Bar-Bear-Ians At The High Yield Gate

The high-yield ETF is also prone to liquidity mismatch, and this is reflected in sharp ETF discounts/premiums over net asset value during the Lehman crisis period of 2008.

While the high-yield bond ETF reduces idiosyncratic risk through diversification across individual issuers, rising fed funds rates and a tightening credit cycle still posts systemic risks to the whole portfolio.

This has driven yields and credit spreads to historic lows, and investors are not getting the return that compensates them for the higher risks of investing in HYG.

Record profits, low bankruptcies and a pro-business government has supported the U.S corporate sector, and a low-yield environment has driven investors into riskier but higher-yielding corporate debt.

Figure 1. Bar-bear-ians at the gate. Bearish investors have been rummaging the high-yield market for opportunities (Source:Wattsupwiththat.com)

Recent articles by CNBC ("Tesla leading unusual August rush to issue junk bonds before Fed ends the party") and The Epoch Times ("US Corporate Bonds Hitting a Peak?") have highlighted risks surfacing in the high-yield debt markets. The general feeling among investors (including those in the fixed income space) is that we are coming to the end of asset reflation cycle that began with the Federal Reserve pursuing a zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) and an aggressive quantitative easing program in 2008. As junk bond bulls point to low yields (for now anyway), low bankruptcies and record corporate profits as supporting factors, bearish investors point equally to these as counter evidence that we have reached the peak and therefore the end of the credit cycle. While the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) offers a diversified solution for junk bond investors, systemic risks in the form of rising credit spreads and liquidity mismatch between the ETF and underlying bonds remain. These risk factors can potentially trigger and catalyze a decline in the bond ETF.

The bull case: Corporate America is strong and the outlook is bright

For bullish investors in the junk bonk ETF, corporate America has never look stronger. Corporate profits are near all-time highs while U.S bankruptcies are near an all-time low. With a pro-business Republican majority in the government headed by a former businessman Donald Trump as president, the outlook for corporate America seems bright, with tax cuts and deregulation promised to “make America great again.”

Figure 2. U.S. corporate profits are near an all-time high (Source: Trading Economics and U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Figure 3. U.S bankruptcies are near an all-time low (Source: Trading Economics and Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts)

Since the election of Trump to the White House on Nov. 8, 2016, the high-yield debt ETF has outperformed both the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) as investors are willing to take on more corporate credit risk to earn high returns. A low-yield environment has also helped increased the appetite for riskier but higher-yielding investments like junk bonds. The Federal Reserve has maintained short terms rates at less than 0.20% for seven (!) years from December 2008 to December 2015.

Figure 4. HYG has returned 2.39% since the Nov 8 elections outperforming both LQD (0.40%) and TLT (-2.59%) (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Figure 5. A low yield environment has pushed yield hungry investors towards junk bonds fuelling a rally from 2008 to 2014 (Source: FRED, Yahoo Finance with analysis by author)

With investor demand overwhelming junk bond supply, yields have been driven down to record lows. And this is where the bears present their strongest case against high-yield debt by citing that both yields and credit spreads (between non-investment grade and risk free credit) are too low and no longer reflecting the high risk of investing in junk debt. Bond bears point to these as worrying signs of complacency in the debt market.

Signs of complacency? Yields and credit spreads trading near historic lows.

Credit spreads reflect the additional credit risk borne by investors in buying riskier corporate credit over risk-free treasuries. Yields reflect the overall return that junk bond investors can earn, and this is expected to adequately compensate investors for the higher level of risk in buying corporate debt that is below investment grade (BBB rated and below).

Both high yields and credit spreads (between junk bond and treasury yields) are mean reverting time series. In other words they move in cycles and revert back to long term averages if they drift too far. As evidence that the high-yield bond market has reached the end of the interest cycle, bears point to both yields and credit spreads trading at or near historic lows.

Figure 6. Junk bond yields as measured by the Bofa ML US High Yield Effective Yield index is at record lows. (Source: Bofa ML and FRED)

Figure 7. Credit spreads as measured by the Bofa ML US High Yield Option Adjusted Spread is at record lows. (Source: Bofa ML and FRED)

On 23 Aug, the Bofa ML US High Yield Effective Yield reached 5.75%, which is near the all-time low of 5.16% reached on June 24, 2014. Similarly credit spreads as measured by the Bofa ML US High Yield Option Adjusted Spread reached 3.91%, which was near a 10-year low of 3.35% last hit in June 2014 as well. Yields and credit spreads started correcting sharply upwards (meaning bond prices fell) after June 2014.

