegged to the EUR (for now).

Can Pandora be as successful as it has been in new geographies such as Asia, as well as with millennials?

Initial conclusions

From an investment perspective, Pandora checks many of the boxes on our checklists. It is a fast-growing, highly profitable business that generates good free cash flows. The balance sheet is solid. Capital allocation is sensible. Valuation is attractive.

On the other hand, Pandora isn’t an establish business characterized by indispensable products or services that have a durable sales base, and its future growth trajectory is quite uncertain.

Besides the main risk of whether the company can stay fashionable in the fast-changing retail and jewelry market, exposure to volatile precious metal prices is a key consideration. On the other hand, this can also be interesting for us, especially in view of our long gold position.

The stock is already nicely undervalued according to our evaluation, and it is a very high-quality business. However, the Company’s small size, the lack of durability of its sales base, and the short dividend track record would normally disqualify it from our dividend-focused fund. Having said that, we’ve exchanged a couple of emails with IR, and they confirm to us that the 2018 dividend will be higher than the 2017 dividend of DKK 36/sh and that Pandora now has a ‘progressive’ dividend policy from the 2017 baseline. Consensus estimates do predict a steadily increasing dividend from this year onward. At today’s share price, that’s a forward dividend yield of nearly 6%, growing at a mid- to high-single digit, for a total return proposition of 12%+ p.a. Last, the company has moved to a quarterly dividend rather than an annual dividend payment previously. While the dividend is paid in DKK and is subject to withholding taxes, it is arguably loosely pegged to the EUR.

As a result, we have initiated a long position in the Company in late May 2017, although we have limited position sizing to about 2%, which is at the very low-end of our portfolio holdings.