Systemic credit risk is not diversifiable by investing in the ETF

The classic argument for investing in high yield bonds through an ETF like HYG is that unlike buying the bonds directly, the ETF offers diversification across sectors and individual companies to eliminate idiosyncratic risk. In the case of non-investment-grade bonds, examples of idiosyncratic risk would be company specific credit and default risks, i.e. the issuer not being able to repay its bond obligations in full or on time.

Figure 8. HYG offers bond investors a diversified option to investing in high yield. (Source: iShares)

Figure 9. Yields and credit spreads are the most important factors driving returns in HYG. (Source: FRED, Yahoo Finance with analysis by author)

However, this is illusory at best and misleading at worst. The most important metric for high-yield investing is credit quality and not the industry that the issuer is operating in. This logic is oddly reminiscent of the reasoning during the mortgage asset bubble when pools of subprime mortgage debt were bundled together to produce collaterized debt obligations (CDO) with 80% AAA rating on the basis that diversification eliminates individual borrower risk and reduces overall pool risks. We all remember the fallout from that crisis that followed.

Regardless of industry, credit spreads are macro-economic factors that affect the valuation of high yield bonds. If investors are risk-adverse due to some systemic shock (a collapse in oil price or the default of too big to fail institution for example), they would demand a higher premium to hold junk bonds regardless of the industry that the issuer may operate in. This leads to a “flight to safety” phenomenon as investors sell riskier debt to buy safer Treasuries.

And that is assuming that the market for junk bonds and bond ETFs are liquid enough for investors to exit at a reasonable price.

Stress Test: Liquidity Risk quantified and visualized

One of the best way to look at the liquidity of an ETF is to look at the premium and discount of the marker price of the ETF over net asset value. In normal trading conditions, the market price tracks the NAV very closely. For HYG, this is normally within a +/- 0.50% trading range.

But during the Sep-Oct period of 2008 when financial markets were gripped with panic, the ETF traded with an average premium of 0.60% and ranged between a maximum discount of 8.40% and a maximum premium of 8.40%. The average premium was almost two times wider than what we see in recent trading experience in 2016 and 2017.

Figure 10. During the Lehman crisis period of Sep-Oct 2008, the ETF traded at steep discounts to NAV on more than one occasion. (Source: iShares, Yahoo Finance with analysis by author)

Figure 11. The discounts and premiums experienced in 2008 was much wider than 2016 and 2017 trading conditions. (Source: iShares, Yahoo Finance with analysis by author)

Figure 12. Compared with other fixed income ETFs like LQD and TLT, HYG was the less liquid during the same period of Sep-Oct 2008 (Source: iShares, Yahoo Finance with analysis by author)

During the same period in 2008, HYG was also less liquid compared to other fixed income ETFs the investment grade bond ETF and also the low risk US 20+ year Treasury bond ETF. The ranges between premiums and discounts were lower for LQD and TLT even though the maximum discount experienced by LQD was even higher at 10.97%.

In other words, the funds became less liquid for the high-yield investor at the time when he needs it the most.

Conclusion: The stench of junk bonds

Figure 13. What's that smell? Not opportunity but the stench of junk. (Source: Youtube.com and The Big Short by Paramount Pictures)

In conclusion, the risks of investing in HYG far outweigh the benefits for now. The risks are also particularly acute as we come to the end of the business cycle that started in December 2008 when low rates and cheap credit fuel a boom in higher yielding investments. Systemic credit risk and liquidity risks pose two huge challenges for junk bond investors on the long side. With illiquid corporate bonds as underlying assets the liquidity mismatch with a freely traded ETF presents an inherent risk to bond investors when it comes to exiting both long and short positions in the ETF. Besides, credit spreads and yields are the important factor driving corporate bond prices and this is not diversifiable. With the credit cycle coming to an end, it is normal to expect credit spreads to widen as investors re-price and re-value the risks of investing in junk bonds. The only question is when and if bond bears can turn the stench of junk into the smell of opportunity.

